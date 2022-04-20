Best 12 Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn Across Various Genres

Skill-based combat and post-apocalyptic open-world adventure are the aspects to consider. These should be at the core of other games like Horizon Zero Dawn.

The 2017 hit is currently available for PC. However, the February 2022 sequel –Forbidden West– is only available for PS4 and PS5. Fans and critics consider the franchise a must-have for PlayStation players.

Yet, perhaps you don’t have a PlayStation, or maybe you’re looking for more. In any case, our alternatives will tackle the same genre.

Selecting Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn

We believe fans of Aloy’s adventure would like games featuring a mix or a twist of Horizon elements:

Genre: This is a third-person action-adventure open-world game. It also has RPG elements, skill-based combat, and a character-driven story.

Overall, Horizon’s gameplay loop is simple but very refined. You explore with parkour, fight against enemies, loot the enemies, craft more ammo, level up, and repeat.

Guerilla Games describes it as an “action RPG.” Still, there’re no choices, no character customization, and you can eventually unlock all skills. So, we’re looking at other games like Horizon Zero Dawn across various genres.

Games Like Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5

After you finish Zero Dawn and reach its single ending, the next step is the 2022 sequel. It continues the formula as an action-adventure game with challenging combat and RPG elements.

The setting takes you to a western post-apocalyptic United States. Here, you meet new tribes, but familiar NPCs will help your quest. The story follows Aloy as she discovers the origins of a disease destroying the land.

As before, you explore an open world with different biomes. Each biome has a main quest to complete, but the areas are wider and more varied than before. Similarly, the enemy AI is smarter, and the enemy variety is challenging.

Then, Aloy has new items for new traversal moves. For example, she has a grappling hook, a mask for swimming underwater, and high-tech wings for gliding. The map is larger than before, and there’s more freedom to climb, run, swim, and explore.

Lastly, the game features an outstanding quality. Visuals, map design, voice acting, and character arcs seem better than before. On the same note, melee combat is less janky, and action is overall smoother. However, you still can’t block, and the skill trees may still feel underwhelming.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Nintendo EPD Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 Platform: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U

Forbidden West adding a glider as a new mechanic speaks of Breath of the Wild’s far-reaching influence. In fact, the action-adventure / JRPG hybrid won 2017’s GOTY against Zero Dawn.

Nintendo’s hit follows a new incarnation of Link in a quest to defeat Calamity Ganon. Link is an amnesiac, so part of your quest takes you to recover his memories, which could lead you to an additional cinematic cut after the ending.

The game is completely open, and there’re no map markers and no indications. You get the main quest and a few pointers. However, you’re free to follow any path, although each path has its difficulty. Moreover, there’re hundreds of puzzles in the game, plus temples with unique mechanics you need to understand.

For example, climbing, swimming, running, and gliding require stamina, so you won’t be able to climb all mountains at first. You find collectibles to improve health and energy, gear, and items that grant special abilities and new combat moves.

Lastly, the game has various AI systems determining how different items and events collide with each other. There’s also a weather system, a night and day cycle, cooking recipes, and animals for hunting.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Developer: Eidos-Montreal

Eidos-Montreal Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Google Stadia

The Tomb Raider DNA is present on Horizon. In particular, we’re talking about the action-adventure formula of the latest series reboot trilogy by Square Enix. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the last and perhaps the best in the entire franchise.

You play as Lara Croft, a young venture and treasure hunter. She travels to a tropical region of the Americans. Here, you will find semi-open hubs containing tombs for raiding, scavenging resources, and main quests to complete.

More importantly, combat is skill-based, and it relies on aiming and shooting the bow. You will also find firearms and unlock new bow skills. Additionally, you’ll level up on various skill trees, like a crafting skill that improves your crafting efficiency.

Stealth plays a big role in the title. You can approach most combat in stealth and dispose of enemies silently with your bow. This is necessary, as Lara Croft is not as tough as most action-adventure heroes.

Lara can run, jump, climb, rappel down, swim, and swim underwater for traversal. Lastly, the game features a central hub, the Hidden City of Paititi. You can trade the resources you scavenge for weapons, ammo, gear, and other items.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Techland

Techland Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: Windows, Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Rather than third-person, you’re in first-person. And rather than fighting against machines and humans, you’ll battle against zombies and humans. Dying Light 2 is an action-adventure RPG with parkour combat and traversal.

You play as Aiden, a former Pilgrim. Pilgrims are travelers who carry messages from one part of the wasteland to another. The journey is in the city of Old Villedor, where you’re searching for clues to find your long-lost sister, Mia.

