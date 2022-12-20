Fix “Your Response to the Invitation Cannot Be Sent” Error

The error message “Your response to the invitation cannot be sent” appears when you respond to an invitation on the calendar app. It denotes that your response cannot be sent to the inviter. This issue is mostly rampant among iOS 13 users.

The primary cause behind this error message can either be the device’s bugs or problems within the calendar app. Generally, tapping the OK button should get rid of the pop-up message. But the error may appear while using the other apps as well.

Force Reboot the Device

If you see this error message, it can likely occur because of software bugs. In that case, the first thing you should try is to force reboot the device. It will forcibly end the currently running tasks in the memory and freshly reboot your device.

Press and release the Volume Up Press and release the Volume Down. Now, keep pressing the Side button. Your iPhone will force shut down after 10-15 seconds. So, keep holding the side button.

Once the screen goes black, do not release the side button until the Apple logo pops up on the screen.

Re-enable the Calendar

This is another method that you can try to fix the error issue. But, first, you need to disable the calendar app. Disabling will forcibly stop syncing your account with the app. Once it is disabled, restart your iPhone and enable it back.

Launch the iPhone’s settings. Tap on your profile. Go to iCloud.

Tap on Show All. Then, Toggle off Calendar.

Tap on Keep on my iPhone. Next, Restart Your iPhone. Then, re-enable it from the same settings.

Re-add Your Account

If you have signed in with multiple accounts, they can conflict with each other and can cause this invitation error message. So, you can sign out of an account that’s not active. Likewise, if you don’t have multiple accounts, you can re-add your account. To do that, you first need to remove your account and re-add it to the calendar.

Open the iPhone’s settings. Scroll down and tap on Calendar.

Tap on Accounts.

Select and find the calendar account that is linked to the app. Click on Delete Account.

To re-add the account. Go to Calendar > Accounts. Click on Add Account.

Choose your Calendar account and enter your login details.

Update/Reinstall the Calendar App

Another effective solution to this issue would be updating the calendar app. It can help to resolve the issue if the problem is specifically from the app’s side. So you can go to the Apps store and check for updates. But if there’s no update available you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the calendar app.

Find the Calendar app and long tap on it until the app starts jiggling. Hit the (-) icon.

Click on Delete App. You need to tap on Delete again to confirm. Tap Done.

To install it back. Launch the App Store and search for Calendar then Tap on the download button and install it.

Update Your iOS Device

Outdated firmware or software bugs can be the reason why your device is acting up. To deal with that, Apple regularly releases firmware updates to patch up software issues. You need to check on the software update settings to see if you have got the new update. If it’s there, you need to install the latest update.

Open the iPhone’s settings. Click on General. Go to Software Update. Tap on Download and Install. Then, you need to enter the iPhone’s passcode.



Access Calendar From Browser

If you are still having a problem with the calendar app on your iOS device. Try accessing the calendar from the iCloud service using the browser. The browser and the app have a similar interface and are easy to use. The error message may not pop up on the browser version and you can use the calendar without interruptions.