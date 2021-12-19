Genshin Impact Daily Check-In (2022 Update)

Genshin Impact is progressively becoming one of the most addictive games since its official release in 2020. With its immaculate graphics, awesome character designs, and immersive backgrounds, no wonder we’re so devoted to it. Furthermore, miHoYo; the architect of Genshin, attends to the players’ feedback swiftly as well!

Genshin’s 2021’s One Year Anniversary Community Event had generated a lot of backlash within the player’s community when the prize pool and rewards were announced.

It was through this blunder, that miHoYo decided to spread more awareness for the players regarding the Daily Check-In Prizes. Perhaps there is a silver lining to some corporate mistakes after all!

What Is Daily Check-in Rewards?

The Daily Check-In Rewards in Genshin is a way to earn a diverse selection of rewards simply by logging in! These can be anything from Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Food, Adventure Experience, and so on.

These items are given to the player based on what they can collect every consecutive day. Players can simply collect these items by navigating to the HoYoLab Website each day!

Follow these simple steps to collect your share of Daily Check-In Rewards through the website:

Head to the Official HoYoLab Website. You’ll be greeted with a pop- up for the Daily- Check In. Select the Day 1 item box. Log In to your Genshin Impact account. Open your Genshin Impact game app. From there, go to your in-game mail and claim your free rewards!

Note that these rewards only last for 90 days if it stays unclaimed in your mail. So, make sure that you press the claim button!

Another Option for claiming the Daily Check-In Rewards can be done through the HoYoLab App. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices and has a similar design to the website’s login.

For the Daily Check-In through the HoYoLab App, follow these simple steps:

Download the HoYoLab App either on your Google Play Store or Apple Store. Log In your Username/ Email along with your Password in the app. Click on the Daily Check- In option. Enable the Check- In Notification under Reward History. This notification will make sure you don’t miss your share of daily rewards! Select the Appropriate server from the continents/ countries mentioned there. Press OK. It’s a smooth sail hereafter. Genshin notifies the players about Daily Check- In without a hassle.

Daily Check-in Rewards

The starting Day 1: Three Adventurer’s Experience might not seem much but it gets progressively better each successive day. All the price of pressing the login button! Fret not, we’re going to make it easier for you and list out the present rewards.

Day 1 – Three Adventurer’s Experience

Day 2 – Three Fine Enhancement Ore

Day 3 – 5000 Mora

Day 4 – 20 Primogems

Day 5 – Three Sweet Madame

Day 6 – Two Adventurer’s Experience

Day 7 – 8000 Mora

Day 8 – Three Adventurer’s Experience

Day 9 – Three Fine Enhancement Ore

Day 10 – 5000 Mora

Day 11 – 20 Primogems

Day 12 – Three Fried Radish Balls

Day 13 – Two Adventurer’s Experience

Day 14 – 8000 Mora

Day 15 – Five Adventurer’s Experience

Day 16 – Five Fine Enhancement Ore

Day 17 – 5000 Mora

Day 18 – 20 Primogems

Day 19 – Three Fisherman’s Toast

Day 20 – Three Adventurer’s Experience

Day 21 – 8000 Mora

Day 22 – Five Adventurer’s Experience

Day 23 – Five Fine Enhancement Ore

Day 24 – 5000 Mora

Day 25 – Three Hero’s Wit

Day 26 – Three Almond Tofu

Day 27 – Three Adventurer’s Experience

Day 28 – Three Hero’s Wit

Day 29 – 5000 Mora

Day 30 – 5000 Mora

Day 31 – 5000 Mora

In Case You Find Yourself Facing Problems:

First of all, if your website Daily Check-In isn’t working, head over to the HoYolab App. Claiming rewards in the app itself is child’s play. Just follow our steps presented above for the App claim!

Make sure while you’re using the HoYolab app that your correct account is linked. You might find some difficulties again if the proper account is not linked through.

If you still opt for the website Daily Log- In claim, try clearing your caches and cookies. Sometimes these small problems can prevent you from claiming your rewards.

If the problem still persists, try out a different browser to recheck the accessibility!