Top 12 Best Games Like Minecraft You Can Play

Haven’t you heard of Minecraft? It’s that massive building game….oh, you knew? Of course, you knew. But there’s something else you might be wondering about that’s not as easy to find. Are there good games like Minecraft out there?

The best games like Minecraft will cure that blocky survival addiction of yours. It has been a worldwide phenomenon since it first launched in 2009 as a small indie experiment.

It’s no wonder the game became so big: it introduced a formula even titles like Fallout 4 wanted to add into its core formula. It’s the ultimate crafting game, allowing you to gather resources to build tools and structures freely.

Let’s take a look at the best alternatives we can find, twelve years after the Mojang Studios hit piece. Our selections span several prices and platforms (mobile, consoles, and PC). We think you’re destined to find your next time-consuming game.

Minecraft’s creator is known as “Notch.”

Selecting The Best Games Like Minecraft

We pinpointed the essential elements of the block builder to find the best games like Minecraft.

So, you may be craving the Minecraft experience without actually playing Minecraft. That’s good for us: the games we choose are not copy-cats but titles that mix similar ingredients.

The defining element of Minecraft is its graphics. The pixelated and squared visuals can be more appealing for kids, as it feels cartoonish and friendly. Free-roam open-world: Similarly, Minecraft is an open-world game without a specific goal. It gives players the greatest freedom video games can offer.

All of these elements can work on multiplayer, either online or co-op. It’s hard to follow up on such a beloved game after adding all of these elements. However, the choice ultimately depends on you.

Minecraft is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Fire OS, tvOS, Apple TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS3, PS4, PSVita, Raspberry Pi, Wii U, Switch, and 3DS.

Top 12 Games Like Minecraft

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a Farming simulator with old-school RPG graphics.

Developer: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Publisher: Chucklefish Games

Chucklefish Games Release Date: Feb 2016

Feb 2016 Platform: Windows, macOS X, Linux, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

Stardew Valley is a charming indie title where you play as a farmer. It mixes the Minecraft building formula with old-school RPG features. Moreover, it adds sweet Animal Crossing mechanics.

Instead of large-scale construction, Stardew Valley is “smaller.” You manage a farm by cultivating seeds, raising animals, crafting machines, and customizing the area. Most of your activities will progress your character in five different skill trees.

The game has a plot, though. Your grandfather’s old farm may help the town survive a greedy corporation. You can also befriend neighbors, romance potential partners, and follow a questline if you want to. Alternatively, you can explore a cave full of beasts and resources for your farm.

Overall, we choose it because of its building experience. Recently, we made a list featuring the best games like Stardew Valley. You may find what you’re craving there (like Terraria).

Roblox

Games like Minecraft are among the most popular categories in the Roblox platform.

Developer: Roblox Corporation

Roblox Corporation Publisher: Roblox Corporation

Roblox Corporation Release Date: September 2006

September 2006 Platform: Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, FireOS

Roblox came before Minecraft, and it’s the most obvious competition. However, it’s not exactly a “game,” as Roblox is instead a free gaming platform. As a Roblox user, you can play games other users created with the Roblox engine or make one yourself.

Let me explain: Roblox is a game engine where players can create several game modes and realities. From medieval games to all-out building simulations, Roblox enhances creativity, especially to children.

The sandbox allows you to create anything you’d like, from a massive skyscraper to a roller-coaster PvP experience. Some examples are Fastcraft, Minerblocks, Survival Island, and Build to Survive Simulator.

Overall, though, the big focus is about building and dismantling the world to create virtually anything. Moreover, Roblox uses a similar graphical style as Minecraft. It’s pixelated “studs” instead of blocks. That makes it generally appealing for kids as well.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is available as single-player (campaign) or multiplayer.

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studios

Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Efecto Studios Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: Windows, Linux, macOS X, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS.

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the most popular survival sandbox games you can play. As many games have done, it took the Minecraft crafting formula towards modern first-person standards.

You play as a man or a woman stranded on an ARK, a mysterious biome full of dinosaurs. Your goal is to survive as much as you can, and you’d need to gather resources on the island to craft food, water, shelters, medicine, gears, and more.

