Fortnite has unveiled a totally new experience for its players to enjoy—the new limited-time mode! It’s no surprise that Epic Games is kicking off the brand new season with a bang like they always do. But we didn’t expect that it would be something akin to one of the current top online multiplayer games.

Besides that, there are also a bunch of new goodies and skins in the Fortnite item shop waiting for you to indulge in. We’ve got the Master Chief from Halo and other mercenaries that are part of the franchise making their grand debut.

What’s more, they ended 2020 on the highest of notes with a special event!

If you want to know all that and more, then strap yourselves in because we’ve got the latest news on what’s happening in the wonderful world of Fortnite!

Introducing the Spy Within

The Spy Within is Fortnite’s new limited-time mode which takes inspiration from Among Us, another popular game that reached critical success in the gaming community.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a proverbial rock, it’s damn near impossible not to hear about Among Us—thanks to its large player base. In Among Us pits two Impostors in every ten players.

The job of the wolves in sheep’s clothing is to eliminate the other players before they get discovered. This is the exact same setup for The Spy Within. The only noteworthy difference is that the would-be “Impostors” are referred to as Spies and the other players are called Agents.

As a Spy, your job is to nip other players one by one before they realize that you’re one of the Spies. Agents, erstwhile, have to survive the whole ordeal and deduce who the Spies are before they get picked off! Agents can also do side tasks to earn gold coins and call meetings if they find something suspicious (like a dead body, for instance) to determine which player they deem worthy of getting booted out of the team.

Unfortunately, this game mode won’t be around for long since it will only available to play for a limited time. In the meantime, though, players still have the opportunity to collect rare cosmetic rewards that can’t be found in the Fortnite item shop including a glider, a skateboard, and even skins for your Fortnite weapons!

Ho Ho Ho, Winterfest 2020 Came to Town!

The patch update 15.10, Operation Snowdown—better known as Winterfest—was introduced just a few days after the patch had gone live. It brought a ton of goodies in time with the festivities. For starters, players were able to embark on new quests that were exclusive to Winterfest 2020.

As if that wasn’t enough, they were also able to discover new items strewn across the island. These quests were called Snowdown Quests and players earned tons of free snow-themed cosmetic items and even outfits.

For weapons, the Fortnite fandom expected nothing less than for Epic to bring back the Snowball Launcher just in time for Christmas to make the festivities even more fun!

Master Chief Joins the Fight

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 is the season for bounty hunters and what better way to greet the all-new season than to get one of the most iconic characters ever?

Accompanied by a variety of signature vehicles exclusive to the Halo franchise like the Pelican and Warthog, Master Chief officially came to Fortnite.

This franchise has seen tons of mishmash from different games and fandom-verses, but it’s was wild to see both Kratos and the Master Chief himself in the same game! Halo Infinite is set to be released sometime in 2021 and there’s a new God of War game in the works, so it’s possible that this is just one big advertisement for the franchises as well!

The Reboot a Friend Program

It’s normal for people to jump ship and subsequently move on to other games, but there’s also some merit to bringing them back—even if for at least a while.

The “Reboot a Friend” Program is basically a referral program that will give you a set of rewards according to how many matches you play with returning Fortnite players.

It’s really simple too! All you have to do is invite a friend who hasn’t played Fortnite for the last 30 days. Some of the rewards include back blings and skins. Should your friends come back into the fold, then they’ll be rewarded with these items as well!

Conclusion

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what Epic has rolled out for Chapter 2: Season 5 of Fortnite. No doubt we’ll be seeing more cool skins from different franchises for the Fortnite item shop as well as the return and introduction of old and new Fortnite weapons.

What do you think of the new limited-time mode and other updates? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment below!