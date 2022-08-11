14 Best Games Like Banished in 2022

Banished game introduces you to its peaceful nature and beautiful outskirts of town where you build your settlements. With its simple visuals and changing weather, you are challenged to balance the number of townspeople and the amount of produced resources.

Building shelter for settlements and growing your town into an empire is players’ ultimate goal.

Selecting Best Games Like Banished

For the game to look more similar to Banished, All the games should include a genre like banished with additional elements listed below.

City Builder : It’s more like a town-building strategy game. Nevertheless, games including city build management are welcome to games like Banished.

: It’s more like a town-building strategy game. Nevertheless, games including city build management are welcome to games like Banished. Colony Sim : These are the types of games where players are in charge of managing resources, giving orders to NPCs, and controlling the overall flow of organizing game elements.

: These are the types of games where players are in charge of managing resources, giving orders to NPCs, and controlling the overall flow of organizing game elements. Strategy : Almost all city building requires a strategy to efficiently run elements like food, water, and other resources. Strategically maintaining the economy of cities and keeping the settlers satisfied is the key to successful games.

: Almost all city building requires a strategy to efficiently run elements like food, water, and other resources. Strategically maintaining the economy of cities and keeping the settlers satisfied is the key to successful games. Survival: Many aspects such as changing weather, unexpected rise in demands, and scarcity of resources makes the game add survival elements. The game should push players not only to survive but to thrive from small towns to huge colonies.

Best Games Like Banished in 2022

Comprising all the elements above, here is the list of games that are like Banished with their own unique features with additional elements.

Kingdoms and Castles

Kingdom and castle uses simple poly graphics in its colorful and vibrant world. It’s easy on the eyes and creating an empire has never been so soothing as well as engaging. Build diplomatic relationships with other kingdoms or wage war to occupy their lands. The choice falls upon your shoulder.

As you build a sprawling empire and progress prosperously on building a city, other kingdoms will set an evil eye on you. Your allies will turn into enemies, and building fortification will defend your townspeople and your property against enemy soldiers.

Build attractive and useful structures to attract more settlers and tax them to fund your dreams of creating the greatest Kingdom.

Oxygen Not Included

Create your own space colony under the galactic asteroid and build sections for experiments, heat chambers, assembly pipes to sustain human life form because space is where oxygen is not Included..

Work with your crew to overcome every obstacle and build more intricate contraptions.

In this procedurally generated world, waste nothing and use every resource on your base for greater efficiency. Oxygen is scarce, and it’s up to you to build machines to emit oxygen, maintain temperature, and build power sources.

Learn the way of colonies by interlocking pipes, mining resources, and, most importantly, harnessing the resources for oxygen.

They Are Billions

Embrace an intense action because They Are Billions provides the thrill of defending your colony against armies of zombies. A city-building strategy game where you not only build cities but also manage resources for defending your base against hordes of zombies.

A careful balance between building fortification and defensive towers is required because the more you survive the zombie apocalypse, the more zombies will come to break down walls to enter and infect all the settlers.

Progress through forty-eight missions throughout the campaign and explore the ancient human fortress to unlock new and improved technologies. The game might look daunting when you see an endless swarm of zombies, but with tactful resource management and strategically placed defense, the game gets interesting as well as challenging against Billions of zombies.

The Universim

Become a God and populate planet earth with thriving technology and enormous empires. Guide your civilization from the stone age to the technological era and shoot them into space to colonize more planets.

Manage resources for the survival of humankind. Challenges such as earthquake disasters, forest fires, and so many other unpredictable environmental elements make gameplay interesting.

Control your tiny people called nuggets and control them by punishing or rewarding them by your powers.

RimWorld

A story generator game set in a Sci-Fi world where you have to manage different types of people’s needs, treat wounds, cure illness, and many other things.

You can choose your landing from the forest, desert, snow, and any place given on the map. The game gets pretty challenging as you grow your population of races and age groups. This set of people makes the game even harder, with family issues and fights breaking out inside the colony.

While the inner colony is brimming with chaos, the outside of the colony is filled with mad animals, pirates, unknown tribes, giant insects, and many more. Basically, the game is an extreme version of Banished. Brace yourself from the unpredictable nature of the game as well as AI as they rain down terror upon your colony.

Tropico 5

Play as el precedente to rule the tropical island any way you like. Between tons of missions and achievements, You have a city to maintain. From traffic and infrastructure to building residents for people, use all the tools at your disposal to create a perfect tropical city and gain votes for your endurance.

