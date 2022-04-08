Top 10 Games Designed in RPG Maker

RPG Maker is a platform for game developers which is very undermined in the gaming community. With many amateur developers developing very bad games, to say the least is the main reason for this.

But there is no denying that there are some games developed on this platform that can match the level of very well-known games. RPG Maker has many tools that developers are using to make games that are well-received nowadays.

But as a new gamer, what to play from these underdog platform-based games? We tried out some games and filtered some amazing games for you to try. The list below will try to give you as much information about the game without spoiling you.

Don’t expect to see great graphics RPG games as the platform is not that big, but the games on the list will make an impact on you. Here is the list of the games that are not only typical Role-Playing Games but also Adventure and Horror games.

To the Moon

Developer: Freebird Games

Freebird Games Publishers: Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc., Limited Run Games

Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc., Limited Run Games Release Date: 1 November 2011

1 November 2011 Platform: Android, iOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch

If you are following an RPG Makers’ game, To the Moon is the most recurring name you may have heard. With great storytelling and the unique setup of the game world, this game rose to fame. To the Moon is a narration-based game.

This games’ world is set up in a world where memories can be artificially made. The story follows two doctors with a patient named Johnny on the verge of dying.

The patient has a wish to go to the moon, hence the title of the game. For this, the doctors try to navigate through his past life and fill his memories with his last wish and make it as authentic as they can.

All the characters in the game are very well written and interactions in the game are very engaging. The looks of the game are really beautiful and the background track is icing on the cake.

So, if you like to play short interactive games with short and great storytelling, try this game. We are sure this game will not disappoint you and also prepare for an emotional ride with this game.

Omori

Developer: LLC, Omocat

LLC, Omocat Publishers: LLC, Omocat, Playism

LLC, Omocat, Playism Release Date: December 2020

December 2020 Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Microsoft Windows

If you have tried To the Moon already and are feeling a bit emotional. Try this game for a mood change. Omori is a Psychological Horror Role-Playing game. But keep in mind this game has contents like depression, anxiety, and suicide which may not be suitable for all gamers.

The main character of the game is a boy called Sunny who is a loner and is suffering from Acute Social Withdrawal. Also, you can play as his alter-ego called Omori and his friends Aubrey, Kel, and Hero who have unique skills.

The combat and gameplay of this game are very light and easy to understand. But as you play the game and go forward, you will realize that the game is not that light. The game has very dark and deep elements.

The game deals with the fears of the boy represented in a very thoughtful way and a brilliant story.

So, the battle or fight and skills of different characters are just a small portion of the game. The game portrays a very serious matter. You will love the game design and the small details the game shows you.

The soundtrack with each background dark or light is very good. The game will swing your mood left and right. And at the end, you will be awestruck with the storyline and portrayal of every character and the story.

Lisa: The Painful

Developer: Dingaling Productions

Dingaling Productions Publishers: Dingaling Productions

Dingaling Productions Release Date: 15 December 2014

15 December 2014 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

Ok, now we have discussed two games with an emotional and depressing storyline. Now, it is time for a game that has dark humor but also depressing at the same time. Even more depressing than Omori.

The game is R-rated, so keep your underaged children away from this game, and also if you have a faint heart, we suggest keeping away from this game. But apart from this, the game has a beautiful look, a great original soundtrack, exploration, and a compelling story that will make you think.

The story setting is in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no females left. The main character of this game is Brad who in the past has done a lot of mistakes and lived a very harsh life as a kid.

The game begins when Brad finds a baby girl and decides to raise her as his own. He refuses to use the girl as humanity’s fate savior and wants to give the girl a normal life.

The game is all about the choices you make. The game incorporates offbeat dark humor, brutality, and a bond between the two main characters. Play this game and make choices that will make you evaluate yourself in a very thought-provoking way.

The ending of this game is very sad that you may shed some tears. Also, the ending conversation between the two characters will give you a huge life lesson and something to think about the game-ending.

Ara Fell

Developer: Stegosoft Games

Stegosoft Games Publisher: Dangen Entertainment

Dangen Entertainment Release Date: 3 June 2016

3 June 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Before you think this list contains only sad and depressing games, check this game. Ara Fell is a classic 16-bit Role-playing game. You may get a vibe of old RPG games when 16-bit gaming was relevant.

This game made it to the list, not for its storyline or complex gaming but for its nostalgic gameplay and combat systems.

The game is underrated but is a great RPG game for those who still enjoy 16-bit gaming. The graphics and environment of this game are well-made compared to other games on the list.

The game is set on a floating continent called Ara Fell with dense forests, castles, and other connected islands. The game is about the adventures of a girl named Lita. You can explore the areas, fight with enemies and continue through the story.

If you are looking for a good story this may not be that ideal for you. The storyline is ok at best but other than that this will give you a pretty good 16-bit RPG experience.

Oneshot

Developer: Team Oneshot, Future Cat LLC

Team Oneshot, Future Cat LLC Publishers: Dangen Entertainment, Degica

Dangen Entertainment, Degica Release Date: 8 December 2016

8 December 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Classic macOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

If you love retro color-vibrant games, this game can be perfect for you. Oneshot is a puzzle game with adventure for the players. The games’ main character is a cat-like child. But you do not control this character.

