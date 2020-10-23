Nvidia sets to release the latest GeForce RTX 3070 during the holidays. The performance of the RTX 3070 looks to beat the older flagship RTX 2080 Ti only in paper. But we are introduced to the leaked benchmark of the RTX 3070. Whycry leaked the benchmarks scores over at Videocardz. And the benchmarks scores present a handful of insight on the Ampere architecture and the RTX 3070.

GeForce RTX 3070 beats the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The RTX 3070 scores 8,749 points in Fire Strike Ultra and 17,115 points in Fire Strike Extreme. Comparing it to the RTX 2080 Ti, it scores 8,117 in Fire Strike Ultra, whereas it scores only 12,636. The RTX 3070 even crushes the RTX 2080 Ti in the recently launched DX12 Port Royale benchmark test. The RTX 3080 scores 8,324 points in the ray-tracing Port Royale benchmark. As for the RTX 2080 Ti, it scores 7,969 points.

The RTX 3070 edges out the RTX 2080 Ti with a hefty lead in some benchmark tests. Still, it is a convincing win over the RTX 2080 Ti. The best part about RTX 3070 is its price. The RTX 2080 Ti MSRP was over $1,199 during launch, but the RTX 3070 cost only $499. The RTX 3070 cost half the price of the previous-gen flagship and beats it quite convincingly. It makes the RTX 3070 price of $499 a great deal.

The Ampere architecture is suiting to be the best achievement for Nvidia. The RTX 3070 features the GA104 forged with Samsung’s 8nm process node. The GPU has 5888 CUDA cores and is packed with next-generation Ray-Tracing cores and 3rd gen tensor cores. The RTX 3070 utilizes 8 GB DDR6 memory and a memory bandwidth of 512 Gb/s.

But not everything is going well for the RTX 3070. Nvidia’s underestimation and lower yields on the 8nm Samsung process, there will be limited stocks for the RTX 3070. The Scalper and the bots are already posing a problem to RTX 30 series stock. Plus, due to the great demand, the RTX 3070’s release had to be moved to build up stock.

Nvidia isn’t able to supply enough GPU to the increasing demands. Till now, only 6.8% of the demands have been met. CEO Jensen Huang expressed that the shortage of the GPU will last the starting of 2021. Nvidia, even though having a great press launch, is facing a lot of problems. The launch of the RTX 30 series was quite disappointing, and the shortage problem looks to continue.