GeForce Now is the superior game streaming platform with its wide variety of games. But now it looks kind of bleak as many game developers retract their games from the cloud gaming service. After several other high-class withdrawal, Nvidia is struggling to keep its game library intact. Developers have been complaining about the unfair use of their games in a new platform but with no fair reasoning. The case is wholly unexplained right now.

Nvidia advertised tons of games without the developer knowing about it

Nvidia’s new cloud gaming platform, “GeForce Now” left Beta last month and was publicly available. The new game streaming platform got high praise for its service and game library. Google, on the other hand, has struggled with its ok-ish performing service and a limited library. Both the services compete for users as the cloud gaming platform hasn’t fully blown to the general audience.

GeForce Now advertised many games during launch and has garnered huge attention as the cloud streaming service lets you access your steam library. Yes, no need to buy the game, again and again, depending on the platform. That was the main appeal of Nvidia GeForce now, but the developers weren’t that happy. Nvidia went ahead to advertise games without the consent of the developers. The developers saw how the games were being abused on multiple platforms and asked Nvidia to remove their games from the library.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is kind of different from Google Stadia. Google Stadia lets users buy games from their store and let them play games from their homes, whereas the computers on the server render the games. Incase of Nvidia allows users to rent a VM on their server and play games pre-existing in their game library, whether it be from Steam or Epic Game Store.

Capcom and Square Enix remove the games from Nvidia’s service as many other companies follow the same route

The developers don’t like to see their games played on a Virtual Machine (VM) without the licensing. It’s like they don’t like what Nvidia is doing and can’t seem to find profit from a business standpoint. Rather than using the pre-existing copy of the game, Developers are happier to charge the full price of the game on a cloud streaming platform. Meaning games like Overwatch etc. have a lot of chances to gain profit via in-game transaction and loot boxes. Bethesda has removed all of its games except the new Wolfenstein Youngblood. I guess they needed more users to play the game.

Capcom and Square Enix removed their games ahead of the launch, and other big game developers and vendors like Bethesda and Activision also followed. After the high profile exit of the indie-game the Long Dark, it’s quite sad to see GeForce Now’s library in a flux. The developer of the game Long Dark tweeted:

https://twitter.com/RaphLife/status/1234181315840229376

Nvidia has responded to the situation stating that over 1 Million Users have signed to their service. It’s the choice of the developers to maintain control over their content deciding whether the users should purchase the games, including streaming rights on GeForce Now. As tons of users pour in their service, it’s the game developer’s choice to bring back their games to the platform.

Since the companies have given no reason why they have removed their games from the game streaming platform as people are left thinking. People suggest that the game developers and Google are signing a streaming right and game exclusive for the platform. As of now, no information cites the deal between Game Devs and Google.