You play as a guide to this main character. So, this game will give refreshing gameplay to you. The game starts with the main character in a dark and unfamiliar world.

He gets a bulb in the dark world and the characters from this world’ see him as their savior bringing them light.

So, the main character wants to take the bulb to the highest altitude and you guide him, who is a God of the world. This game also breaks the 4th wall and talks to you which is also pretty good. You have to solve puzzles during your journey.

If you like simple puzzle games with a soothing and managed storyline, you will enjoy this game to the fullest.

Finding Paradise

Developer: Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc.

Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc. Publishers: Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc.

Freebird Games, X.D. Network Inc. Release Date: 14 December 2017

14 December 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Finding Paradise is a sequel to “To the Moon”. The game style is the same with a different storyline. Also, there is a graphic upgrade in this game than To the Moon.

While other aspects of the game are improved, the story of the former is more indulging. But still, the storyline of this game is pretty solid and the soundtrack is very fitting with every story progress.

In this game, the doctors go to a new patient named Colin Reeds to alter his memories. So, they again venture into the memories of the patient and try to find a powerful link to alter the memories so that they can become authentic.

This game also offers a very emotional plot and ending to the players.

If you have played To the Moon and want to play another game in the same setting but with a different storyline and setup, we recommend you to play this game.

Impostor Factory

Developer: Freebird Games

Freebird Games Publishers: Freebird Games

Freebird Games Release Date: 30 September 2021

30 September 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux

Impostor Factory is yet another story-rich game from this platform. For a change on this list, this game is a murder mystery game that has both comedy and horror aspects to it.

The game is set in a beautiful yet very eerie and creepy mansion as in some classic horror movies. Everything in the game, even roads, is carefully made for a 16-bit game.

While games like To the Moon and Finding Paradise have a very emotional and straightforward story, this game has mind-bending choices with gore graphics and a touch of humor.

The game starts when a guy named Quincy goes into the mansion and finds the owner dead. It is up to you to make sure if the owner was murdered or not. Many gory scenes follow the character with many revelations as you follow the storyline.

The cinematic way of progressing the story will surely catch your eye in this game. The story progression is amazing and progresses from murder to horror. From there it has sci-fi aspects and then turns into a sad story.

For some, this can be a major turn off but in terms of story building, this game has it all.

Grimm’s Hollow

Developer: Ghosthunter

Ghosthunter Publishers: Ghosthunter

Ghosthunter Release Date: 30 October 2019

30 October 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Grimm’s Hollow is a very short Japanese Role-Playing Game. It has pixel graphics and has mostly purple color in the game. This can look Kawaii (Japanese word for Cute) to many and can be very eye-pleasing.

Most of the games in this list have a very heartwarming and interesting storyline and this game is no exception. The combat is very enjoyable and many old RPG game players can relate to it.

The game revolves around a girl named Lavender who wakes up in a bed with many skeleton-like figures around her who tells her that she is dead and has to work as Grim Reaper.

But the girl does not want that and instead wants to find her lost brother, Timmy. You have to progress through the story with your scythe killing the enemies on the way till you get to the final boss, Baker.

In this short game, you will level up the character to get more power through Lavender’s Skill Tree and Spirit Points. So, the game can be a little confusing. The most interesting thing about this game is that it has 4 endings and can be anyone according to how you play.

The soundtrack of the game is engaging and the combat is good. So, in this game, you are getting a good story, engaging combat, pretty-looking graphics, and short gameplay. What can you ask for more?

Yume Nikki

Developer: Kikiyama

Kikiyama Publishers: Playism, Active Gaming Media, CAERUX CO. LTD

Playism, Active Gaming Media, CAERUX CO. LTD Release Date: 26 June 2004

26 June 2004 Platform: Android, Microsoft Windows

Yume Nikki is another Psychological Horror game on the list. But this game is considered a legendary game which is the inspiration of every game that is on this list.

The game was first released 18-19 years ago but you can also play the newly released version which gave it a 3D remake. It is a dream exploration game where you have to play into the mind of an introverted girl.

The main character of this game is Madotsuki, an introverted girl. The game explores her dreams where you will have different powers. The game is very creepy and has lots of recurring images that may catch you off guard sometimes.

The place where you will play most of the game is very maze-like so can take a little time to get used to.

If you like eerie kind of gameplay and enjoy exploring strange worlds, this is the one for you. But before playing the 3D version, playing the 2D version is recommended.

Doom and Destiny

Developer: Heartbit Interactive

Heartbit Interactive Publishers: Heartbit Interactive

Heartbit Interactive Release Date: 25 August 2011

25 August 2011 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

This is the most light-hearted, fun, and long game on this list. This is a turn-based RPG with a twist on an old Japanese RPG. With lots of maps, dragons, elves, monsters, etc. this game is very big.

You can choose your weapons, your skills, and many other powers and spells. You will find lots of parodies and cameos in the game of many pop cultures and games that will keep you entertained the entire game.

The game starts when a group of 4 friends goes to the fifth friend’s house to a party but the fifth friend is nowhere to be found. Somehow, they find themselves in another world and have to defeat a villain to save the world.

You will feel like playing an open-world game but on a smaller map. It has an MMO-like combat system.

If you want to play a 16-bit game, with lots of gameplay hours, humor, open-world game, this is the one for you.