Best 12 Games Like Ghost Of Tsushima

Many gamers believe the epic Jin Sakai’s journey is one of the best experiences for PlayStation 4. It’s cinematic, gorgeous, and action-packed. Are there other games like Ghost of Tsushima?

Sadly, non-PlayStation did not defeat the Mongol invasion of Japan by themselves. They never traded their honor for victory; neither became a shadow and a vengeance.

And, for those who did, it all ended after about 25 hours, and you may want more. Regardless of what player type you are, we’re listing the best Games like Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima is a multi-award-winning game and one of the all-time PS4 best-sellers. The success, we believe, is due to how the developers refined the open-world action-adventure mechanic with cinematic storytelling.

Either way, finding games like the samurai adventure requires us to understand the aspects of the title. Ghost of Tsushima fans would like games featuring a mix of the following elements:

Overall, Ghost of Tsushima is a smooth open-world game. It doesn’t force gamers with clutter on the map, and it doesn’t take too long to get the story going.

Sucker Punch’s title excels at all of its categories, so we can only search for stellar action-adventure games.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Elden Ring is the latest and perhaps greatest game by FromSoftware. Dark Souls and Sekiro creators joined author George R.R. Martin to create a new world and deliver their first open-world RPG title.

The game wraps everything the developers have learned and tried across its catalog. It packs challenging Dark Souls-like combat, a complex counter system like Sekiro, and deep RPG progression like on Demon’s Souls.

You play in the Lands Between after the destruction of the Elden Ring. It’s a scattered, uneven land with no markers or pointers. The geography is available to you, but you need to explore the world and figure out what to do to become the Elden Lord.

Elden ring is an open-world action RPG from a third-person perspective. Gameplay focuses on souls-like combat, exploration, a rich magic system, and deep character progression. You can freely explore dungeons, catacombs, castles, fortresses, and more across the game’s six main areas.

The combat is challenging and relies on character builds, including stats, skills, and gear. The formula allows you to bathe the enchanting world the game presents and uncover the rich lore and story George Martin crafted.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: PS4, Windows

Horizon Zero Dawn is PlayStation 4’s all-time best-seller. It has over 20 million copies sold, enough reasons to give it a try now that it’s also for PC.

It’s an open-world action-adventure Western RPG with all of the genre elements, though, which means a more classical approach to map design. Even so, the game excels at combat and traversal, the two high points of the franchise.

For combat, you use bows, grenades, and other tribal tools. You hunt mechanical monsters and animals, and each one has different behaviors, skills, and weaknesses. When they are down, you take their resources to craft more ammo, the way the game opens a constant loop of hunting for supplies.

The traversal relies on parkour. You jump, climb, crawl, and run across a vast open-world using a third-person perspective. You can explore almost anything, and there’s combat and loot almost everywhere. Loot relies on armor pieces, crafting resources like metal shards, healing herbs, and items you can sell for shards.

Lastly, the character progression and the map are more classical. You earn levels to unlock skills on various trees, and you explore the multiple markers of the map to complete quests. Even so, it works perfectly well with the rest of the elements.

Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5

Forbidden West is Zero Dawn’s sequel. It continues the open-world action-RPG adventure formula and continues Aloy’s story. However, it refines the visuals, the combat, enemy AI, and traversal mechanics.

In the first game, Aloy researches the origin of the mechanical monsters and her own roots. The new plot sets Aloy, a member of the Nora tribe, traveling to the Forbidden West to research a new threat.

The gameplay mechanics are similar, but the game introduces new traversal mechanics to improve the parkour. For example, Aloy has a glider and a hook (like Jin Sakai). She can also dive underwater and make new arrow types to defeat new enemies.

Another significant element is making small decisions during conversations. These lead to minor consequences, like getting AI companions or different reactions from NPCs. Moreover, the game leads to various endings depending on your actions.

Overall, Forbidden West feels like a small step-up from Horizon. Even so, it’s a great choice for fans of the genre. Moreover, combat is addictive, challenging, and requires player skill.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Breath of the Wild delivers absolute freedom. Its open world is free of markers, pointers, and even quests. Moreover, you’re free to explore anywhere if you have enough stamina.

Exploration and combat depend on stamina. You can dodge, parry, block, and attack. You can also climb, run, jump and glide. It means exploring the top of a mountain or defeating a powerful mob mostly depends on your stamina bar.

