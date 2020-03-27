The rest of the world is slowing things down due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and one company has reached an impressive milestone. [email protected] app, a distributed computing project, crossed the exaFLOP barrier in computing.

As thousands of new users have signed up to volunteer, the network is now successful to cross the exaFLOP barrier, which is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 operations per second. In simple words, quintillion or a billion-billion.

The world’s fastest supercomputer, IBM’s Summit, has been able to peak at only 400 petaFLOPS.

The network is working in simulating protein dynamics, including the movement of proteins involved in different diseases. Scientists all over the world volunteer to run simulations for FAH.

And just last week FAH reached 470 PetaFLOPS after a 1,200% increase in volunteers in only over two weeks. The company took to Twitter sharing its achievement yesterday.

Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve crossed the exaFLOP barrier! That’s over a 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 operations per second, making us ~10x faster than the IBM Summit! pic.twitter.com/mPMnb4xdH3 — [email protected] (@foldingathome) March 25, 2020

The network has been actively working to understand how proteins work in coronavirus and design therapeutics to stop them.

And in just four days, they’ve seen some of their best compute days.

We’re so grateful for our volunteer community: • active users DOUBLED since late Feb 📈 • 4 of our 10 best compute days EVER occurred in the last — (wait for it) — 4 days 💻 Thank you for powering #coronavirus research! Join: https://t.co/BIKc1JMYer p.s.— major news soon! pic.twitter.com/AJUhpw1iCG — [email protected] (@RosettaAtHome) March 25, 2020

What is [email protected] doing to fight Coronavirus?

[email protected] and BIONIC have come together to tackle the global pandemic, i.e., the COVID-19. They have gathered a global community that’s aiding in the further research of a possible vaccine or cure for the disease.

By letting volunteers in, it helps them complete small parts of a much bigger problem. And it gives researchers a way to an unmatched amount of computing horsepower.

You can also be a part of this project by becoming a volunteer. Install the [email protected] app and turn your spare CPU horsepower into something useful. And if that’s not possible, donate to the team.