The journey is character-driven but also forces you to make key decisions. There’re two rival factions in the game, and your actions and choices (even on side content) will give strength to one side. It leads to five different endings and some variations on various main quests.

So, character progression relies on finding these items scattered on the map and in “dungeons” (labs and similar). Moreover, combat grants combat XP, and traversal grants parkour XP. You can then unlock skills on these two branches, which make combat and traversal increasingly complex and fun.

The idea of fighting for scraps is very real. For example, weapons have a durability meter, and they all break. Also, you need to loot locations and enemies to craft various arrow types and the different tools you need for combat and healing. Lastly, there’s a night and day cycle – zombies are more dangerous at night.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: PS4, PS5, Windows, Google Stadia, Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best action-adventure RPGs of the last generation. Storytelling, gameplay, mechanics, and characters combine seamlessly to create a formidable western experience.

You play as Arthur Morgan, a member of a declining outlaw gang. The events force you to weigh the value of your survival against your loyalty. Key moments during the story ask you to make choices that alter how missions go and lead to four different endings.

The character progression is simpler. You have three stats: health, dead eye, and stamina. Doing specific actions will improve these skills. Simply playing the game will make Morgan more powerful, and the progression will feel natural.

The open world is massive and immersive. You can hunt, collect bounties, break the law, face bandits, face the law, help the law, manage a bandit camp, etc. Also, many in-game systems work with in-game interfaces.

Lastly, you can play the game in first-person or third-person. You would want the latter perspective for traversal, like exploring the world on your horse or hunting. However, first-person is often better for shooting sequences, which are incredibly smooth and dangerous.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release Date: May 2015

May 2015 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 shares various key elements with Zero Dawn. It’s an action RPG with skill-based combat, an open-world design, and a character-driven story. Also, it features a simple character progression that relies on leveling up to unlock passives and then slotting them on the available brackets.

Even though it’s an RPG, you can’t customize the main character, Geralt of Rivia. Instead, you role-play as the Witcher but make meaningful choices and actions that alter the story. Your decisions lead to three major endings, with over 30 variations.

The story is about finding Geralt’s surrogate daughter, Ciri. She has a hidden power that may awaken and threaten the world. At the same time, an ancient elven evil, the Wild Hunt, is hunting her down for her reality-shifting abilities. Meanwhile, you’ll use your Witcher Sense (AKA the Focus) to find clues.

As Geralt, you travel to various areas in a very big world. Each area has a main quest-line to complete, plus many side quests, bandit camps, treasure hunts, etc. In particular, the quality of the site content is often equal to or better than the main content.

Lastly, as in Zero Dawn, most gameplay requires defeating monsters. Each monster has a particular weakness to exploit. You can use magical signs, brews, grenades, swords, and a crossbow as a Witcher. Combat relies on dodges, parries, blocks, slashes, magic, and ranged attacks.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: July 2020

July 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5

As another PlayStation IP, Ghost of Tsushima is another game you would like. It feels, behaves, and even looks similar to Zero Dawn. It’s also a third-person action-adventure game with character progression and skill-based combat.

Yet, the setting is very different. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai during the first Mongol Invasion of Japan. The character is fictional, which means you’re to defeat the invaders and their leader Kublai Khan by yourself.

The story focuses on the character heavily. The game builds the character through gorgeous flashbacks and key moments showcasing who Sakai is. He has an inner struggle: achieving victory means sacrificing his samurai honor. Treacherous warfare is how the island will survive.

Combat and traversal happen from a third-person perspective. You can slash, parry, counter, block, and dodge. Moreover, you unlock “Sword Stances” as you play, which work as the skill trees, or “ammo types.” Because enemies carry different weapons, each weapon is susceptible to a particular sword stance.

Lastly, the world is open-world, and it has no apparent markers. Instead, you follow environmental clues, like the sway of the wind, sounds, and butterflies. These lead you to the main quests and side quests, where you gather collectibles and find better armor and swords.

God Of War

Developer: SCE Santa Monica Studio

SCE Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PS4, Windows

God of War is an action-adventure game with hack&slash combat, linear design, and character progression. It’s considered the best game in the GoW franchise and a must-have PlayStation exclusive.

You play as Kratos, the God of War. Years passed since his last vengeful journey, and now he’s a father. He intends to leave the violence behind, but a new journey takes father and son (Atreus) in conflict with the Norsen gods.

The Norse setting features episodic and wide linear maps. Each one presents new enemies, traversal puzzles, and currency to collect. In particular, you can use a unique resource to improve your gear. You can also level up, which unlocks combat skills for your growing arsenal.

The combat is skill-based, but not as much. That’s because Kratos is deservingly powerful and because you can button mash through most enemies. Still, you play with various magical weapons, which feature a mix of blocks, dodges, parries, counters, magic skills, and ranged attacks.

