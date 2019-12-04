A month after the launch of the GTX 1660 Super, Nvidia has a new card out with the “Super” moniker. The GTX 1650 Super is the latest addition to Nvidia’s somewhat messy current stack. With this launch, Nvidia has effectively replaced one of its top selling budget cards from last year, the GTX 1050. And the GTX 1650 Super promises to deliver a much superior performance to that of the GTX 1060, for a price of only $150.

In this article, we will be reviewing the specs and the performance of the new 1650 Super. We will also compare it other cards and do a detailed analysis to help you decide if this is the right graphics card for you.

So without further ado, let’s get going!

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super: The tl;dr review:

What we liked:

Great performance-for-price value

Comes with Turing NVENC

Is significantly faster than the GTX 1050 and moderately faster than the GTX 1650

What we didn’t like:

Is limited to just 4 GB of VRAM

Requires a 6-pin power

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super: Specs

The GTX 1650 Super offers a slight improvement on an existing part. This has been a trend among all Nvidia cards with the ‘Super’ moniker, including the RTX 208- Super, RXT 2070 Super, RXT 2060 Super and the GTX 1660 Super. The existing part in case of the 1650 Super is the TU116 GPU.

In contrast, the GTX 1650 uses the TU117 GPU which lacks some significant features when compared to the TU116. For instance, it uses the older NVENC block from the Pascal era. It also lacks support for GDDR6. The TU116 chip comes with the new Turing NVENC and also supports GDDR6. Streamers in particular will appreciate the TU116 chip in the GTX 1650 Super.

Specs Summary

CUDA cores: 1280

1280 Base clock speed: 1530 MHz

1530 MHz Boosted clock speed: 1725 MHz

1725 MHz Standard Memory Config: 4GB GDDR6

4GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 12 Gbps

12 Gbps No Hardware Accelerated Ray Tracing

Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680×[email protected]

7680×[email protected] Graphics Card Dimensions (l x w x h): 6.3″ X 2-slot X 4.53″

x x 6.3″ X 2-slot X 4.53″ Graphics Card Power: 100W

100W Supplementary Power Connectors: 6-pin

Like we’ve pointed out above, the 1650 Super offers a performance boost over the GTX 1650. For instance, the 1650 Super’s 12Gbps GDDR6 VRAM can offer a bandwidth boost of 50 percent over the GTX 1650’s GDDR5 VRAM. Also, the GTX 1650 Super has almost 42 percent more CUDA cores compared to the GTX 1650 (1280 cores vs 896 cores). There is also an improvement in both the base clock speed and the boosted clock speed. The GTX 1650 offers a base speed of 1485 MHz vs the 1650 Super’s 1530 MHz. And the GTX 1650 offers a boosted clock speed of 1665 MHz over the GTX 1650 Super’s 1725 MHz.

The 4GB VRAM limitation of the GTX 1650 Super seems to be it’s one major drawback. While the upgrade to GDDR6 is definitely welcome, 4GB of VRAM is simply not enough for all out PC gaming in 2019. And things are bound to get even worse in 2020. For anyone looking to get a graphics card that will help them game for at least the next few years, this isn’t the right choice. But of course, what else would one expect of a budget card. For it’s category and price range, the GTX 1650 Super is indeed a super card.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super: Performance

The GTX 1650 Super offers great specs for an entry tier card. But how well does that translate into actual performance?

Techspot did a 17 game benchmark test of the 1650 Super, comparing its 1080p performance with the likes of Radeon RX 580 and the GTX 1060. The results showed that on average, the performance of the GTX 1650 Super was comparable to that of the Radeon RX 580 (a $180 card). The 4GB GTX 1650 Super also slightly outperformed the 6GB card GTX 1060 (priced at $249 at launch).

Compared to the GTX 1650 launched earlier this year, the GTX 1650 Super shows an average performance boost of almost 38%. It’s performance is even comparable to that of the GTX 1660 ($219), with the latter outperforming the 1660 Super by just 9%. GTX 1660 Super, launched last month, outperformed the 1650 Super by 17%.

So, all in all, the GTX 1650 Super is a great card for the price range. But how good is it’s performance-for-price value?

