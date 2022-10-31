Zoom Password Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

The incorrect password error is a common problem that keeps you from attending Zoom meetings despite having the correct password. Although retrying multiple times with the same password may resolve the issue, it can be time-consuming if it doesnt work.

Incorrect password error in Zoom is a common bugs due to unreliable servers or issues on your application. So, weve included ways to fix this issue in this article to help you avoid missing your Zoom meetings.

How to Fix Incorrect Zoom Passwords?

Before you try any other fixes, it is important that you double-check the password you entered. Additionally, you can try refreshing the page or reopening the invite link that was sent to you. Then, follow the solutions mentioned below.

Update the App

An outdated version of the Zoom app on your phone may face glitches causing it to not accept the correct password for a meeting. So, you should check for available updates before you try other fixes.

For iOS

Open App Store. Tap on the search bar and type Zoom. Tap on Update next to Zoom.



For Android

Open Google Play Store Tap and type Zoom on the search bar at the top. Click on Zoom and tap on Update.



For Windows

Click on the windows icon and search for Microsoft Store. Click on the search bar at the top and type in Zoom . Click on Zoom.

Click on Update.

Afterward, try logging in and joining the meeting with the password you have. If you cannot update Zoom from the application store, you can also visit the Zoom website and install the latest version.

Restart or Re-log Into the Account

If the password you entered for a meeting does not work, log out of your account and login back. Furthermore, try closing the app or the link and stop it from running in the background to fix the login bug. Then, open the app again, log in, and try to log in with the password that couldnt log you into the Zoom meeting.

Clear Cache and Data

For many apps and programs, such as Zoom, corrupted cache files can cause operating errors. It may result in an unresponsive server, invite links not working, or a correct password not logging in. You can fix such issues by clearing the cache files from your application or your web browser.

On Android App

Open Settings on your phone. Navigate to Apps on your phone.

Scroll down and tap on Zoom. Click on Storage for Zoom.

Click on Clear Cache.



On Zoom Desktop App

Open the Zoom app on your device and log into it. Click on the profile icon from the top right corner. Click on Settings.

Click on Zoom Apps at the left side of the window. Click on Clear.

Again, click on Clear to confirm.



On Web Browser

Open a web browser on your device. Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner of the window. Click on Settings.

Click on Privacy and security on the left side of your window. Click on Clear browsing data.

Click on the dropdown box next to Time range and select All time.

Tick the checkbox for Cached images and files and Cookies and other site data. Click on the Clear data button.



After you finish clearing the cache data files, open Zoom, log in and use the correct password to join the zoom meeting.

Try Different Browsing Medium

Zoom app tends to show an incorrect password error when the app or website has a bug or fails to maintain a connection with the server. If youre using a mobile phone, try joining the meeting using a computer or vice versa.

Your password should work properly after you switch your device. If it works on the second device, the interruption on your connection will stop. Then, you can try refreshing or joining using your password from the first device.

Reinstall Zoom on Your Device

A correct password not working on your device is not a system error. It is a bug that originates within Zoom. The password will work if you uninstall Zoom from your device and reinstall it. You can uninstall and reinstall Zoom for mobile devices from Play Store or the App Store. For desktop users, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

Click on the Windows icon and type in Control Panel on the search bar. Click on Control Panel to open. Click on Uninstall a program.

Locate and click on Zoom. Click on the Uninstall button at the top of the window.

Confirm the uninstallation and wait until it finishes. Open your web browser and go to Zoom.us Scroll to the bottom and click on Download.

Click on Download from the Zoom Desktop Client section.

Click on the downloaded file and follow the installation instruction.

Avoid Connecting to Audio/Video.

When you join a Zoom meeting, youll see options to connect your audio and video before entering the password for the meeting. If your password does not work properly, try joining in while disabling both the audio and video options. This lets your password log you into the Zoom meeting. If it does not, try enabling and disabling audio/video options alternately to join.