Happiness of people depends on the action you take for the development of cities. Sometimes the beneficial factor of the island could contradict with the happiness of civilians that can result in some challenging choices to be made.

Foundation

Build delightful towns lived by cute characters to trade, farm, and go on an epic adventure. In a gridless medieval town building simulator, you can build natural medieval structures of your own liking.

Place your medieval house organically in the uneven terrain to make the world more inviting and believable. With the untapped potential of lands, gather resources and completely renovate your small village into a thriving community.

Players are free to fully customize structures such as taverns and churches to place and interlock with other structures providing their own personal touch. Foundation is a relaxing city-building simulation that closely resembles all the Banished game elements and provides a flexible way to build medieval towns.

Surviving Mars

Ever thought of running your colony on planet Mars? Think no more because Surviving Mars does just that. Build a sustainable living environment under the enormous dome where terraforming is possible.

Collect resources from Mars and use them to upgrade your machines. Progressing through the game lets you unlock different structures necessary to thrive upon the barren land.

With thriving colonies and guaranteed human life support, people from planet earth will start to visit. Maintain the balance of supply as there are limited resources, and it is very difficult to survive on Mars.

Cities: Skylines

With just a plot of land, you build and progress to build larger infrastructures and skyscrapers. Growing a larger population will result in an economic groth which results in placing more features for players to manage. You can unlock new lands to build more structures and housing by managing their happiness level and earning enough in-game currency.

Be the civil engineer in the game and participate in urban planning by constructing different necessary structures for the population to enjoy a better quality of life. Place efficient roads accessible to buildings, towns, and other major skylines, and erect hospitals, water supplies, and schools to keep people alive and well.

Manor Lords

Another medieval town-building strategy game that takes all the elements of Banished and adds strategic and tactical battle into the gameplay. Emerge into the realistic town-building simulator where you have to set diplomatic relations with other kingdoms, tax pheasants for your personal benefits, and wage war against revolting kingdoms.

Different terrain can have high welding resources if the player is tactful enough to harvest resources. Some lands are fertile to grow crops, while others have plenty of ores to mine and smelt.

You can then build shops such as blacksmiths or clothing to properly use such resources. Recruit pheasants to train them in barracks and upgrade your army by recruiting higher mercenaries. Manor Lords is filled with content that portrays pretty much everything a Lord has in a realistic world.

Dawn of Man

Let’s go back to the primal era where humans evolved from hunter-gatherers to settling down and living life farming.

The game is set in a historical time when ancient humans roamed around lands to build small tents to thatched roof houses. Fight for survival against wild animals and other land settlers who will try to claim your Territory.

From the stone to the iron age, humans evolved with the development of weapons and tools to face challenges in harsh environments. Mining massive rocks to terraforming lands for your community and building fortifications against wild animals and tribes. Dawn of Man has you play the history of a hundred thousand years and make them evolve.

Frostpunk

Frostpunk is a city building and resource management game with survival elements because Winterhome is the only city and the last hope of human survival. Use your limited resources to build infrastructure for citizen satisfaction as they work for the city’s well-being.

All the hopes of humanity lie on your shoulder, and maintaining the stressful condition of society can be daunting, but with challenges comes pleasure in overcoming them. Survive in a harsh frozen post-apocalyptic world, fulfilling the needs of settlers by building and expanding infrastructures.

Going Medieval

The wild plague overtakes the world, and only five percent of humans survive. Protect humanity by building fortified communities to shape human lives and grow and overtake the lands. The game plays and feels similar to Rim world, where unexpected things can happen at any time.

From wooden houses to stone towers, used tools to improve on creating perfect strongholds against wild animals and foreign intruders. The game focuses on many aspects to keep the life of people alive within the confinement of a safe society. Keep the settlements busy by giving them work and collecting resources.

Although the game is less challenging than overworld, the amount of fun is equally perceived in the top-down 3D world of Going Medieval.

Space Haven

Build your ultimate space society in an isometric top-down game of Space Haven. Advance up to the tree of your technology by building new and advanced tools to increase your ship’s efficiency.

Build your ship any way you like from the varieties of fractures and customizable items. Meet the basic requirements of your crew by providing functional applications such as beds and bathrooms.

The main key to survival is proper supply of Gas systems such as constant flow of Oxygen and CO2 through various modules and suppression of hazardous gasses that can discomfort your crew members.

Explore the vast universe to welcome wandering space travelers, supply resources to maintain the mood of your fellow crew, and create your ultimate working base for people to survive and thrive inside your ship’s technological revolution.