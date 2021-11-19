The Best Future Proof Motherboards in 2021

There’s no way to fully proof current tech against future developments. Intel or AMD could introduce some entirely new technology next year that would make this year’s motherboards look like child’s toys. So the best you can really do is build a future-resistant rig.

If you want to make sure your setup will hold up to the latest gaming and software demands for the next 5 years, take a look at these fantastic motherboards. I’ve included the best motherboards for future upgrades for every budget so you can choose one that fits your pocket.

Best Future Proof Motherboards In a Nutshell

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend LGA1700 Check Price Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming WiFi 6E LGA1700 Check Price Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master AM4 Check Price Asrock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 LGA1700 Check Price MSI Tomahawk Mag B550 AM4 Check Price

What to Look For in a Future-Proof Motherboard

Choosing a motherboard for your rig will also determine the size PC case you can use, what memory you can incorporate and the upgrade options for your CPU. So it’s important to get this right.

You’ll want to look for a motherboard that supports:

PCI Gen 5 lanes

Support for DDR5

Enough PCIe and DIMM slots for future upgrades

Good enough VRMs

Enough SATA ports

Preferably a USB C and thunderbolt port

Plenty of USB 3.2 Ports

Enough support for nvme ssds to meet your storage requirements

Why Do You Want to Upgrade?

Right now, we’re at the cusp of a whole new range of next-gen software. You have AMD reportedly releasing the AM5 chipset sometime end 2022/start2023 and DDR5 RAM is expected to drop any day now. PCIe 5 is also currently being integrated. That means current-gen hardware isn’t going to have as much future-proofing capability as most people would hope.

This is why you need to carefully consider your reasons for upgrading and when you’d ideally like to upgrade. Gaming, while demanding, mostly doesn’t need the best high-end specifications to run well. Things like video editing, 3D rendering, streaming while gaming, and programming can be very demanding.

Think about what you want to do with your PC and whether upgrading now or later will benefit you more. If AMD is your thing, it might be better to wait for an AM5 motherboard, as manufacturers will likely stop creating supporting hardware for AM4. On the other hand, you’ll still be set for the next few years if you go for a very high-end AM4 CPU/motherboard as it’s still amazing hardware.

Choose Your Fighter: AMD or Intel?

While choosing a great motherboard chipset is undoubtedly important, your bigger consideration should be your processor. Since AMD CPUs won’t work with Intel chipsets and vice-versa, the motherboard you pick starts squarely with your choice of CPU.

Intel just released their 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, while AMD might release their AM5 CPUs sometime next year. So if you’re set on upgrading soon, then Intel might be the better option for you. Motherboards that support Alder Lake are definitely more future-proof than any current-gen AMD motherboards you can buy.

Will Your Current Components Fit Into Those Sweet Slots?

If you’re not upgrading your whole rig, how does your current hardware stack up to the new motherboard? Keep in mind that older CPUs, CPU coolers, and RAM might not be compatible with the new motherboard’s chip or slots. Research each component’s compatibility and weigh up the benefits of just upgrading your motherboard vs upgrading other components.

How Quickly Do You Want to Upgrade Again?

Both Intel’s premium Alder Lake-supporting Z690 motherboards and AMD’s upcoming AM5-supporting X670 motherboards will give you a better upgrade path in the next decade. You can still buy a current-gen Intel or AMD motherboard if you’re okay with upgrading again in the next 4 years.

Keep in mind that the next-gen boards won’t necessarily be compatible with your current-gen hardware. This will force you to upgrade other components as well.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z690

Intel Z690 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots

4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Socket: LGA1700

LGA1700 Form Factor: ATX

Future-proofing with next-gen technology doesn’t mean you need to buy a manufacturer’s most expensive flagship model. The Z690 Steel Legend is proof of that. It packs a lot into its mid-range price tag with a 13-phase Dr.MOS power system and multiple M.2 slots, one of which supports the latest PCI Express 4.0 M.2 SSDs. It also has 8 SATA3 slots total.

You get support for DDR4 5000MHz with 4 DIMM slots, along with 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x16, and 2 PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. The ultra-fast Realtek Dragon 2.5Gbps wired NIC and 1 USB 3.2 Type-C and 10 USB 3 slots should be more than enough for your needs at home.

