13 Best Fortnite Rarest Pickaxes

One of the most satisfying moments in Fortnite is when you swing the Pickaxe at your opponent and kill them. Imagine how awesome it would be if you could kill them with the rarest Pickaxe in the game. I bet you’d have a blast.

With the introduction of new pickaxes and other items in the item shop, some old pickaxes are categorized as the rarest pickaxes in the game. Players wait for the Pickaxe to reappear in the item shop and get them as soon as they are available.

In this article, I have listed the best Fortnite Rarest Pickaxes so that you can repeatedly visit the item shops and get your hands on the rarest pickaxes.

Best Fortnite Rarest Pickaxes

The rare pickaxes are rarely seen in the item shop. Players swing by the item shop multiple times to obtain the rare pickaxes. The value of these pickaxes is very high in the game. However, every player wants to get their hand on it and make a swing with it.

Without a Pickaxe, you can not excel in this game. You need a Pickaxe to destroy the various objects in the Fortnite. Then, you collect the structure used in building elements in the game.

Crowbar

Crowbar is one of the exciting pickaxes to have in Fortnite. The Crowbar is a Rare Harvesting tool obtained by completing High Stakes Challenges. This Pickaxe was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 5, and was also brought back in Season 8 of the game.

Details about the Crowbar pickaxe:

Rarity: Rare

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_092_Bling

Availability: Challenges

Price: Free

AC/DC

This Pickaxe feels like it has electric power in our hands. To hold this voltage-themed Pickaxe, you need Season 2 Battle Pass. You need to unlock a high tier, i.e., tier 63. It falls under the category of Epic Harvesting tool.

Details about the AC/DC pickaxe:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Harvesting Tool

Availability: Battle Pass Season 2

ID: Pickaxe_ID_013_Teslacoil

Raider’s Revenge

The gritting and rugged features of this Pickaxe appeal to the eye. The pickaxe is mounted on the end of the regular Axe, and barbed wire is attached to the Pickaxe. The Pickaxe is classified as a Harvesting tool in the Battle Royale. You can purchase this Pickaxe after reaching level 35 in Season 1.

Details about the Raider’s Revenge pickaxe:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_Lockjaw

Availability: Season Shop

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Harley Hitter

From the DC universe, Harley Hitter is a weapon used by one of the savage characters named Harley Quinn. It was one of the most popular pickaxes in the game when it was first introduced to Fortnite Store on February 7, 2020. Every player wants to hold on to this beautiful baseball bat like a pickaxe.

It falls under the Harvesting tool category from the DC universe in Fortnite. Here, it can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks when listed again, or you can buy the Harley Quinn’s skin for 2000 V-Bucks and get it for free.

Details about the Harley Hitter pickaxe:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_363_LollipopTricksterFemale

Availability: Season Shop

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Drumbeat

Drumbeat pickaxes look like a part of the drum is attached to the handle. It was introduced on Season 5 on September 2, 2018. It is one of the rarest cosmetics in the game. In Battle Royale, it is an Uncommon Harvesting Tool available in the Item Shop for 500 V-bucks

It was first introduced in Chapter 1, season5 in the Fortnite and falls under the Flower Power set.

Details about the Harley Hitter pickaxe:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_087_Hippie

Availability: Shop

Price: 500 V-Bucks

Axe of Champions

As the name suggests, Axe of champions is one of the rare pickaxes which can only be held by the winner of the Fortnite Champion Series. You can be the true heir of this Pickaxe if you win the competition. Therefore, this Pickaxe is associated with pride and championship.

From the champion Series set, it is the epic Harvesting tool in the Fortnite. Since it requires a player to reach the Champions League, it is the most difficult cosmetic to obtain.

Details about the Harley Hitter pickaxe:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_376_FNCS

Availability: CompetitionPrice:

Death Valley

This one is for you if you want to use the Pickaxe with the skull mounted on the handle. This scarily beautiful Pickaxe is an Epic Fortnite Harvesting Tool. Players can purchase this thrilling Pickaxe from the item shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Details about the Harley Hitter pickaxe:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_Deathvalley

Availability: Shop

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Jagged Edge

You can hold the thrilling dual Pickaxe in both hands and swing the dual Pickaxe to destroy the nearby objects. From the Hazcat set, it falls under Uncommon Harvesting Tool in the Fortnite. When listed, you can purchase this Pickaxe from the item shop, but there is no specific time when it gets listed. So you must check the item shop regularly to see if it is listed.

Jagged Edge was released on August 30, 2019, and was added to the game in Chapter 1, Season 10.

Details about the Jagged Edge pickaxe:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_268_ToxicKitty1H

Availability: Shop

Price: 500 V-Bucks

Tat Axe

Shaped like Cupid Arrow, this Pickaxe is from the Royale Hearts set. The handle of this Pickaxe looks like an arrow. The arrow has pierced a heart with the white wings.

You can purchase this Pickaxe from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks. Tat Axe is a Rare Harvesting Tool in Fortnite and falls under Valentine’s Day and Royale Hearts Set.

Details about the Tat Axe pickaxe:

Rarity: Rare

Type: Harvesting Tool, Valentine’s Day

ID: Pickaxe_ID_019_Heart

Availability: Shop

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Empire Axe

A winged full, shielded barbaric man is mounted on the handle of this Pickaxe. This Pickaxe feels a little bit big in our character as it has a wide width. It is a rare Harvesting Tool that was last seen in the Item Shop on February 28, 2019.

You can purchase this Pickaxe from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks when listed on the item shop.

Details about the Tat Axe pickaxe:

Rarity: Rare

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_030_ArtDeco

Availability: Shop

Price: 800 V-Bucks

Toothpick

You might be thinking of the regular toothpick when you hear this Pickaxe, but it is not. In this Pickaxe, the giant tooth is tied by a thick rope that looks like a tooth of a huge animal.

This Pickaxe was introduced on December 14, 2017, and can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks from the item shop when listed.

Details about the Tat Axe pickaxe :

Rarity: Rare

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_021_Megalodon

Availability: Shop

Price: 800 V-bucks

Crossroads

From the Robo Rebels set, it is a unique pickaxe in the Fortnite. Crossroads pickaxe was first introduced on February 24, 2019, and can be purchased for 500 V-bucks from the item shop when listed.

It is an Uncommon Harvesting tool in the game.

Details about the Crossroads pickaxe:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Harvesting Tool

ID: Pickaxe_ID_159_RobotTrouble

Availability: Shop

Price: 500 V-Bucks

Shamisen

The musical instrument-themed Pickaxe is exciting in the game. It has a resemblance to the Japanese instrument called the Sanxian. This rare harvesting tool was first introduced on May 31, 2019, and can be purchased for 800 V-bucks when listed on the item shop.

Details about the Shamisen pickaxe: