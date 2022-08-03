12 Games Like Mount and Blade in 2022

Mount and Blade is one of the most popular classic medieval fantasy games. Despite being over a decade old, its presence is still felt in many RPG games. Whether it’s about providing freedom to do anything you want or making a name for yourself by completing missions, this game is known for the huge variety of options that it offers its players.

If you love playing Mount and Blade and want to experience more games like it, you don’t need to worry. There are many games out there that take inspiration from this game and give you the chance to truly enjoy the medieval RPG genre. Here are some of the best alternatives to Mount and Blade game

Games Like Mount and Blade

Wartales

Developer: Shiro Games

Shiro Games Publisher: Shiro Unlimited

Shiro Unlimited Release Date: December 2021

December 2021 Platform:Microsoft Windows

Wartales is an open-world RPG game where your goal is to survive in harsh lands plagued by war and disease by taking up all kinds of quests. Like in Mount and Blade, this game is also set in a medieval era where you’ll manage a group of mercenaries and complete quests in order to survive.

Unlike in most RPG games, it doesn’t let you customize your character. Instead, you can specify what kinds of companions you want for your adventure. Your companions can range anywhere from adventurers and farmers to vicious mercenaries and bandits.

You can then explore vast lands of the empire, taking dangerous missions and getting stronger along the way. You can also choose various classes for your characters. As it is a survival game, you need to manage enough food for all your mercenaries. And the game also lets you craft different equipment and weapons as you progress forward.

You’ll come across multiple enemies on your way, which can be a good way to practice as well as get stronger quickly. The combat in this game is turn-based, so if you’re new to this genre, it might take you a bit to grasp everything.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Publisher: Deep Silver Warhorse Studios

Deep Silver Warhorse Studios Release Date: February 2018

February 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna

It is a story-based open-world RPG game set in a medieval era, but this game is not for everyone. It’s because it is very story focussed and slow-paced, so if you are someone who enjoys lots of action in video games, you might regret buying this game.

On the surface, it is a revenge story of a dude named Henry, but the story develops into much more as you progress through the game. The beginning portion of the game might be boring for a lot of players, but if you decide to stick around for long, you’ll get to expect some of the most detailed stories and combat of medieval RPG games.

You can meet some real historical people in this game. You can explore the huge open world, completing side quests and getting stronger with each battle. You can also interact with NPCs and engage in choice-based communications, which will determine how they will treat you. The choices you make also affect your gameplay in the long run.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Developer: Monolith Productions

Monolith Productions Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 2017

October 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Shadow of War is a sequel to an infamous game Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, that was released back in 2014. If you’re a fan of the Lord of the Rings franchise, then this game might be able to pique your interest because this game is heavily inspired by those movies.

The game follows a lone ranger who shares his body with an ancient craftsman. It continues the story of the first game, so if you don’t want to get confused about what is going on, you might want to try that one first. Talking about the story, it follows our protagonist on his journey to take out an evil Lord and his army.

The story is action-packed and story-driven with tons of missions and side-quests. You can use various moves to take down different species of monsters like orcs, trolls, etc. A system called Nemesis System even allows you to recruit these monsters and have them fight alongside you.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your character and skills. You can also spend some real money to get your hands on strong orc fighters.

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

TaleWorlds Entertainment Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

TaleWorlds Entertainment Release Date: March 2020

March 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Do you know which game is exactly like Mount and Blade? Well, it’s another Mount and Blade. This game is set even earlier than the first game and offers a lot of freedom on how you want to proceed with the game.

Mount and Blade II has some of the most detailed character customizations I’ve seen in RPG games. You can even choose the backstory for your character, including their parents and traits. The game lets you have fun in your own way. Whether you want to conquer the lands or get stronger gradually by completing quests, it is totally up to you to decide.

You can recruit warriors and use them in battle. You can attack fortresses and take control of the whole city. Or you can secretly plan to take over the whole world. But whatever you decide to do, there will be lots of wars and bloodshed. You have to control how your troops move or attack, and you can even fight alongside them.

This game also lets you persuade NPCs and make them do various things. With this persuasion skill, you can get married and even have children. And don’t worry if you get killed in battle because you can always control one of your children and play with them to continue your legacy.

Medieval II: Total War

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive Publisher: Sega Feral Interactive

Sega Feral Interactive Release Date: November 2006

November 2006 Platform:Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS

While this may not exactly be an RPG game like Mount and Blade, it certainly gives the feel of playing classic medieval games. And it requires you to make solid plans and strategies if you want to have victory in this game.

Medieval II lets you choose a faction from among the various available factions and control a nation at the start of the game. From there, you are completely free to proceed how you want. However, the end goal is to attack other nations and take control of their settlements. You can build an army, conquer nearby nations as well as develop your nation’s religions and economy.

The battle is turn-based, and each party takes turns in attacking. Medieval II lets you form soldiers with all kinds of weapons such as swords, bows and arrows, catapults, and tanks to ensure that you get to enjoy the thrills of real battle. It also features both campaign and multiplayer modes where up to 8 players can play to be the ultimate winner.

Battle Brothers

Developer: Overhype Studios

Overhype Studios Publisher: Overhype Studios

Overhype Studios Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform:Microsoft Windows

Battle Brothers is a tactical RPG game set in a low fantasy medieval time. This game is pretty hard, even in the lowest difficulty, so if you’re someone who enjoys challenges, it should entertain you pretty well. In the game, you manage a band of mercenaries.

