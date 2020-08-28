Are you having issues with comfortably holding your PC mouse? Do you feel like losing grip from it, especially at times like extreme gaming, video editing, image processing, etc.? Also, are you one of those who suffer from sweaty palms? Well, worry, not! To solve all mentioned issues and serve, even more, Razer has come up with its new mouse grip tape.

Fundamentally, designed for intense gaming, Razer believes that the gamer will have a great advantage over his competitors with this mouse grip tape. The product will help the gamer give it his best also at times of extremity.

Costing you £9.99 or $9.99, the newly unveiled Mouse Grip Tape set includes pieces of pre-cut tape. These pieces of tape are meant for the main clickers and grip zones. Note that you will find five types of such sets to select from. Selection should be made on the basis of the type of mouse you have.

Furthermore, the tape is 0.5mm thick and sticks with 3M adhesive. For more information, check out their official website.

Built

Designed as an accessory for a real gaming fanatic, the Razer Mouse Grip is made from polyurethane. Polyurethane is a material that comes with properties like sweat-absorbent and grippy. It is used to make racket handles. Therefore, these mouse grips made from polyurethane will not slip out of your hand even when it gets clammy, or whether you use a palm, claw, or fingertip grip style.

As we see on the package – ‘Simply peel it off and paste it on. The 3M adhesive’, you can simply peel and paste the tape to your mouse. The mouse tape will remain in place during intense gaming. Also, it won’t damage your mouse when removing or reapplying new grips.

Tech Specs Anti-slip Polyurethane grips

Self-adhesive design

Pre-cut to fit your Razer mouse perfectly

0.5mm thin

Compatibility

This Mouse Grip from Razer can only work well and function fully with selective devices. Please take a look at these mice from Razer itself and are compatible with the tape.

Razer DeathAdder Essential

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Razer Deathadder V2

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini

Razer Viper

Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Mini

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed

Razer Basilisk V2

Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Specialty

Even if the mouse tape may not be as useful to all of us. It could be a ‘super-hit’ to a segment of selective customers where the gamers come first! The gamers, primarily love this for the product, provides them better grip, improved mouse-handling, and more comfort. This enhances efficiency, accuracy, and speed. So when it comes to FPS games, this is a very crucial thing as the game is all about precision.

Also, Razer has not officially confirmed the prices yet. If you want to keep getting updates on the mouse tape on the company’s official website.

Key Features

Self- Adhesive Design

The self-adhesive design of the mouse tape is very convenient to use. As its engineering, the tape is strong enough to grip on to your hands and gentle enough not to damage your mouse while removing or applying new grips. Hence, the application of the tape is fuss-free.

Anti-Slip Texture

The polyurethane used to make the Razer Mouse Grip Tape gives the tapes an anti-slip texture for more powerful gripping. It absorbs sweat and is effortlessly grippy! Hence, the tape makes sure that the mouse never slips out of your hand even when its sweaty, clammy, or greasy.

Pre-Cut to fit most Razer Mice

This 0.5 mm-thin mouse tape comes pre-cut. The Razer Mouse Grip Tape comes in 4 pieces that cover the left and right mouse buttons, palm, and side grips. It is shaped according to its supported model. Likewise, you can also select your Mouse Tape according to the mouse you use.

Razer Mouse Grip Tape and re-usability

In the initial phases, you can make small adjustments for correct positioning. But if your remove and replace the tape many times, it will eventually lose its glue. You cannot reapply or pre-apply the adhesive on to the tape. Besides, the tape is already pre-cut to fit its specific mouse.

How to apply the Razer Mouse Grip Tape on the mouse?

To apply the Razer Mouse Grip Tape on the mouse, carry out the following steps:

First, clean the mouse surface.

Then take off one of the pre-cut pieces from the tape backing

Take the pre-cut pieces and align them to their appropriate sections.

Apply pressure to stick the tape. Please refer to the grip tape packaging for the proper method of tape placement.

Repeat steps 2 and 3 until all the pieces are pasted.

How to remove or take off the Razer Mouse Grip from the mouse?

After some time of use, you would want to replace your old mouse tape. So for this, first remove it. To take it off, look for the tape’s corner. Find it and peel it off! Make sure you removed it without leaving any residue. Also, take extra care if you are peeling too hard and lifting the buttons too much.

Recommendation

As mentioned several times ahead, a Grip Mouse Tape is a boon to all the gamers. This especially serves the ones with clammy, sweaty, and dry hands amazingly. Thus, Razer Grip Mouse Tape is one of the best-suited solutions for this. Its self-adhesive design and anti-slip texture enhances its gripping power and makes gripping the mouse fuss-free. Similarly, it comes with pre-cut tape pieces made to fit most Razer Mice.

Besides that, the tape feels amazing on your hand. It improves the way you hold the mouse. For this price, the quality offered by the product is incredible. Thus, if you are someone who plays on PC, this accessory is a ‘must-buy’ for you.

Conclusion

Razer has released Mouse Grip tape, which offers you enhanced grip and anti-slip comfort to hold your mouse during extreme gaming. It is a well-ordered attachment that makes an ultimate accessory for the gamers! Also, some people whose palms are naturally sweaty, but prefer intense palm gripping games, can benefit from it. Manufactured to be compatible with many Razer mice (as mentioned above), the Grip Tape package arrives with strips of 0.5 mm-thick rubberized surfaces. These surfaces should be stuck onto various parts of your mouse, including the two main buttons and the parts where your knuckles rest. Basically, the Razer Mouse Grip set comes with three models: one designed for the DeathAdder series, another for the Basilisk series, and another for the Viper series.