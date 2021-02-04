GALAX has unveiled its latest Hall Of Fame graphics card with the high-end RTX 3090 graphics card. The Hall Of Fame graphics card focuses on higher performance with its massive overclock and enthusiast-grade cooling solution. Not only that but the HOF graphics card sports an attractive design matching its performance.

GALAX showcases its factory high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 HOF series graphics card with multiple variants

The GALAX HOF series produces one of the best graphics cards for the enthusiasts market. The Hall of Fame series comes with tons of editions with HOF standard, HOF premium, HOF Limited Edition, HOF Extreme, HOF Extreme Limited Edition, and HOF OC lab Edition.

Each RTX 3090 HOF edition comes with a triple-slot design and a triple fan design. It features a full custom all-white PCB alluding to all the buyers. The two 120 mm fans on the side and the single 92mm fan does all the work. The dual aluminum fin stacks come connected to six heat pipes and a large vapor chamber base. The heatsink covers all the VRMs and VRAM modules as well.

The backplate on the graphics card has an attractive backplate with a small cutout for the exhaust. The graphics card is built like a tank with a 14+8+4 phase digital power design capable of handling the RTX 3090 and pushing it to its absolute limit. GALAX features a dual BIOS system with silent and performance mode. The RTX 3090 requires triple 8-pin connectors to power the whole card.

As we go higher on the lineup, the premium version comes with a 4.3 inch TFT LCD. The display is connected through the USB, showing the system’s stats—the RGB lighting on the card and the configurable through the GALAX’s HOF AI suite.

The base HOF model has a clock speed of 1800 MHz. The fastest variant has a clock speed of 1905 MHz with more room for overclocking. The HOF OC Lab will hit a higher score in the benchmark, but it will be hard to get hands-on. The OC LAB variant has a TGP of 460W and might push over 500W under strict conditions. The HOF comes with triple DP output and a single HDMI port.