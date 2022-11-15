In order to access iTunes and its features you need to authorize your computer using your Apple ID. It is a security feature that protects your purchased content from being misused, preventing music piracy following the Digital Rights Management policy.

Many users have reported the ‘Your computer is not authorized’ message while trying to play songs or finalizing a purchase from the iTunes Store. The message keeps appearing even after entering the correct Apple ID credentials.

So, let’s get to the topic and check why the error message occurs. Also, we will go through several methods to sort out the problem.

Causes for Your Computer Is Not Authorized Error

Some of the well-known causes of the issue include: Account reaching the authorization limit

Wrong iTunes/ Apple ID credentials

Corrupted iTunes files

Outdated OS of your device

Mismatched Apple ID

How to Fix Your Computer Is Not Authorized Error While Connecting to iTunes?

You can start the troubleshooting by restarting your computer. If the issue emerges due to minor glitches or bugs, restarting will eliminate them. Also, when you restart your computer, all the background processes will be stopped, and everything on your computer will start from scratch.

Likewise, the authorization process can be done only through the Admin account. So, you need to log into the Admin account to get the required privileges to make the change and authorize the computer.

Following the release of macOS Catalina, iTunes has been integrated into the Files app. So, if you are using a Mac computer, you can use applications such as Books and Music to authorize iTunes. Apart from these, below is the list of fixes you can try to resolve the problem.

Authorize Your Computer

You can try authorizing your computer via iTunes if you get the authorization error message while connecting to iTunes. It is necessary that your computer is authorized with iTunes through your Apple ID. If not, you can’t play media content in iTunes.

First, connect your iPhone to the computer. Then, open the iTunes application and choose Account. Go with the Authorizations option and select Authorize This Computer.

Now, input your Apple ID credentials and press Authorize.

Check and Manage the Authorized Devices

It’s worth noting that you can only authorize five computers from your Apple ID for iTunes. You will receive the authorization error message if you reach the limit and try using another computer with the same Apple ID. In such a case, you can check and manage your authorized devices. By managing, you can delete all the authorized devices from your account.

Launch iTunes and select the Account option from the menu bar. Then, authorize your computer using the steps mentioned above. After that, choose Account > Sign In.

Input your Apple ID credentials. After that, pick Account > View My Account.

Head to the Apple ID Summary.(Here, you can see the number of computers authorized to play iTunes media via your Apple ID.) Click Deauthorize All.

Close iTunes and open it again. After that, you can again re-trace the steps from Step 1 – 4 given above to authorize your computer.

Sign Out from iTunes and Sign In Again

At times, the problem can occur due to sign-in errors. It is possible that due to some glitch on your account, you get the authorization error message. The ideal solution is to sign out and sign in again on iTunes.

Open iTunes > Account. Select Sign Out.

After that, from the Account option, select Sign In, input Apple ID credentials, and press Enter. Then, authorize your computer using the earlier steps.

Reset Warnings and Cache

It is possible that the cache data on the Media applications such as Music is corrupted. This also leads to authorization errors on your computer. So, to eliminate this aspect, you can Reset the Warnings and Cache of the Music app. Bear in mind that this particular method applies to Mac users only.

Launch the Music application. Select Go to Music. Pick Preferences.

Head to the Advanced section. Press Reset Warnings. Then, press Reset Cache.

Click OK.



Disable User Account Controls and Enable it Again

You can also try disabling the User Account Controls settings and enabling it again. As Apple states, this process can fix the authorization issue and clear the authorization error message.

Go to the Start menu, type Change User Account Control settings, and select it. Drag the Slider to the bottom. Press OK.

When prompted, press Yes. Then, open Change User Account Control settings again and set the slider to your desired settings to turn it back on. Then, select OK > Yes.

Reboot the PC and authorize your computer from iTunes.

Remove the SC Info Folder

The authorization error issue can also be resolved by removing the SC Info folder from your computer. The SC Info folder is responsible for containing the authorization record of the iTunes app. So, using this method, you will allow your computer to create a new SC Info Folder, which eventually helps resolve the issue.

On Mac

First, close the open applications. Then, select Go and choose Go to Folder. Input /users/shared/SC Info and press Go.

Right-click on the SC Info folder and pick Move to Trash.

After that, close Finder and reboot the Mac.

On Windows

First, close iTunes. Then, press the Windows + R keys, input %programdata% , and press OK. Select View from the top menu and check the Hidden items option.

Now, open Apple Computer > iTunes.

Select the SC Info folder and click Delete.

After that, reboot the PC, launch iTunes, and Authorize your computer.

Update iTunes

If the iTunes application on your computer is running on an older version, the existing problem can occur. So, you need to get the latest version of iTunes. You can follow the steps below to update iTunes on your computers.

Open iTunes. Choose Help > Check for updates.



Reinstall iTunes

Even after trying everything out, you can reinstall iTunes if the issue is unresolved. It is possible that iTunes itself is the root of the problem. It usually happens when the app files are corrupted. In such a case, removing iTunes from the computer and reinstalling it will be the most favorable thing to do.

On Mac

First, restart the Mac. While rebooting your Mac, you need to press the Command and R keys to launch the Recovery Mode. Then, choose Utilities > Terminal. Input csrutil disable and press Return. It will disable Apple System Integrity Protection.

Close the Terminal app, reboot your Mac, and enter your Admin account credentials. Then, press Command + Spacebar, type Terminal, and press Return. Type cd /Application/ and press Return. It will show the application directory.

Then, execute sudo mount -uw/System/Applications . This will allow the Read and Write permission for the applications.

If prompted, input the Admin password. Now, execute sudo rm -rd iTunes.app/ to remove iTunes.

After that, reboot your Mac and open the Recovery Mode using the earlier steps. Open Terminal and run csrutil enable . It will enable Apple System Integrity Protection.

Close the Terminal and reboot your Mac. Now, head to the App Store and download iTunes.

Note: The above steps are applicable for macOS before Catalina.

On Windows