This is a downgraded version of the Z690 Extreme, with one fewer wired NIC and a Realtek ALC897 chip instead of a Realtek ALC1220. Those are only downsides if you need more than one Ethernet connection and are a serious audiophile. The Realtek ALC897 audio codec is completely fine for most casual listeners, especially if you connect headphones/speakers via USB instead of a mini-jack.

Right now, upgrading to the next-gen technology is your best bet for setting up a future-proof rig and this powerful all-rounder is a great starting point. Just keep in mind that new tech equals high prices and all of the kinks haven’t been worked out yet. Meaning some games don’t play well with Alder Lake yet.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z690

Intel Z690 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DIMM Slots, DDR5

4 x DIMM Slots, DDR5 Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Socket: LGA1700

LGA1700 Form Factor: ATX

The Asus ROG Strix Z690-E is an overclocker’s next-gen fantasy. If you want that DDR5 goodness, along with Thunderbolt support and a sweet 18+1 stage power system that can handle 90 amps of current each, this is it.

It’s basically the “watered-down” version of the new Maximus Z690 Hero. Unless a 20+1 power design, a whopping 4 Thunderbolt ports, and some aesthetic changes really matter to you, though, this one is the more affordable choice.

This motherboard has two USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports on the rear I/O panel, Thunderbolt connectivity via an internal header, support for DDR5 (only) RAM up to 6,400MHz, and built-in Wi-Fi supporting the Wi-Fi 6E standard. It also comes with 1x PCIe x16 slot for the GPU and 4x DIMM slots for RAM.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD X570

AMD X570 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM slots

4 x DDR4 DIMM slots Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Socket: AM4

AM4 Form Factor: ATX

The Aorus X570 Master isn’t just pleasing on the eyes, it packs a punch too. Despite AMD releasing the AM5 chipset next year, this motherboard should fill your needs for years to come. Its specifications are currently above what most people need, which makes it a great contender for future-proofing.

It supports AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs, has 4 DIMM slots with support for up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, and 4x PCIe 4 slots (one x16, one x8, one x4). That limits you to one GPU in the x16 slot, unless you’re willing to forego a bit of performance (which is arguably negligible at this point anyway) to slot it in one of the other ones. It comes with 6 USB 3 ports and another 2 USB 2 ports, which isn’t great but not terrible either.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel Z690

Intel Z690 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots

4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Socket: LGA1700

LGA1700 Form Factor: ATX

Along with being the least expensive Z690 motherboard released so far, the Phantom Gaming 4 is a fantastic next-gen option for its price range. If you’re looking to future-proof your motherboard for future CPU and memory upgrades then this is a good bet. The only (albeit minor) downside is that you’ll be stuck with DDR4 for a while yet.

This motherboard comes with an extra 1×4 power connector if you want to overclock your PC, 4x DDR4 RAM slots, 6 SATA slots total, 10x USB 3 connectors, 1x USB Type-C connector, and 3 Hyper M.2 drive slots. The biggest plus at this price range is the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (along with 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 3x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots). That alone is worth the upgrade, even though GPUs don’t support it yet.

If you’re really into overclocking though, this board might be a bit of a disappointment. Its nine-phase power design and small VRM heatsinks aren’t looking promising for stability. Asrock also seemed to have cut some corners by not including an over-module M.2 cooling and there’s no cover for the back I/O plate.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD B550

AMD B550 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots

4 x DDR4 DIMM Slots Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: Dual Channel

Dual Channel Socket: AM4

AM4 Form Factor: ATX

Right now the AM4 platform is stable and DDR4 RAM is cheap, which means you can keep going for the next few years without a hitch. Even though the shiny new tech releasing right now sounds great, most people aren’t utilizing that much capability/power anyway, at least not fully. Plus by waiting a few more years you’re bypassing the whole “early adopter tax” thing.

The extended PWM heatsink and 10+2+1 Duet Rail power system should hold up fine even if you’re into serious overclocking. Plus the PCIe 4 slot will support both current and new devices for at least another 5 years. It also has 4x DDR4 DIMM slots, 2x M.2 slots, 6x SATA ports, and a 2.5G LAN port. It also has plenty of connectors with 7x USB 3 slots of which 2 are USB Type-C slots, and also 6x USB 2 slots.