That said, the game starts with a single quest: Defeat Ganondorf. Speed-runners found a way to do it in five minutes before the villain has a chance to put his pants on. You, though, would probably take hundreds of hours to explore a gorgeous-looking Hyrule and find its many secrets.

More importantly, the game has various AI systems making the experience immersive. It has a day and night cycle, weather conditions, and a physics engine determining how any two elements interact with each other.

Lastly, character progression is challenging but available. You can find items to improve HP and stamina, find better gear, find new tools, or gather resources from enemies and nature for cooking and crafting recipes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware Inc.

FromSoftware Inc. Publisher: FromSoftware Inc., Activision

FromSoftware Inc., Activision Release Date: March 2019

March 2019 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Windows

Sekiro, by FromSoftware, is an action-adventure game with RPG elements and superb Souls-like combat. It even has a “Souls” system indicating the value you gain for each Death & Rebirth cycle.

As Ghost of Tsushima, the charm comes from playing as a samurai. You slash, block, parry, dodge, and use shinobi tools to defeat the enemies. However, the combat is severely more challenging, and it revolves around breaking enemies’ guards (postures) to deal powerful blows.

It’s not an open-world game, though. Instead, you go through a series of linear levels by sneaking or defeating enemies. The maps are gorgeous and take inspiration from Japan’s Sengoku period. In addition to its great sights and towers, each map has several mini-bosses and bosses that will test your patience.

The character progression is limited and tough, and you lose XP progress on death. Still, you unlock skills on various trees, learn new combat moves, and find new tools. There’s not much combat customization, though. Instead, you’d have to master its posture system to defeat increasingly challenging levels.

Lastly, the plot takes inspiration from 17th Century Japan, when warlords from the Ashina clan took the power of the Ashina land. You play as “Wolf,” alone shinobi seeking revenge against the clan that attacked his lord.

The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 2013, June 2014 (Remastered)

June 2013, June 2014 (Remastered) Platform: PS3, PS4 (Remastered)

If you’re looking for cinematic value, The Last of Us is your best pick. It takes elements from survival horror and zombie movies and shows to deliver a unique father & daughter story revolving around greater vs. self-preservation.

A fungus virus ravaged across the United States, turning millions of citizens into monsters, and bringing civilization to ruins. You play as Joel, who finds Ellie, a young girl, and leads her to a laboratory where scientists can produce a cure.

The journey is linear, full of cinematics, secondary characters, and heavy character arcs. Along the journey, you play in third-person and use scarce ammo, weapons, and tools to defeat “zombie”-like monsters and humans.

Character progression relies on finding items that unlock skills. You can also upgrade weapons with limited parts and generally become a better player. Gameplay is tough, though, as resources are limited, and areas are often full of enemies.

The Last of Us has a sequel, Part II. However, we prefer recommending the original title, as it has a unique story that could only happen in its universe. The sequel feels a downgrade, story-wise, although the gameplay feels better.

God of War

Developer: SCE Santa Monica Studio

SCE Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PS4, Windows

2018’s God of War presented a new storyline that feels like a soft reboot, making it a perfect time for newcomers to enter the saga. Perhaps for that reason, it became the first in the series to debut for PC as well.

God of War is an action-RPG game with arcade-type combat, semi-open maps, and linear progress. You play as Kratos, the God of War, traveling alongside his son, Atreus, to scatter Atreus’ mother’s ashes.

The journey takes Kratos in conflict with members of the Norsen mythology. As in previous games in the saga, the setting opens up brutal combat relying on combos, complex offensive abilities, skills, and magical weapons.

As another PlayStation IP, it feels akin to Ghost of Tsushima. It has a great focus on storytelling, character arcs, voice-acting, and motion animation.

Lastly, character progress relies on earning skill points, upgrading your gear, and finding “runes.” Also, there’re traders in the world and a crafting system for the first time in the saga.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release Date: May 2015

May 2015 Platform: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Ghost of Tsushima and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also share similarities. The last game, though, is one of the greatest titles of the previous console generations. It’s also one of the greatest open-world action-RPGs games of all time.

Like Sucker Punch’s game, you play across vast lands, rich worlds, gorgeous sights, and marvelous nature. There’s also a big city, castles, dungeons, mountains, and a sea to explore.

Similarly, the open world has various vast areas you unlock and visit via fast travel. Each area has a main quest to complete, plus tons of stellar side-content to explore. And as an RPG, you can do so in any order and make story-altering decisions.