Nvidia has a very messy stack right now. Here are all the current gen Nvidia GPUs:

RTX Series

RTX 2080 Ti: $999

GeForce RTX 2080 Super: $699

RTX 2070 Super: $499

GeForce RTX 2060 Super: $399

RTX 2060: $349

GTX Series

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti: $279

GTX 1660 Super: $229

GeForce GTX 1660: $219

1650 Super: $159

GTX 1650: $149

This can be confusing for consumers, who are always looking to get the best performance-for-price value out of their GPUs. Not only do they have to deal with competing options from Radeon, but there are several options within the same price range from Nvidia.

But for now, the GTX 1650 Super is the best entry-tier graphics card in terms of performance-for-value. The most competitive alternative, the RX 580 is priced at $180. The RX 580 has for more than 2 years been establishing itself as the king of the budget cards. But Nvidia seems to have finally produced a better alternative.

Within the Nvidia stack, the next cheapest option is the GTX 1660. At $219, it is priced almost 38% higher that the 1650 Super. Given that the performance boost it offers in return is only 9%, it doesn’t seem very tempting.

Similarly, the GTX 1660 Super, which offers a 17% performance boost compared to the 1650 Super is priced at $229. That makes it almost 45% more expensive.

It is of course worth noting that the 4GB VRAM limitation of the 1650 Super could pose some problems with some games and in higher settings. But for basic gaming, the GTX 1650 Super is a bang for the buck budget graphics card.

GTX 1650 Super price

The 1650 SUPER has a price tag of $159, just $10 more than the GTX 1650. This could possibly be the last entry to Nvidia’s current Turing architecture based stack. And following this release, the prices of the GTX 1650 and the GTX 1660 are expected to drop soon.

The Entry tier SKUs from last year, the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti were priced at $109 and $139 respectively. So there is a significant hike in the price of this year’s entry level cards. In fairness, Nvidia is promising an almost 100% improvement in the performance of the 1650 Super, compared to last year’s GTX 1050.

Verdict: So should you get the 1650 Super?

We’ve just given a comprehensive review of Nvidia’s latest budget card, the 160-dollar GTX 1650 Super. But should you get this card?

The short answer is that the 1650 Super is indeed a super budget card. If you’re in the market for an entry level card, this is the way to go! Of course, it won’t be able to run every single game in the highest settings. But if that’s not something you would want, you can easily run any game for at least the next couple of years for a price of just $160.

Nvidia’s messy stack also has a cheaper GTX 1650. At the moment, it is only $10 cheaper. It could eventually become more cheaper, but for the moment, for $10 more, the 1650 Super offers a significant boost in performance. So, the winner in GTX 1650 vs 1650 Super is the latter.

If you want a much better performance, and are willing to spend an extra $70, you should definitely consider getting the GTX 1660 Super instead. The 1660 Super is a mainstream tier card priced at $229 and would also be more of a long-term investment. For instance, its VRAM isn’t limited to just 4GB.

AMD

Of course, if you are considering (or at least comparing) alternatives to the GTX 1650 Super, there are some AMD cards worth considering. AMD’s RX 5500 in particular comes to mind. While the card has already been launched as part of pre-built systems from OMEs, it is still uncertain when the standalone version of the card is coming out (AMD claims sometime in Q4 2019). The specs of the RX 5500 look pretty solid and AMD claims that this card performs significantly better than the GTX 1650 and moderately better than the RX 480. The price of this card isn’t known at the moment but that could play a huge factor in the decision.

Other existing AMD cards like the RX 480, RX 580 and RX 590 also come in mind. The GTX 1650 Super does in fact offer performances close to that of the more expensive RX 590. But once again, the 4 GB VRAM limitation could end the comparison in AMD’s favor, specially at higher settings.

Let’s be honest. No one gets particularly excited about budget cards. If you need a cheap graphics card right away, you can’t go wrong with the 1650 Super. Or, if you’re not in a hurry, your best bet would be to wait for AMD to officially announce the price of the standalone RX 5500 card. If that ends up offering a better price-for-performance value, go for it. If not, go with the 1650 Super. It is a great budget card!

If you have anything you’d like to add, drop a comment below!