How to Fix Galaxy Buds That Won’t Connect to Your Device

Smart wearables like Galaxy Buds have made the audio experience more convenient than ever. But, you may find it a nuisance in situations where it just won’t connect to the device.

You may face this issue for many causes. It could be as simple as misconfigured Bluetooth settings or other wireless devices around Galaxy Buds. Or, the device may be interfering with the connection.

Nevertheless, you can still work around this problem. Try pairing the Galaxy Buds to other devices to ascertain if it’s the earbuds issue. Once you’re sure of it, restart the Bluetooth service by turning it off and turning it on afterward. Unpair other wireless devices from the device.

If you’re looking for more fixes to get the Galaxy Buds to connect, we have got you covered.

Why Galaxy Buds Won’t Connect?

Incorrectly configured Bluetooth settings Disturbance from other nearby wireless devices Galaxy Buds are out of range Pending update of the earbuds The diminished battery charge level Internal issues within the device Outdated Bluetooth drivers Unidentified glitches within Galaxy Buds

How to Fix Galaxy Buds Not Connecting?

You can connect the Galaxy Buds to your device using several fixes. First, check if you have enabled Airplane mode. You can restart the Bluetooth service of both the earbuds and the device. Also, turn off other wireless devices that are in close proximity.

Or, try pairing Galaxy Buds in a secluded space with no disturbance from other wireless devices. You can also check out the other different fixes below.

Restart Bluetooth

Galaxy Buds may not connect even if you have already turned on Bluetooth. In that situation, you can restart the Bluetooth settings by simply turning it off and on again.

You will find this fix easy as you go through the instructions below.

On Windows

Go to settings. Select Devices. Select Bluetooth & other devices. Now, turn off the Bluetooth toggle button. After waiting for a minute or so, turn on the toggle button.



On Android

Tap on Settings. Then, tap on Bluetooth. Turn off the Bluetooth toggle button. Next, wait for some time, and turn it back on.



Turn Off and Unpair Other Wireless Devices

If there are other wireless devices when Galaxy Buds are trying to pair with the device, it can create a disturbance. For example, a wireless mouse or a printer may have its Bluetooth turned on.

Likewise, the previously paired devices earlier can also hinder Galaxy Buds from connecting to the device. So, unpairing them can be another method to enable Galaxy Buds to connect. Here’s how you do it.

On PC

Go to Settings. Select Devices. Then, click on Bluetooth & other devices. Select the previously paired devices. Select Remove Device.



On Android

Open Bluetooth Settings. Tap the device you want to remove from the list of paired devices. Thereafter, tap Unpair.

Keep Galaxy Buds and the Device Close

Galaxy Buds can have a problem connecting to the device if it’s not nearby. The range of the Bluetooth connection is around 10 meters. So, in case you’re trying to connect Galaxy Buds from a farther distance than that, it’s not going to pair with the device.

Also, make sure that there are no other barriers that are obstructing the connection. It could be a wall, a cupboard, or even a person, for that matter.

So, try connecting Galaxy Buds while keeping them nearby the pairing device. Also, clear the obstructions that are preventing the earbuds from connecting.

Restart Galaxy Buds

When Galaxy Buds won’t connect, restarting the earbuds can sometimes put an end to this issue. This also provides Galaxy Buds with a fresh start. You can restart the earbuds with these steps.

Place the Galaxy Buds into its charging case. Close the lid of the case. Then, wait for a few seconds (7 seconds or more). Now, take the Galaxy Buds out.

Perhaps, after restarting the earbuds, they will start connecting.

Charge Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Buds may not connect if the battery power is low. Even if one of them runs out of battery, it will prevent the earbuds from connecting.

You can charge the Galaxy Buds in this way.

Place the earbuds in their respective slots. Close the lid of the charging case. Then, connect the charging case to the power source.

While the earbuds charge, you can also charge the device that you’re trying to connect to Galaxy Buds. Once Galaxy Buds are fully charged, try connecting it again.

Update Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Buds may have connectivity issues in case you haven’t updated it in a long time. If you have the Galaxy Wearable app, it will notify you whenever an update is available. You can also update Galaxy buds manually.

After you charge the earbuds and connect them to the app, follow these steps to update them.

Put the Galaxy Buds into the charging case without closing the lid. In the app, tap About earbuds. Then, select Update earbuds software. At last, select Download and install.

Remove Galaxy Buds’ Paired Bluetooth Information

If you still couldn’t get Galaxy Buds to connect, you can remove its paired Bluetooth information. And, then, try again to get them connected to the device of your choice. This makes the pairing process start afresh.

You can follow these steps.

On PC

Go to Settings. Select Devices. Then, click on Bluetooth & other devices. Turn on the Bluetooth button, in case it’s turned off. Select Galaxy Buds. Select Remove Device.

On Android

Open Bluetooth Settings. Locate and tap Galaxy Buds in the list of paired devices. Thereafter, tap Unpair.

Restart Your Device

The next method to fix is to restart the device. Restarts are a known go-to fix for anything technical as it starts your device with a clean slate.

Go through these steps to restart your device. Once you restart it, try connecting Galaxy Buds once again.

On Windows

Hit the Windows key. Then, click on the Power button. Select Restart.



On Android

Press and hold the power button for a few seconds. Once the power menu appears, select Restart/Reboot.



Update Bluetooth Drivers

If the device’s Bluetooth drivers are not up-to-date, Galaxy Buds might not link up with the device. So, look for the updates of Bluetooth drivers in a timely manner.

Here’s how you update the latest drivers.

Press Windows + X keys. Select Device Manager. Then, click on Bluetooth. Click on the Bluetooth adapter name, such as Realtek Bluetooth 5 Adapter. Right-click on it and select Update Driver. Select Search automatically for updated driver software. Finally, hit Close.



After you update the Bluetooth drivers, restart the device. Then, you can try pairing Galaxy Buds with the device.

Reset Galaxy Buds

If you still cannot get Galaxy buds to connect, you can reset them. This will set its settings back to default. Resetting will rectify any unidentified glitches within the earbuds. But, you can only hard reset Galaxy Buds via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Also, make sure both the earbuds are connected before you begin resetting them. Follow these steps to reset Galaxy Buds.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Tap About earbuds. Then, tap Reset earbuds. Again, tap Reset to confirm.



After this, attempt to connect the Galaxy Buds to see if they pair successfully this time.

Contact the Official Support Center

If you couldn’t get the earbuds to connect with these fixes, you can get help from the Samsung Support Center. Contact them with the details of your problem through calls or messages. And, they will get back to you with the right solution.