Lastly, the game features a wonderful character-driven story. In particular, Kratos’s voice-acting and animation alone are worth the price of admission. On top of that, the growing bond between the titular characters makes a strong narrative with strong payoffs.

Far Cry 4

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: November 2014

November 2014 Platform: Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Far Cry 4 is my favorite game in the franchise. You could play the latest, a similar experience. However, the older title had a great balance of silly explosions, big action set pieces, and a compelling plot to follow.

You play as Ajay Ghale in a fictional Himalayan country, Kyrat. You have a pivotal role as a new member of the rebel forces, the Golden Path, fighting to overthrow the tyrannical dictator, Pagan Min. Taking down the government often means taking down a fort and a military leader in each open world area.

Then, each area has bandit camps, collectibles, secrets, and markers all over the place. It should be quite familiar to Zero Dawn players. There’s even the possibility of upgrading your carrying capacity with the meat you hunt from animals. Also, stealth may become your best ally.

Far Cry is mostly an action-adventure FPS, as there’re very few RPG elements. However, there is a set of separated mystical quests where you “dream” a mythical hero’s journey. He fought magical monsters with a bow and arrow. On each subsequent mission you find, the hero has a new power.

Overall, its over-the-top nature offers great gaming moments. Memorable moments include across Himalayan mountains, holding out against invading forces on a beach, or plating bombs on an airport.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Ubisoft Quebec Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Odyssey is an action RPG with a beautiful open world to explore. It adopts all of the elements of a Ubisoft game, though, as “cluttering” the maps with markers and activities.

Still, the world is impressive. It’s gorgeous, full of secrets, great sights, good characters, and a compelling story. There’s also naval exploration and naval combat. The action is as usual: acrobatic, slashy, stealthy, and fast.

You’d be using an arsenal of ancient Greek weapons for this entry, mostly spears, and shields. You also fight against mythical creatures and explore historical sights across various Greek islands.

The setting followed the story of the Peloponnesian War, a conflict between Athens and Sparta between 431 and 422 BC. You play as a Spartan mercenary, fighting on both sides of the conflict. Your job is to find your family and eliminate the Cult of Kosmos.

Lastly, you play from a third-person perspective. AS you complete missions and side quests, or as you defeat enemies, you earn XP points to learn new skills. These are a mix of combat moves and passives, making combat varied and fun.

Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Bend Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2019

April 2019 Platform: PS4, Windows

Days Gone is an action-adventure game in a post-apocalyptic open world. You play as Deacon St. John, a former outlaw and a drifter. The story focuses on the character, as the plot is about finding your wife.

From a third-person perspective, you drive around your bike on a large wasteland and engage or run from zombie hordes (“freakers”). You use firearms, melee weapons, improvised tools, and stealth to survive and fight.

The main mechanic is the motorcycle. Is your transportation mode, as well as your inventory. You can also buy bike upgrades on various settlements and customize the vehicle. Most of the playtime happens alone, on the road, as you scavenge resources like fuel and search for clues.

Then, as an RPG, your character levels up and makes choices. The choices alter how the missions go and lead to four distinct endings. Moreover, you can freely explore the world, find or purchase new weapons, and earn a good or bad reputation with the settlements.

Lastly, there’s a crafting system as well. You need components to craft weapons and supplies. Other mechanics include clearing “Freaker nests” and enemy camps, capturing bounties, and rescuing hostages.

Metro: Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release Date: February 2019

February 2019 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Linux, SteamOS, macOS

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter with a semi-open world design and sandbox elements. It’s the third part of the Metro series, which follows Dmitry Flukhosky’s novels.

You play as Artyom, and your job is to lead a group of survivors on the surface. A nuclear war devastated the world, and your “tribe” has lived in the metro tunnels for years. Now, Artyom must look for a place where they can live.

The story is linear and happens in episodic semi-open hubs. Each area is fairly open and offers plenty of opportunities to explore and engage with content. However, there’re no markers and no-in-game menus to guide you.

That’s because the title uses immersive elements. For example, you craft items in real-time by getting the things out of your bag. Or you use your binoculars to scout ahead and discover the path you need to follow.

So, you can approach each area and each situation differently. That includes stealth, guns blazing, ignoring, etc. Though resources are quite scarce, you’ll be forced to fight or sneak to find more ammo and supplies.

Lastly, the game includes a weather system, a day and night cycle, and seasons. Moreover, there’s an AI that dictates random events and manages smart, varied, and erratic enemy AIs. And as in Zero Dawn, there’s no currency: you instead trade with ammo.