Genshin Impact players discover multiple wrong descriptions for various weapons and artifacts, changing how players understand their functionality.

Genshin Impact is the new anime free-to-play MMORPG that caught the world by storm. It’s free-to-play, features gorgeous graphics, and tons to do before the paywalls start to kick in.

For example, there’s a vast open-world to explore full of activities, hidden puzzles, treasure chests, enemies, and quests.

It’s also a “Gatcha” game, so don’t get fooled by the Zelda: Breath of the Wilde visuals. The core gameplay of Genshin Impact is capturing the different characters available through various means: quests rewards, rare loot, or loot boxes.

Developers have proven quick to resolve fan critics, showcasing miHoyo is not as predatory as people thought. There’s a new problem in place, though.

It seems there’re plenty of artifacts with typos, inaccurate descriptions, or something lost in translation. Now, typos are standard on every game, but on Gensin Impact, it could mean the artifacts won’t work as “intended.” And some of them cost real money and time, which is why it’s a problem miHoyo needs to fix, quickly.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android phones

The current problems of Genshin Impact

Before we go on, let’s discuss the one thing that has the players mad.

During its launch week, it gained over 5 million players. Its popularity has risen ever since, but that doesn’t mean there are no issues to be found.

Players have been vocal about specific systems that slow the game to a crawl unless you pay up. In particular, the “Resin” system works like the game’s “energy,” and it recharges over time.

You need Resin to participate in different activities, like opening loot boxes, fighting elite bosses, going to elite dungeons, to completing weekly Battle Pass Missions.

More importantly, you need Original Resin to collect artifacts. And when you spend real money to collect a non-working artifact, that’s a scam.

Rechargeable energy is a common feature in free-to-play games. It’s a commonplace on the mobile landscape, where the game asks you to spend real-life currency, “gems,” “diamonds,” or whatever to recharge the energy/stamina.

Genshin Impact is no different. It took those mobile elements into the PC gaming ecosystem, a dangerous rip of the veil between the two worlds. On top of loot boxes, trading cards, and micro-transactions, we could be seeing the “energy” system in upcoming games.

Resin takes 16 hours for a full recharge, and most practical activities drain your full Resin instantly.

A quick guide: how does Resin works?

Let’s talk a bit more about Original Resin. The system is there to halt character progress and put it behind a paywall.

Here’s how it works:

Resin is the resource you need to receive rewards for certain activities. For example, you can only access the bounty of defeating a Weekly Boss by spending 60 resin.

You can have 120 Resin at one time.

You can regenerate 1 Resin every 8 minutes. It takes 16 real-life hours to regenerate the bar entirely.

Defeating a weekly boss

Still, there’s plenty of things to do without participating in the Resin system. However, without Resin, Genshin Impact offers about 20 hours of gameplay, enough at least two players to max level (level 20) and complete the whole storyline.

After you complete the story and explore the full map, the end-game needs Resin. Farming dungeons, farming bosses, and gaming loot is the only thing that’s left. And, because of Resin, it becomes a grind.

You can, of course, buy “Primogems” from the store to regen your Original Resin. Still, some quests reward ways to recharge your Resin whenever you need it.

Genshin Impact artifact typos

Youtube and Twitch streamer Tectone discovered the typos on Genshin Impact. He’s been covering Gacha games for a while, so he found three misspelled artifacts on Genshin Impact.

Those three items don’t work as the English description says the work.

First, there’s The Widsith weapon. It’s one of the best catalyst weapons in the game. According to its description, it applies various buffs to the player’s party members. However, it only uses the buff to the character who equips the sword.

He also named the Instructor Artifact Set, a common item. The description states it gives a party-wide Elemental Mastery buff every time the character uses and Elemental Skill. Yet, the effect only activates the buff for the two characters that create an Elemental Reaction.

Finally, the Archaic Petra Artifact claims it gives an ELemental Resistan buff after a Crystallize Reaction. However, it buffs Elemental Damage.

Version 1.1 changes

Not everything is terrible, though. miHoyo recently did a survey with specific questions about the game. It turns out that they listened to players and released Version 1.1 only a week after the survey.

The changes will reduce Resin Requirements and improve Original Resin bars for all players.

In Summary

As I said initially, Genshin Impact is a fun game with tons of things to do. I would advise you to be smart and avoid its large micro-transaction store.

The game is already giving dangerous ideas to video-game developers. We don’t need anything on top of $70 games full of Casino loot boxes.

If you’re spending money to support the developers, that’s great. However, suppose you’re paying $30 for the chance of getting at least one 4-star character. In that case, chances are you’re not making the best investment in your life.

Regarding the artifact typos, it’s probably honest mistakes from the Chinese developers. Most probably, it’s a mistranslation. The law would still consider it a scam, though.