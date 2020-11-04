Did you hear about the UltraGear 27GN800-B? Hurray! It is LG’s latest gaming monitor. The Company has announced and promised to house in abundant features in its new product. With a commitment like this, the gadget must be an outlandish one. We, especially the gaming geeks, must be excited about this one now!

The monitor is 27 inches and runs at 2560 x 1440 pixels. This also makes it a WOHD monitor. The IPS panel is compatible with 99% of the RGB color space with HDR10 and 1 ms grey-to-grey response times, up to a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the UtlraGEar 27GN800-B adjusts with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync and 144 Hz gaming. This definitely makes it more alluring to the gamers! The Company asserts that the panel features a peak brightness of 350 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and an anti-glare finish. We can also anticipate the monitor to have 178° viewing angles from an IPS panel.

LG has designed several display modes for the gamers in its UltraGear 27GN800-B. To add more to it, you will also find three video outputs. Besides, the monitor also includes a stand, which you can adjust/tilt or attach VESA or use as wall mounts. The Company is yet to disclose the price of this new gear. However, KitGuru claims that the monitor will be in the market by December.

Also, to know more about the updates of this upcoming product, you can keep checking on us. We will feed you with the latest news and extras regarding the monitor. Happy gaming!