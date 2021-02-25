Fractal Design has released its latest Meshify 2 series cases. The Meshify 2 compact the newest iteration of the Meshify family with a knack for performance. The Fractal design made the case with the airflow in mind. It looks like the upgraded version of the Meshify C but how does it fare against the other model with its price tag of $110.

External Features:

The Meshify 2 Compact is a compact case written in the name all in all. The case has an overall good finish, available in three colors; black, grey, and white. Currently, the black and grey versions are the only available colors. The white version of the case will launch during Q2 of 2021. Overall the case looks stunning with the tempered glass side panel. Fractal ships the Meshify 2 Compact with a steel side, tempered glass panel, and a tinted TG version.

The Front comes with a mesh design cover with a dust filter inside. The front panel is removable for ease of installation. The Meshify 2 Compact’s feet raise a few inches above the ground. The bottom comes with a dust filter keeping the system safe inside.

The IO gets an updated look with two USB 3.1 ports and a single Type-C port. The Fractal has updated the whole Meshify 2 lineup, the Meshify 2 Compact was due to get the update as well. Fractal design focused on the ease of building with the tool design side panel design and removable top panel.

Internal Features:

The Meshify 2 Compact is a mid-tower case supporting Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboard standards. The case has a 7 PCIe expansion slot. Fractal ships its Meshify 2 series with vertical bracket mounts. As for the Meshify 2 Compact, there is no such information about the vertical bracket as of yet.

The case is compact but there are few things which we didn’t like. Taking about the good stuff first though. The front supports 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm fans whereas the rear only supports a single 120mm fan. The removable top comes to support only 2 x 140mm fans. But the due to the case’s small design there is minimum clearance on the top. The top supports a 240mm radiator but doesn’t fit in well with a 240mm or 280mm radiator. Truly talking about the top, there is not enough space for the clearance between the top and the motherboard.

The case is fairly easier to build in but the decision to add in support for a bottom fan and radiator comes in a shocker. It is a bad position for a radiator to fit in the bottom and can kill the pump in the closed-loop system. The bottom also supports a 120mm fan but the hard drive cage might cause a problem.

The Meshify 2 Compact supports 360mm GPU, 169mm CPU Cooler, and 165mm PSU length. But the case has a hard time fitting a 165mm PSU. the PSU chamber is quite small and the hard drive cage poses a bit problem. The cable management on the case awesome and the plastic cable-ties keep the wires intact.

Performance and Noise:

The test is quite simple with an average system configuration. We are going with an air-cooled system with AMD’s older Ryzen 5 3600. We will focus on the CPU and GPU temperate and the audible noise created by the case. The testing is done using stress test software and some gaming benchmarks.

System Configuration:

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: Corsair Vegeance 2 x 8GB 3200 MHz

Motherboard: MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

GPU: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC

Cooler: AMD Wraith Stealth

Fans: Stock Configuration

Results:

Component Idle Load CPU 25.3 66.5 GPU 29.3 63.5

As for the results, the case is quite impressive with the CPU reaching 66 degrees at max and GPU keeping under 65 degrees. It is impressive to see the Meshify 2 Compact keep up to the performance. It is way better than the Meshify C.

The extra room inside the case helps a lot in the airflow of the case. The case keeps the noise level to the minimum with 35 dB in the idle and 40 dB under load. Even if you keep the case next to you, you won’t even hear the fans revving. It is quite an impressive case considering it cost $110. It is quite justified able than the Meshify C and its $90 MSRP.

The Fractal Designs Meshify 2 Compact is quite an impressive case. It has the feature sets and expandability but the smaller PSU chamber. Aside from that everything on the case fits perfectly. The $110 pricing on the Meshify 2 Compact is not that bad considering you are getting your value’s worth. We do suggest the case for the Meshify 2 Compact for all readers. It gets our sign of approval.