Your character also advances in two separate ways. First, you level up to unlock crafting recipes and improve character stats. Secondly, you advance your technological trees to create increasingly better weapons and structures. So, you may start with a wooden spear and a bed made of leaves and progress towards a stone fortress and make-shift bazookas.

However, complex crafts require better resources. You need to travel further into the island to get better resources, where more dangerous dinosaurs await. Yet, I haven’t mentioned the best part of the game: you can tame dinosaurs to protect you or ride to battle.

Space Engineers

The game supports co-op and competitive multiplayer modes with up to 16 players on private servers.

Developer: Keen Software House

Keen Software House Publisher: Keen Software House

Keen Software House Release Date: Feb 2019

Feb 2019 Platform: Windows, Xbox One

Space Engineers is an open-world sandbox that focuses on exploration and creativity. It takes the Minecraft core mechanics and uses them in space.

It means you’ll be mining resources to craft spaceships, space stations, and gear. You can journey through the solar system for resources and use them to expand your facilities. And like Minecraft, it features similar Survival and Creative game modes to tweak your experience.

Nevertheless, it uses a set of complex mechanics to blend its different playtime experiences. In essence, players can build ships, control vehicles, pilot ships, explore planets, gather resources, and craft.

Moreover, the game has a volumetric-based physics engine. It means absolutely anything in the game can be disassembled, destroyed, damaged, and assembled back together. Volumetric objects are block-like modules with velocity, mass, inertia, storage, and volume calculations.

Trove

The available classes are Knight, Ice Sage, Gunslinger, Dracolyte, Pirate-with-a-parrot, or a mix of these.

Developer: Trion Worlds

Trion Worlds Publisher: Trion Worlds

Trion Worlds Release Date: July 2015

July 2015 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Trove is one of the most similar games to Minecraft. Its resemblance is readily apparent graphical-wise. Notably, the developers used the same technical core as Minecraft: Voxels. Voxels are individually rendered 3D cubes.

It has a tweak, though. Trove leans into the action gameplay, and it’s an MMO. It revolves around dungeon crawling and defeating enemies for rewards (like a gear). Players can progress through the caves and mines alone or with friends.

Players have a range of “Cubular Classes” to select, and these alter the playstyle in significant ways. Not only that: Trove allows you to build houses and structures block by block, and you use the materials you find on your ventures.

Even though it deviates from the formula, Trove is one of the best games like Minecraft you can play. That’s because its playtime works through pixelated graphics, cubular enemies, and infinite realms that look eerily familiar.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG.

Developer: Square Enix, Omega Force

Square Enix, Omega Force Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: December 2018

December 2018 Platform: Windows: Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Games like Minecraft take some of the block builder elements to add twists. Dragon Quest Builders 2 does exactly that to deliver an RPG title revolving around survival and craft.

The game introduces a charming blocky fantasy land oppressed by an evil cult. The evildoers are looking to eliminate those daring to use their creativity. You, the hero, travel to stop the villains before the world falls to bits.

This setting opens up various mechanics. It has RPG-style quests, NPCs, hack & slash combat, quirky dialogue, and a retro soundtrack. These are elements proper of the first game, and there’re new features in the sequel.

For novelties and a Minecraft-inspired game, players can gather materials to make buildings and gear. Lastly, the title allows online co-op as well.

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve has a legion of cult followers.

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment Release Date: April 2013

April 2013 Platform: Windows: Windows, Linux, macOSX, Android, iOS, PS3, PS4, PSVita, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo Switch.

Don’t Starve is king in mixing survival, horror, and sandbox crafting. The whole game revolves around gathering resources to survive monster hordes. It’s as if the developers were inspired by a zombie invasion during a Minecraft night.

You play as Wilson, a Gentleman Scientist trapped in a mysterious wilderness. You must learn to use the environment to your will, so you manage to escape back home.

Here, you can gather resources, craft items, build structures, and combat monsters. Along the journey, you’ll unravel the mystery of the land during challenging worldbuilding and exploration. There’re no instructions, no help, and no map markers.

Lastly, the game comes with classic-style cartoons, with 2D character models living in a 3D world.

Lego Worlds

Lego is partially responsible for creating the block-building video-game genre.

