The US unlocked units of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series are receiving the One UI 2.5 update. The latest Android security update dates back to September 1, 2020.

Pretty much every continent has seen the update in the last few days. And now, the carrier-locked models in the United States also have the updates.

It has been a year since Samsung rolled out the Galaxy Note 10 series. And Samsung is still regularly feeding updates on the flagship device. The company has been working efficiently to roll out Android and One UI updates on its flagships. Many appreciate this highly synchronized rollout.

An earlier update by Samsung included the September Android security patch. A few bug fixes were also present in the update. The One UI 2.5 update is likely to have Wireless DeX mode. This feature lets you mirror the smartphone’s DeX UI screen wirelessly. You can expand this to any TV that features Miracast. The new update also has a quick setting toggle that lets you adjust the screen zoom and font size.

The One UI 2.5 update also has the Pro Video Mode in the camera app. This feature allows users to choose video resolution and frame rate. You can also choose your mic – front, rear, all, USB, or Bluetooth. This lets you share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices. Samsung Notes is also faster and quicker in the new update. There is a split keyboard option in the landscape mode. There are also new SOS message pre-configuration and other features.

Your device will alert you when the update is available in your region. You can also check for updates manually. Go to Settings > System update. And tap Download and Install to update your phone.