You mercenaries are just normal people who have chosen this path due to various circumstances. As they are just normal people, they each have their own traits and personality. And they will get injured or even die in battles.

You control these men and explore different regions of the world, fighting bandits and monsters along the way. You can also visit settlements of different factions and get yourself some good contracts. Your soldiers will gain experience and gold when they complete contracts.

It is a very punishing game that will test your courage whenever it gets a chance. The world doesn’t center around you or your troops. Instead, you are just a part of it, like every other character. You have to do whatever it takes to survive in this unforgiving world, taking up every contract that will give some gold and fighting against anyone who possesses a threat.

Ancestor’s Legacy

Developer: Destructive Creations

Destructive Creations Publisher: 1C Company

1C Company Release Date: May 2018

May 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

It is an RTS game that puts you right in the middle of medieval Europe and pits you against the strongest factions of that time. The main concept of the game is simple; you expand your base, build an army and conquer enemy territories on the map. But this game is all about choosing how you’re going to achieve that.

Ancestor’s Legacy gives you lots of freedom on how you want to approach the match. You can go guns blazing and attack every faction you come across, or you can lay down traps and wait for the enemies to crumble from within.

You can build various types of troops for your army. From horsemen to archers, there will be no shortage of troops for whichever strategy you want to use. The same goes for your enemy as well. They can attack you from anywhere while you’re least expecting it. Also, it has both campaign and multiplayer modes.

Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Iron Gate Studio Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Coffee Stain Publishing Release Date: February 2021

February 2021 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Valheim lets you enjoy the lores of Norse mythology by transporting you to the Viking’s purgatory, also known as the Valheim, where you have to prove yourself before entering Valhalla. The world of Valheim is unforgiving, with lots of creatures and bosses that can easily kill you if you’re not prepared.

It is a survival RPG game where you have to survive by gathering resources and getting stronger by defeating monsters. You can craft weapons, go fishing or hunting and get stronger by leveling up. As you level up, you can unlock various skills and abilities on your skill tree.

Valheim has a huge procedurally generated open world that you can explore freely. Throughout your exploration, various monsters and bosses. You actually need to build a base to protect yourself from attack during the nighttime.

It also has different bosses, which you need to defeat at some point to move forward. However, every boss has some requirements you need to fulfill before you can summon them.

Kenshi

Developer: Lo-Fi Games

Lo-Fi Games Publisher: Lo-Fi Games

Lo-Fi Games Release Date: December 2018

December 2018 Platform:Microsoft Windows

Kenshi is a little difficult game to explain. This game is pretty much like the Mad Max movie, where you have to survive in a bizarre world. Kenshi is set in a post-apocalyptic world where everything and everyone you meet will try to end you. Even the environment is against you in this game.

You start the game with a fair amount of character customization and choose a starting scenario where you’ll be able to choose the type of character you want to play. You can choose from thieves, slaves, and even completely different species.

The world of Kenshi is very unforgiving. Not only will your character sustain injuries, but they can also die in battles. But don’t worry; as long as you have at least one character to control, your game will not end there. There are lots of things to do in Kenshi. In fact, you can do anything you desire in this game.

You can go and kill a bunch of slave mongers, perform trades, mining, and build your own army by gathering companions and pit them against literal monsters to watch them die. The game turns into complete chaos no matter how you decide to play, and that’s the best part about it.

For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: February 2017

February 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

For Honor is an action/adventure game that lets you play as some of the most brutal and vicious factions of the ancient human race. From Vikings and knights to samurais and Chinese warriors, you can enjoy the game by killing your opponent in brutal encounters. The game features five great factions with their own unique weapons, skills, and styles.

For Honor has different modes that you can choose from. Whether you’re a fan of single-player campaigns or multiplayer modes, you can expect it to be very immersing. Throughout the match, you’ll be accompanied by numerous AI companions who will aid you in your battle.

While in a battle, you’ll also come across extremely strong opponents or players, which will result in a duel, and you’ll have to put all your accumulated skills to the test.

Mordhau

Developer: Triternion

Triternion Publisher: Triternion

Triternion Release Date: April 2019

April 2019 Platform:Microsoft Windows

Mordhau is a first-person hack-and-slash game where you assume the role of a warrior and engage in epic battles to prove your worth. It is a multiplayer-only game where your skills act as your ultimate weapon. This game features various modes and maps, and each one of them is brutal and very punishing.

If you’re just starting with the game, be prepared to die like an animal. The experienced players in this game are merciless and will kill you with every chance they get. All of the moves can be performed with a mouse and keyboard, and it will take a while to get accustomed to them.

With various moves in your arsenal, you can quickly turn the battle in your favor and chop your opponent’s head or limbs. However, the game can be very gory, so if you’re not a fan of blood spilling everywhere, you’d probably want to stay away from this game.

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Torn Banner Studios Publisher: Torn Banner Studios, Activision

Torn Banner Studios, Activision Release Date: October 2012

October 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Chivalry is more or less like Mordhau but with fewer gores and bloodshed. At least you don’t have to see flying heads and limbs in this one. It is also a multiplayer-only hack-and-slash game where you pick a character and set out to murder your enemies.

The game has different maps and modes that you can choose from. The battle is usually close-quarter where players carry weapons like swords, axe, and maces, but you are also free to carry crossbows and arrows. You can perform different sets of attacks to knock your opponents down and kill them using your weapons.

It is a pretty fun game to play, especially if you’re a fan of medieval settings and weapons. However, it can get quite noisy sometimes when all the players are talking and shouting over their mics.