Samsung is already planning the successor of the midrange Galaxy A41 despite releasing the phone on 18 March. The Galaxy A42 was first reported by Sammobile, who claimed that the Korean manufacturer aims to make affordable 5G phones by 2021. As per Samsung’s current numbering system, SM-A426B is the model number for the Galaxy A42. The phone will have 5G capability, 128GB internal storage, and will to come in gray, black, and white colors.

The latest developments now point to the SM-A426B or Galaxy A42 coming with a 5000mAH battery. A listing on China Certification (3C) website, spotted by 91mobiles, sheds more light on the A42. The phone’s battery model number is EB-BA426ABY, and the rated capacity is 4860mAH. The upcoming Galaxy midrange phone will sport a battery capacity rounded off at 5000mAH.

If the reports are accurate, the A42 will be a considerable improvement over the A41. The Galaxy A41, released in March 2020, is a compact mid-range smartphone that balances performance and size. The phone’s specifications show that it is a strong performer for its price.

Key Features 6.1 inch Super AMOLED display, 2400×1080 resolution

Triple rear cameras: 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP depth sensor

Single front camera: 25MP

Mediatek Helio P65

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

3,100mAH battery capacity with 15W fast charging

The Galaxy A41 comes at a modest price of £269 (under $350). If the A42 follows the A41, it will still be an affordable 5G capable phone, even with the 5G costs added. Also, as per the rumors, the A42 will double the internal storage of the A41 and increase the battery capacity by 1900mAH. We can expect Samsung to release 4G and 5G variants like it has done with the Galaxy A71 and A51.

The 5000mAH battery capacity while sounding good on paper will deplete faster when using 5G. Samsung could have used the 6000mAH battery used in its budget offering like the Galaxy M31. One reason to justify using a 5000mAH battery could be to keep the size of the A42 in check. Since the A41 is a compact phone adding a 6000mAH battery in the upcoming A42 would only increase the size.

If the Galaxy A42 is to be 5G capable, it will also have to change the chipset to a 5G enabled one. Snapdragon, MediaTek, and Samsung’s own Exynos have started making mid-tier 5G capable processors. Samsung will choose the option which provides them the best way to keep the final price of A42 well below the current Galaxy A51 5G.

Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone is the Galaxy A51 5G at £429, which is £100 more expensive than its 4G variant. As of late, Samsung’s A-series has added 5G phones at various price points for buyers on different budgets.

The company seems to be focusing on 5G smartphones, given its success in the 5G smartphone market. Its A71 5G and A51 5G Galaxy smartphones add substance to its strategy in capturing lower price segments with the promise of 5G capability. The A42 5G looks to be the company’s lowest-priced smartphone in its 5G lineup.