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Lego-themed video game takes inspiration from Minecraft and Lego. Needless to say, the two franchises have a lot in common.

First, you can destroy and build anything in Lego Worlds. You can even tear down entire environments and swap them for large structures. You also have a suite of crafting tools for all your needs.

Then, you have a campaign mode featuring the whimsical and humorous Lego gameplay. Elsewhere, you can explore procedurally created worlds to gather resources and create anything, one brick at a time.

Lastly, you can explore vast worlds with motorbikes, dragons, helicopters, trucks, or…gorillas? Either way, your ventures may yield rewards that improve your gameplay.

Rust

Rust is a multiplayer survival shooter.

Developer: Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven

Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Publisher: Facepunch Studios

Facepunch Studios Release Date: Feb 2018

Feb 2018 Platform: Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PS4

Rust is another survival FPS using hefty crafting mechanics. The twist is its unique introduction: you join a world, naked and poor, pushed to figure out everything for yourself.

After respawning several times, you’ll start to see how the game works. Rust is about gathering resources to build shelters, gear, and supplies. It’s the only way to survive from other players, as the maps support 8 to 20 players. These players may raid you for your loot or cooperate with you for fun.

On top of enemy players, everything in Rust maps wants to see you dead. The wildlife, NPCs, and the environments are all enemies. You’ll need to protect yourself from wolves and a cold and toxic environment. In that regard, Rust adds micro-management elements for a realistic shooter experience.

Lastly, Rust has seen over 300 content updates with monthly patches. The developers truly do a great job keeping the game alive and fresh. Because of said support, the amount of things you can buy currently is crazy. That includes pówer grids, helicopters, farms, musical instruments, train networks, and more.

Subnautica

Subnautica is VR Ready, and it also has an expansion (Bellow Zero).

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Release Date: January 2018

January 2018 Platform: Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch. VR ready.

Subnautica is a gorgeous and unique title with a signature mechanic. Although it’s a survival game with loot gathering and crafting, the entire gameplay is underwater.

You’re stranded on Planet 4546B, a water biome brimming with hostile life. Then, it’s similar to Minecraft’s survival mode. You gather resources to overcome the dangers by building shelters, tools, and gear.

But unlike the block-based entry, Subnautica has a good plot. Players will slowly “unwater” the story of the world as they dive deeper and deeper. There’s a mystery behind your crash, a strange virus infesting sea life and derelict underwater bases.

Overall, we choose Subnautica because of its vast, beautiful world. It’s a venture to remember from rich corals to dark underwater caves. If you’re hungry for more, you could check similar survival games for the exploring/crafting gameplay loop.

Eco

Eco is a building simulator.

Developer: Strange Loop Games

Strange Loop Games Publisher: Strange Loop Games

Strange Loop Games Release Date: February 2018

February 2018 Platform: Windows

Eco is an early access title, and it’s also the most complex and advanced of the games like Minecraft we found.

You create a simulated ecosystem. You build structures, collect resources, harvest crops, hunt animals, watch over towns, make clothing, trade, and everything in-between. The goal is to survive a meteor strike that could destroy the entire world. So, you have to build a civilization before time runs out.

Like Minecraft, Eco also serves as a teaching tool. It helps convey the essence of how society works to children. Also, the science is realistic: there’s erosion, waste, trash, limited resources, pollution, and more.

Overall, it’s a complex and challenging game. Building an entire society capable of surviving a meteor strike is no small task. On top of that, your civilization could crumble from within even before the major catastrophe.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeon is a spin-off that focuses on action-adventure and combat.

Developer: Mojang Studios, Double Eleven

Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Platform: Windows: Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Dungeons is the 2020 spin-off. Instead of the free-roam sandbox, the newer title is about dungeon-crawling for loot. This might be the best option if you were looking for the Minecraft experience without the grind.

In essence, Dungeons is a point-and-click hack & slash action RPG with an isometric perspective. Players explore randomly generated dungeons, as well as hand-crafted dungeons. Adventures await alongside loot, monsters, and treasures.

Unlike Torva, there’s no class system. Similarly, character progression relies on finding better loot and artifacts that grant spells. However, players will find traps, bosses, and puzzles.

Lastly, the game supports a multiplayer co-op with up to four players in the group.