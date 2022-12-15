Fix: Your IP Has Been Temporarily Blocked

The IP address is the digital identification assigned to every device on a network uniquely by the ISP or the router to transfer the data packets. Whenever a website recognizes your IP as a suspicious one, it restricts the packet transfer with your device and sees the error “Your IP Has Been Temporarily Blocked.”

Usually, you can get this issue if you perform suspicious activities on the internet from your device. It could be that you tried to log in with incorrect credentials multiple times, used an extension to log in or browse through the webpage, or violated the host’s rules. Or, it can be simply that the webpage has been banned by your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

You can bypass this error by either masking your IP or using a different IP for your device. We have discussed the very methods to do that in this article.

How to Fix the Your IP Has Been Temporarily Blocked Error?

If your IP is simply blocked by multiple login attempts, or crossing the login limits for the day, then you can wait till the ban is lifted. Sometimes, you may have to wait a day or more as well.

However, most of the time, waiting is not an option. So, what more can you do to solve the issue?

Remove Malware and Extensions

If you frequently find your IP getting banned, then it can be the work of malware on your PC. The virus inside the computer can perform suspicious activities in the background causing the issue.

You should perform a complete virus scan using an antivirus program to remove the malware from your system.

Open the Run dialog box. Type ms-settings:windowsdefender to open Windows Security. Click on Virus & threat protection.

Go to Scan options and select Full scan.

Click Scan now.

Windows Defender will find the malware and remove it from your system.

Furthermore, you may be using extensions to make your work easier. For instance, the extension used to buy things faster in online SALE refreshes and clicks on the page a lot of time. The webpage can suspect the activity and ban your IP. So, you should remove every such extension from your browser.

Click on the Extension icon on your browser. Find the options menu for a particular extension and select Remove.



Check if the problem is solved now. If not, then you can start applying the fixes given below to bypass or lift the ban on your IP.

Change DNS Server

Sometimes, the issue with the DNS server can also lead to an error. You should try changing the DNS of your network connection to solve it. Modifying the DNS server can change the IP assigned to your device, and the ban can be bypassed.

Press Windows + ‘R’ to open the Run dialog box. Type ncpa.cpl and hit Enter. Right-click on your connection and select Properties.

Double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4).

Select the Use the following DNS server addresses box. Enter the address 1.1.1.1 as the Preferred DNS server and 1.0.0.1 as the Alternate DNS server.

Click OK.

You should be able to browse the site now after changing the DNS address.

Use VPN or Proxy Server

Virtual Private Network or VPN masks your IP address by connecting your device to the internet through a tunnel. Your IP will be routed to another one used by the VPN, and that address will be used to connect to the internet.

You can access the webpage using a VPN easily. You can use a paid or unpaid VPN service and connect through it. You can also access the webpages that are banned by your ISP, as well as bypass censorship.

However, since some web services do not allow the usage of a VPN, they may detect and ban you from that IP as well.

Also, the IP used by the VPN may be on the blacklist. You can try connecting to a different server available in the VPN app and accessing the webpage again.

Similarly, you can also choose to access the internet using proxy servers. Proxy servers are similar to VPNs but possess vulnerabilities in terms of security. Still, if you want to use proxies instead of VPN, here are the steps to set it up manually.

Search for free proxy servers on the internet or get paid ones and note the IP and Port. Press Windows + ‘X’ and choose Settings. Go to the Network & Internet menu and select Proxy.

Find Use a proxy server under Manual Proxy setup and click on Set up.

Switch the toggle bar to On. Enter the IP address and Port of the proxy.

Click Save.

Now try accessing the site.

Use TOR Browser

You can also use TOR (The Onion Router) browser to access the website. It is a free browser that masks your IP by bouncing the data packets through multiple IPs. The host website sees that a different IP is sending the request and allow you to browse the site.

However, the TOR browser is quite slow due to the use of multiple nodes for transferring data. Also, it has a bad reputation for being used for illegal activities because of its excellent privacy options, even though it is totally legal.

Change Your IP Address

You can also bypass the IP blockage error by changing your device’s public IP address. However, there is only one way to do it, and that is to wait until the ISP assigns a new public IP to your modem. Usually, the DHCP lease for the IPs lasts a few hours. You should wait till the lease expires and a new IP is assigned to your network.

Some of us may confuse Local IP addresses with Public IP. Releasing or changing the Local IP, either static or dynamic, will not solve the issue. This is because the websites see your public IP while trying to communicate with them, not the local one.

Use Different Network Connection

Every device in the network is assigned a unique IP address by the router. Likewise, the network device also gets another IP when they are connected to different networks. For instance, your PC will be assigned another IP address whenever you switch from WiFi to Ethernet.

So, to actually bypass the ban, you should access the webpage by using another internet connection.

The drawback here is it may not always be feasible to find multiple networks.

Contact the Host or Your Service Provider

It is not always feasible to use a VPN, proxy, or TOR browser to mask your IP address. If you have not done any tasks that breach the regulations of the website, then you can request your ISP to look into the issue and release the ban permanently.

Similarly, you can also request your ISP to solve the issue if your device’s IP is blacklisted. This can happen if some malware on your PC runs suspicious tasks. Or, sometimes, the website ban a range of IPs, and your IP may happen to be in that range. If you want to find out whether your IP is blacklisted or not, please follow the steps below.