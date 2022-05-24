Fortnite Textures Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix It

Fortnite has the most exciting battle royale game among the players. It’s a free-to-play title with unique gameplay, compelling graphics, and characters.

Fortnite is not the graphics-heavy battle royale but has a fair share of glitches and bugs. It mainly suffers from graphics-related issues, such as Texture not loading. Furthermore, the game’s building elements and the players’ motion fail to load smoothly.

In this article, we will discuss the ways to solve the issue of Fortnite Texture not loading in detail.

Check System Requirements

Before moving into the fixes, it is always better to first inspect the minimum requirement of the game and the system you are using. Here is the minimum requirement of Fortnite:

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200 Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Fortnite’s Texture is not loading – Fixes

The Texture not loading has surfaced as a common bug in Fortnite. There are several ways to solve this issue. Below, I have listed few fixes for ‘Texture not loading.’

Tailor Your Graphics Settings

The performance of the graphics depends on the graphics hardware of your computer. A higher graphics card will give you a higher frame rate and graphics settings.

You may experience this issue using a lower-end PC with high graphics settings. So, you need to inspect the graphics settings and maintain the settings to get smooth gameplay and better textures in the game.

Here’re the steps:

Click on the Windows button and search Fortnite Open the game. Go to the Fortnite settings Select Video settings to change the settings of the game. Open the Video tab, and you will see the Video options. You can adjust the settings of the game.



Below, I have recommend the settings for lower-end and mid-range PCs.

Graphical Settings

3D resolution: 100%

View distance: near or medium

Shadows: Off

Anti-aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post-processing: Low

Advanced Graphics

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Rendering Mode: DIRECTX11

Ray Tracing: Off

FPS Lock

Fortnite lets you choose 30 FPS to unlimited FPS. It’s up to the players to decide the best option for them. If you want to play at the higher FPS, you need to increase the FPS in the settings.

But if you are playing the game in a lower-end configuration, you need to lower your FPS according to the system’s hardware.

Update Your Graphics Drivers

The outdated Driver may be the reason for the ‘Texture not loading’ properly. You should update your Graphics Card Drivers to ensure that the latest driver version is installed on your computer. This helps resolve any errors due to outdated or missing drivers. So, here are the steps to update the graphics driver:

Click on the Start button and type Device Manager. Click on Device Manager. Expand Display adapters. Right-click on the graphics driver and select Update driver.

Click “Search automatically for updated driver software.“

Alternatively, you can visit the manufacturer’s website of your Graphics Card and download the latest version of the Driver.

Install or Move Fortnite on SSD

Moving or installing Fortnite on an SSD will greatly improve the performance of your system and your game’s loading time. You will notice an instant improvement in the game’s loading times when you move or install it on an SSD.

The faster read and write times of an SSD help it load large files quicker and cut down the boot times of games. The rendering issues that may happen in the traditional HDD are drastically minimized on the SSD. The loading time also cuts short, so it may help in the Texture not loading issues.

Reinstall Your Game

Occasionally, the game files and data may be corrupted for unknown reasons, causing them to malfunction. So, you can uninstall the game from your system and check if the problem is solved.

Here is the step to uninstall the game from your system:

Open Epic Game Launcher. Click on the Library on the left pane. Select the Fortnite on the right pane. Click on the Gear icon Click on Uninstall. Click Uninstall again in the next window

To re-install the game, you need to visit the Riot games’ official website and find Fortnite.

Change Streaming Settings

You can disable the streaming settings in the Epic Games Launcher. Here is the process to disable the streaming settings:

Go to Fortnite settings in Epic Games Launcher. Find ‘Additional Command-Line Arguments.’

Delete the “NOTEXTURESTREAMING” command.

Now, it will adjust the settings according to the need.

Note: This method applies only if you have tried to boost FPS with Command Line Arguments in Epic Games Launcher.

Update Windows

Your system requires frequent updating. Microsoft periodically rolls out updates to improve the system performance and resolve the existing problems. If your system is not updated, follow the steps to update your system.

Press Windows + I to open the setting app. Click on the Windows Update on the left side. Click on Check for updates.



Wait for the system to update and restart your system.