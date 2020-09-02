Nvidia today announced their newest RTX 3000 lineup of graphics cards. The RTX 3000 just blew the lead off the gaming and graphics industry. The Ampere based graphics card performance and overall improvement have stoked the industry.

Not only that, but the value proposition of the cards has increased two-fold. It seems consoles need a lot of time to catch up with computer gaming.

NVIDIA revamps their Tensor and RT Cores

We have a lot of things to talk about the newer Ampere cards. NVIDIA showcased their newer Ampere architecture using Samsung’s 8nm LPP process. The company previously partnered with TSMC. But the TSMC’s silicon yield was relatively lower than the Samsung’s.

Yes, producing a custom silicon is expensive, but there is more yield in usable chips using Samsung’s Technology. NVIDIA revamped the GPU architecture. The Ampere fits more transistors and cores inside it thanks to Samsung’s process node.

The improved Ray-Tracing cores and 3rd generation Tensor are introduced to the Ampere Cards. The Ampere also presents a change in the Integer and Floating point cores layout for asynchronous execution.

The revamped to the whole layout sees increment in the IPC of each CUDA core with an additional tweak in the warp scheduler and dispatcher.

The newer RT cores see 2x throughput in the performance with 58 TFLOPS. The new cores feature even concurrent ray-tracing and shading and computing, bringing out the Ampere architecture maximum.

The same goes for the 3 generation Tensor cores with a 2 x throughput in performance. Better AI calculation and physics simulation thanks to the improved cores. The Ampere card has an uplift in performance with lower power draw.

Nvidia RTX 10: The Faster Way for loading Games

The Nvidia RTX 10 focuses on the game load time and data compression and decompression. The RTX 10 feature reduces game load times, reducing the strain on the CPU. Microsoft partnered with NVIDIA to release DirectPlay RTX.

Direct Play directly distributes the game data to the GPU, reducing the load on the GPU. The GPU handles the compression and decompression of data; the CPU now focuses on the overall performance increasing the FPS and near to no load time.

The I/O instruction is shifted from the CPU to the GPU. This is a massive improvement as more and more 4K texture becomes widespread. The RTX 10 fully manifests the SSD’s speed, shaving off tons of time while loading a game.

The new lineup of NVIDIA GPUs: RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070

NVIDIA showcased three new GPUs, the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070, during their live broadcast. The RTX 3090 takes the spot of the RTX Titan series. The GPU beast packs a 24GB GDDR6X VRAM and offers 2.7x performance than the older RTX 2080Ti.

A significant increase in size and performance. The RTX 3090 is the top tier RTX card in the market, but the RTX 3080 is still dubbed the flagship graphics card.

The $1400 RTX 3090 features 10496 CUDA cores with a boost clock of 1.70GHz. The card sits on a 394-bit bus with a TDP of 350W. The RTX easily handles 4K gaming and can push 60fps in 8K resolution.

Now that is an excellent performance for the Titan exclusive card.

The GPU needs a custom 12-pin power connector. The power connector is in the middle, which might not go well with the PC build.

The RTX 3080 goes for $700, which is an excellent price considering the older RTX 2080 Ti cost $1200. The card comes with 8704 CUDA cores boosting up to 1.71 GHz. The RTX 3080 is 80% faster than the older generation RTX 2080.

A significant increase in the performance considering the architectural jump.

This is the first time we see a double uplift in performance when jumping from one generation to another—the RTX 3080 ships with 10GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19 Gbps. The GPU draws 320W of power, providing substantially better performance.

Now the RTX 3070 brings in more shame to the older Turing GPUs. The GPU outshines the flagship RTX 2080 Ti. The card offers more Ray-Tracing performance and pushes gaming at 1440p and 4K resolution. The RTX 3070 boasts 5888 CUDA cores with a boost clock speed of 1.73 GHz.

The 8GB GDDR6X is suitable for the card and separates itself with the higher-end RTX 3080. The card sits on a 256-bit bus requiring 220W to power the card. The GPU uses a single 8-pin power connector.

The newer RTX 3000 cards blow the older generation RTX 2000 cards out of the equation. The 3000 series provides better performance at a better price point. The Older RTX 2080 Ti equals the current RTX 3070.

The RTX 3070 gives more frames using the newer RTX cores, allowing for a better gaming experience. So it seems like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 will become gamer’s go-to GPU.

The more modern card substantially performs better even with RTX features on. Thanks to AI and the power of DLSS, the games look much better and push tons of frames in-game.

NVIDIA introduces new cooler – Dual-Axial Flow-Through Thermal Solution

The new cooler on the RTX 3000 cards is said to be revolutionary with 2x more cooling performance. The unibody design is paired with two fans on the front and the back of the card.

The dual axial cooler efficiently cools the cards distributing the exhaust in 2 directions. The PCB is smaller than the actual heatsink. The more massive heatsink is attractive and does provide substantial cooling.

The newer GPU (RTX 3090) comes with a 12 pin connector. The 12 pin connector adapted is well included in the box, compatible with an 8-pin power connector.

NVIDIA is standardizing the HDMI 2.1 port allowing the cards to support 8K HDR TVs for High-res gaming. All the cards support a 7680 x 4320 resolution. The AV1 codec is now available in the NVIDIA cards cutting as much as 50% less bandwidth while viewing 8K HDR content.

Availability

The RTX 3080 is available starting September 17, whereas the RTX 3090 is available on September 24. The AIB partners like Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Aours, MSI, etc. will release their cards on the same day.

NVIDIA is pairing the GeForce RTX 3000 series with Watch Dogs: Legion and a one-year subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

As for the RTX 3070, the card will be available from October of 2020. NVIDIA is directly competing with the upcoming console release the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. AMD hasn’t informed about its newer RDNA 2 based NAVI GPU.

Still, NVIDIA is already indirectly throwing punches at AMD. The GeForce RTX 30 series seems to be a great success in terms of technology and gaming performance. We are eager to get our hands on the newer RTX card and give our views on it.

So stay tuned for in-depth reviews of the RTX Cards here on our website.