You, as Geralt, are a “mercenary” that trades monster heads for coins. Your main mission, though, is finding City, your surrogate daughter. She’s fleeing from ancient evil, magical elves posing a dangerous threat to the world. The story is greatly cinematic, slow-paced, and character-driven.

Lastly, combat relies on classical third-person swordplay, but you also have magic, grenades, and a crossbow. Moreover, you level up to unlock skills, find, buy or craft new gear, and build your character in multiple ways.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games, Marvel Games

Insomniac Games, Marvel Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: September 2018(Initial Release)

September 2018(Initial Release) Platform: PS4,PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man uses a similar formula to Ghost of Tsushima. It’s also an action-adventure open-world game with RPG features and cinematic storytelling.

You play as Spiderman, which allows you to swing around the city and take down enemies with acrobatic and fast-paced combat. Moreover, you level up to unlock skills on various trees and earn better gadgets and tools.

Story-wise, the title captures the essence of comics Peter Parker but adds action set-pieces akin to MCU movies. The plot is fun but also dramatic and emotional. It showcases how Peter Parker can never be happy or balanced as long as he’s Spider-Man.

That said, you have a lot of freedom to explore the map and progress the story. The map is full of markers and side content, but extra activities are mostly about collecting stuff and clearing bandits.

Overall, Marvel’s Spider-Man is an excellent open-world action game. It’s also one of PlayStation’s best-sellers and a compelling reason to buy a PS4 or a PS5 if you don’t have one.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

Warner Bros Interactive Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

The latest entry of the Arkham Knight game series shares various elements with Ghost of Tsushima. In particular, Arkham Knight is an open-world action-adventure RPG with similar arcade-like combat.

The feeling is familiar. Your character is constantly surrounded, and you can methodically defeat your enemies. Gameplay is about chaining combos and using your tools and gadgets with strategy.

Moreover, Batman’s fighting style relies on martial arts and sharp tools. Even though you swap swords for fists, the action gameplay feels equally fun.

Arkham Knight also has multipart side quests that reveal lore information and take you exploring new areas. But then, the main quests feel cinematic, akin to a movie adaptation of the masked detective.

Lastly, character progression relies on leveling up to unlock skills, gears, and tools. Also, along the journey, you’ll get help from other characters in the Batman-verse like Catwoman, Nightwing, and Robin.

Dishonored 2

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: November 2016

November 2016 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

After slicing through Ghost of Tsushima, you may want to keep slashing enemies in Dishonored 2. It has similarly rich environments, fast-paced combat, and a mix of supernatural abilities and lore to fill the hole.

You play as either Corvo Attano or Emily Kaldwin, daughter of Dunwall’s empress. After a coup d’etat, you pick one of the two characters to bring order to the city. That includes dealing with the corrupt leaders, defeating the villain, and saving the character you didn’t pick.

Dishonored 2 is a first-person action-adventure game. You can use steals, tools, swords, or supernatural abilities to sneak by or defeat enemies. Then, you play on a series of semi-open levels where you need to complete a specific task to finish.

Stealth is one of the game’s main mechanics, like Ghost of Tsushima, and so are parries, dodges, and attacks. In addition, you have abilities like teleportation, mind-control, or shapeshifting into a rat to sneak into locations. And, naturally, you can upgrade your character by finding special items.

Lastly, the game has a unique industrial-age setting, with hints of steam-punk. The city is corrupt, dirty, and bloody. That said, the original game, Dishonored, is equally good, if not better, than the sequel.

Infamous: Second Son

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 2014

March 2014 Platform: PS4

The Infamous saga delivered one of the first successful open-world games for the PlayStation platform. Seconds Sons are the latest entry, and many consider it the best. Sadly, the series is over and remains a PlayStation exclusive.

Second Sons is a game by Sycker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima’s developer. The game follows Delsin Rowe, a superpowered guy in Seattle. He has a mix of electrical and superhuman powers to traverse the city with fun mechanics and fast-paced parkour.

Then, combat relies on combos, powers, and fast-paced action. On top of that, there’re choice mechanics that affect the city’s secondary NPCs and lead to two distinct endings.

The site content doesn’t feel as strong as other games on the list. It relies on gathering collectibles, which may feel too much on a second playthrough.

Either way, Second Sons was a blueprint for Sucker Punch’s open-world action RPGs. It has character progression, parkour traversal, choices, and strong cinematic cuts.