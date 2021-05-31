Genshin Impact has risen as one of the best MMORPG games of 2020. miHoYo, the Chinese developer, released the game last year, gaming a lot of popularity with its anime-based art style. The game keeps on expanding with newer updates, with a massive update coming in Version 1.6.

Inazuma and New character

We are finally getting a new area called Inazuma featuring the electric region. The sad part is that the new map will not appear in the1.6 update. According to reports, the 1.6 updates will only show hints of the upcoming region.

miHoYo has already shared the concept video of the third major city of Genshin Impact. The 1.6 updates will tease the upcoming map, which will finally release in version 1.7. Before the Inazuma tease, miHoYo will bring out possibly another 5-star character.

Kaedehara Kazuha will be the next five-star character based on the Inzanuma region. Kazuha has Anemo elemental skill and burst acting quite like a crowd controller. The character amplifies the damage of Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elemental skill when in contact with his elemental skills.

im glad we can all agree that kazuha has the prettiest elemental burst pic.twitter.com/VWvuOogXCx — rururu (@scaremouche) April 29, 2021

The leaks have already shown the new character in action. The elemental burst seems very powerful, abling player to deal substantial damage points. It is up to the player to mix and match elements and items to increase its damage and elemental mastery.

Kazuha will be featured in the newest Archon Quest. The character will be featured alongside Beidou and her Crux Fleet as they find clues regarding Inazuma. Inazuma is a closed-off state, as the player looks to enter the new area in the upcoming version 1.7.

Another character, Ayaka, might also get released alongside Kazuha. Ayaka is a sword-wielding Cryo character. Genshin Impact released the character in its Beta testing, making it a perfect update to release the Cryo character.

Inazuma Island Event

As we get ready for the new island, miHoYo will eventually start the lore about Inazuma right from the 1.6 update. The teaser trailer showed game mode driving around the boat, shooting enemies, and collecting coins. The event will reward players with a 4-star catalyst, “Dodoco Tales”. The item directly complements the newest character ‘Yanfei’. The character was introduced in the last patch. The event will be limited so login ahead to finish the missions.

Character Banner

Even though Kazuha will be featured in the upcoming update, the first character banner is going to feature a rerun of Klee. That is right, Klee is finally getting a rerun which will last about a month. Right after Klee’s banner, Kazuha is next in line for the character banner.

Klee is one of the fan-favorite characters due to her damage and cute appearance. The character is a massive DPS unit with its pyro elemental skills and elemental burst. Kazuha can be better than most of the existing characters.

Summer Outfit skins: Jean and Barbara

Summer is already here in most of the northern hemisphere, so in Genshin Impact. miHoYo is bringing summer skins for two of the most beloved characters: Jean and Barbara. These summer outfits won’t affect the gameplay and give the character a boost in power.

[1.6] Jean Costume: Sea Breeze Dandelion Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/LfW6hC2cFK — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 7, 2021

Jean is getting her Sea Breeze Dandelion skin, and Barara will get Summertime Sparkle Skins. The Sea Breeze Dandelion skin will cost 1680 Genesis Crystals. miHoYo will introduce a 20% discount bringing down the initial cost to 1350. Barbara’s skin will be obtainable for free through the Echoing Tales event.

Maguu Kenki: The Samurai Boss

The new Boss will introduce newer elements to the game. The Samura Boss will bring fresher ideas and mob in the game allowing the player to change their fighting styles. The Maguu Kenki is a samurai boss featuring Inazuma-inspired aesthetics.

The boss will make an appearance at the Legend of Vegabond Sword events. The Samurai will initially start with Cryo and Anemo avatar. The boss has a close combat battle style. So its character with sword and claymore will benefit more from the fight.

The Boss character will drop ascension material for Kazuha. Kazuha’s upgrade path heavily depends on Maguu Kenki; it makes a great pairing between the Inazuma characters.

Miscellaneous Changes

The Serenitea Pot realm was a new addition to the previous patch. The patch allowed players to create their domain, customizing the layout, and adding furniture according to their liking. The 1.6 update will allow players to reside their characters in the realm. These characters will accumulate character companionship Experience over time.

The hunting system from the adventurer handbook is expecting significant changes. The Handbook will autoselect the next monster saving you time. The Domains will provide a preview of the mobs. Players can benefit from the preview and assemble a better team to tackle the monster.

Release Date

The new update will release on every platform on June 9th. The update is bringing new mobs and will tease the upcoming maps. Genshin is finally starting to include recurring profits introducing skins. The storyline is getting updated, and some minor visual updates. The Gacha game has come a long way, even though it was released in September. The official Chinese stream has already ended as we await the English stream.

If you are still playing Genshin Impact, here are some free codes that you can redeem to obtain 100 free primogems each.