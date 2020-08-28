Gamescom 2020 is happening right now, and we’re listing the best games we’ve seen so far. Stick around for an overview of every Gamescom game trailer we’ve seen so far. This year’s event is free and streaming online to millions of fans. The show goes from August 27 to August 30. Stick around if you are looking forward to the best game trailers and announcements, and premieres. Furthermore, the last days of the event are sharing some eSports news as well.

So far, the highlight has been Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart, a PlayStation 5 exclusive title. Furthermore, it was the game that showed the most extended gameplay trailer. As a result, I’d say it’s the most exciting next-gen game trailer we’ve seen in a while.

Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart

Platforms Release Date PlayStation 5 Exclusive Holidays 2020 Publisher Developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Insomniac Games Genre Action-adventure

We continue talking about the PlayStation 5 with a new gameplay trailer. Yesterday, Sony debuted next-gen footage for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The studio explained Ratchet & Clank would premiere during the PS5’s “launch window.”

Insomniac Games studio showed the 5-minute-long clip at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020. The studio intended to show the full power of the PS5 with its Rifts Apart gameplay trailer.

We already saw the first Ratchet & Clank trailer with some gameplay on the clip. The new video extends on what we already saw, and left enough reasons to leave fans excited.

The demo showcases a glorious 3D jump & shoot platformer. It looks great, it seems fast, and it renders rich scenarios in mere seconds.

Moreover, the highlight of the game is how the characters jump from one world to another entirely different world without any load times. Going from one point to another is instantaneous. It’s a display of what the PS5 specs are capable of doing. In particular, Sony explains its custom SSD accelerates games’ load times.

For everything it showed, we claim this PS5 exclusive takes the pie as the best Gamescom 2020 trailer.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Platform: Windows 10 Release date: October 15, 2020 Studio: Tantalus Media / Forgotten Empire Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Nothing new here, just another remake of one of the best RTS games in history!

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition brings back the classic Industrial Age strategy game to modern times. It delivers 4Kgraphics and enhanced audio. It also includes all of the original expansions.

On top of all, it includes all-new content. Most notably, the new content includes two new civilizations (Incas and Swedes).

Unsurprisingly, it also includes a bunch of quality of life improvements. In short, AoE III: Definitive Edition brings smarter AI and faster, more responsive systems.

Lastly, the most exciting part about this title is its cross-platform multiplayer feature. You can get it on either store (Steam, Microsoft, or AoE so far) and still play together with your friends.

Microsoft showed the first official teaser, and we consider it a great way to wait for Age of Empires 4.

Spellbreak

Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Release date: December 31, 2020 Studio: Proletariat Publisher: Proletariat

Spellbreak is a unique Battle Royale that combines RPG elements with shooter gameplay. What sets this game apart from the competition is that, instead of shooting, you’d be wielding powerful spells against your enemies.

Even though it looks like a promising game, Gamescom 2020 was first to show the trailer. Let’s hope it catches as much attention as Fall Guys.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Windows 10 Release date: late 2020 Studio: Treyarch / Raven Software Publisher: Activision-Blizzard

“A Russian boogieman”

The Cold War has never looked so realistic. The upcoming Call of Duty sets you following the trail of a Russian spy codenamed “Perseus.”

There’s still no actual gameplay footage to be seen, though. Activision has only been able to show us the setting of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Moreover, the publisher is waiting until September 9 to show us how the upcoming fps plays.

Chorus

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, Windows 10, Google Stadia Release date: 2021 Studio: Deep Silver / Fishlabs Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver and Fishlabs bring forward the classic Star Fox design to deliver a next-gen sci-fi shooter.

Chorus takes players on a quest to destroy a dark cult that created Nara, the main character. Even so, its simple setting seems enough to unlock a mind-blowing space-combat action with evolving abilities and weapons. More so, it has a sentient starship.

Star Wars Squadrons

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC Release date: October 2, 2020 Studio: Motive Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

The new Electronic Arts proposal revolves around space combat, and it looks like a total ace. Taking a look at its first trailer makes it easy to understand: Squadrons is a must-play for Star Wars fans.

It has the spirit of the classical Lucas Art saga. Moreover, the upcoming game will allow us to play as either the Empire or the Rebel Alliance. Commanding iconic starships, we’ll wage space war on a faraway galaxy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Platform: PS4, Xbox One Release date: late 2020 Studio: Toys for Bob Publisher: Activision

Crash Bandicoot 4 brings back classic elements of the trilogy with extra fun and exploration. Plus, it packs an irresistible visual quality.

We learned about this title during August 6’s State of Play live stream.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Release date: 2021 Studio: TT Games / Traveler’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

The Skywalker saga (minus Rey) is one of the most extraordinary tales we’ve seen in cinema.

Lucky for us, LEGO brings it back with its crazy-fun format. Alas, humor, adventure, and lots of jokes are at your disposal.

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

Platform: Nintendo Switch Release date: 2021 Studio: TT Games / Traveler’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

The John Hammon simulator is arriving at Nintendo Switch. That means you’ll be able yo manage your own Jurassic Park.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Platform: Windows PC Release date: late 2020 Studio: Respawn Entertainment Publisher: Electronic Arts

Medal of Honor is coming back in full force with Respawn Entertainment. This time, though, it’s going to be a VR title that follows the story of one of the earliest entries of the saga.

However, the trailer shows the story, not the gameplay. We hope to see a better trailer in the upcoming months nonetheless.

Gamescom 2020 announcements

There’s a couple of announcements we learned at Gamescom 2020 we would like to share. These announcements include games far down the production line, though.

Furthermore, we included a couple of DLCs in this category.

Upcoming Dragon Age game

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX, PC Release date: late 2020 Studio: Devolver Digital Publisher: Mediatonic

Maybe the most significant Gamescom 2020 announcement has to do with this cult saga. BioWare showed us a behind-the-cameras of their current process. The acclaimed studio is developing the next Dragon Age game., although they haven’t shared many details.

That’s great news for fans of the RPG genre nonetheless. Let’s hope it brings the quality back to the Canadian studio after the disastrous Anthem title.

Quantum Error

Platform: PS4, PS5 Release date: TBA Studio: TeamKill Media LLC Publisher: TeamKill Media LLC

Quantum Error is an upcoming PS4/PS5 exclusive first-person horror title. However, we don’t know anything else about it, so we’re going to have to wait.

Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Google Stadia Release date: November 20 Studio: iD Software Publisher: Bethesda

Doom: Eternal – The Ancient Gods

The Doom Slayer defeated the hordes of Hell and freed Earth from the shackles of evil.

Now, Doom: Eternal is bringing its first expansion with ancient beings coming arising to the surface. We’re ready for more content on this 10/10 fps!

Destiny 2 – Beyond Light

We’re leaving the 5th DLC for the popular Destiny 2 for last. As it needs no further introduction, I’ll leave the trailer below:

In Summary

I hope this short overview helps you decide whether or not to go for a next-gen console. Because I know the PS5 and the XSX are going to be expensive, I hope the current-gen trailers are exciting enough for you.

Besides, we’ll be sure to continue our Gamescom 2020 story with further articles!