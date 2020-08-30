GELID unveiled its latest ARGB Fans. The Stella Dual-Ring ARGB Fans are the newest entry in the cooling fan market. The Fans sound cool as its name and has tons of RGB. It features tons of customization for your PC.

The STELLA Dual-Ring ARGB fan features a lot of RGB. The Stella Fan uses eight hub-mounted ARGB LEDs, and 16-frame mounted ARGB LED giving it a stylish look. Fan’s RGB is addressable and has tons of color options. The Dual-Ring lighting creates majestic lighting effects and is the main appeal to the fans.

The ARGB fans use intelligent GELID PWM drives for a flexible speed range. The fan speed ranges from 500 RPM to 1600RPM. Thanks to the drives, it has a near-silent operation and accelerates the fans whenever the system requires more airflow.

The improved IC motor is a great savior, as it is noiseless, allowing for quiet workflow. The company boasts a Double Ball Bearing layout in the fan. The double ball bearing is an improved mechanism ensuring durability and high airflow. The fan is available in 120mm sizes and uses the PWM fan connector.

The STELLA ARGB fans are excellent for the $10 price. But the performance is not up to par with the slightly expensive options like the Noctua NF-F12 or the ML120. They have better RPM and, when bundled, are a good deal. The STELLA ARGB seems like a cheaper ARGB option for the budget buyers.

The PWM ARGB fans usually cost more, which might break a buyer’s bank. The STELLA ARGB fans are great for budget options if you want more RGB and don’t want to spend more than $60 for a few fans then the STELLA ARGB fans.