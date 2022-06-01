You want to explore the magical and surreal world of Teyvat, but your game is having problems launching properly. Recently, many players around the world are facing this problem and reporting the issues to the game developers.

The players are reporting that they only see the black screen when they launch the game. But worry not. The problem can be solved by tweaking a few adjustments in the game settings.

We are here to guide you through the entire troubleshooting method so you can venture into the world of Teyvat.

How to Solve the Genshin Impact Not Launching Problem?

Before you begin the fix, you need to check if your computer meets the minimum requirement for the game. If your PC does not meet the minimum game requirement, you will always struggle to play the game, and these fixes may not work for you.

The official minimum requirement for the Genshin Impact is:

Operating system: Windows 7 SPI 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 and higher Disk space: 30 GB DirectX version: 11

If your system meets the minimum requirements, you can proceed to the fixes.

Install Visual C++ Redistributable Files and DirectX 11

The newest version of Visual C++ needs to be installed on our PCs. The various error may arise due to old versions of Visual C++. So, we need to update Visual C++ regularly.

Here is the procedure to download a new version of Visual C++:

Download the latest version of Visual C++ Run the .exe file and click on the Repair or install button

After completing the installation, open your game and check if the issue is solved. If not, move on to the next fix below.

Sometimes the game may not be compatible with your DirectX version. If it is the case, you may not be able to play the game. Therefore, you can roll back to DirectX 11 and check if it works. Here is the procedure to roll back to DirectX 11.

Download and install DirectX 11. Right-click on the game icon on the desktop. Select Properties. You need to copy and paste this command into the Target.

C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\GenshinImpact.exe” -window-mode exclusive -screen-quality Fastest -force-d3d11 Click on OK and then Apply.

Update Your Graphics Driver

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can cause Genshin Impact to not launch properly. Therefore, keeping your graphics driver updated is always a good idea. Here are the steps to update your graphics driver through the device manager.

Press Windows key + X Click on Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters. Right-click on your graphics driver and select Update driver.



Also, If your PC system has a dedicated graphics card, you can go to their official website and download the latest drivers. If your graphics driver is Nvidia, you can download the latest drivers from the official NVIDIA website.

If your system has AMD’s Radeon series graphics card then you can download the latest drivers from their official website.

Update Your System

Your system needs to be updated regularly. Microsoft periodically rolls out updates to improve the system performance and resolve the bugs in the system. So, check whether your system is up-to-date or not. Otherwise, follow the steps to update your system.

Press Windows Key + I to open the setting app. Click on the Windows Update on the left panel. Click on Check for updates.



Wait for the system to update and restart your system.

Uninstall or Delete the Cheats

If you have installed any cheats or hacking tools in your system, delete them. Genshin Impact has a strong anti-cheat mechanism and may easily detect the cheat or hack, so delete the cheat from the system.

Repair Your Game

Sometimes due to unknown reasons, the game files and data may be corrupted. It causes the game to malfunction or even prevents it from launching. You can follow the following steps to repair your game

Open Genshin impact launcher. Click on the Setting icon on the toolbar Click on Repair Game files > Repair Now



This process may take time, so have patience; after the repair process is completed, restart your system and open the game.

Allow Genshin Impact through Firewall

Sometimes, Windows Firewall blocks the Launcher as it restricts Genshin Impact from launching. The firewall may consider Launcher.exe a threat. You have to allow Genshin Impact through the firewall manually. Here’re the steps to enable Genshin Impact.

Click on the Windows button. Type Windows Defender Firewall in the search box. On the left pane of the screen, you will see Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall. Click on the Change settings > Allow another app

Find Genshin Impact launcher.exe Add Genshin Impact to the list. Tick both Public and private. Click on OK.

How to Fix the Genshin Impact Launcher in iOS?

First, you need to check the minimum system requirement of the game to run in the Apple system. If your iPad or iPhone does not meet the minimum requirement, the game will face a problem launching. Also, only the newest generation of iPad and iPhone can only handle this game.

The system requirement of the Genshin Impact is:

Operating system: iOs 9.0 or higher RAM: 3 GB or higher Disk space: 3.8 GB

Now, if you meet the minimum requirement of this game and still have a problem launching the game, then we have listed some fixes below:

Close the Game and Restart the Phone

There may be a temporary bug in the system or at the server-side of the game. So, you can close the game and restart your iPhone. Hold either of the volume buttons and then immediately press the power button until the power slider pops up on the screen. Wait for your phone to shut down and restart your phone.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Game

Another method to try is uninstalling and reinstalling the game. By uninstalling the game, the iPhone will wipe out all the cache memory and firmware of the game. After uninstalling the game, you can install the latest version from the Apple store.

You can uninstall and reinstall by the following method:

Locate the Genshin impact on the iPhone Tap and hold the Genshin impact icon on the iPhone until the option appears Tap on Remove App and delete the app.

You need to wait for some time, go to the Apple Store, and tap on the Search bar. Search for Genshin Impact and click on the install icon.

After the completion of the installation process, open the game.

How to Fix the Genshin Impact Launcher in Android?

First, you need to check the minimum system requirement of the game to run on Android phones. There are different chipsets and operating systems based on Android, so we need to be aware of the game’s minimum requirement to run on our Android phones.

The minimum system requirement of the Genshin Impact is:

Operating system: Android 7.0 and up CPU: Arm v8a 64-bit RAM: 3 GB Free Storage: 200 MB

If you meet the minimum requirement of this game and still have a problem launching the game, then we have listed some fixes below:

Clear the Cache and Game Data

Sometimes corrupted game files and saved data restrict the game from launching properly. So, you can clear the cache and save data from the phone.

Steps to clear the cache and game data:

Open the Settings of the phone. Tap on the Apps and notifications menu. Search Genshin Impact and tap on the Genshin Impact icon. Then tap on Storage and cache. Tap on Clear storage and Clear cache button.

After this process, you must download the additional files to run the game smoothly. So, you have to login into the games and click on the additional download files.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Game

Another option is to uninstall and reinstall the game. When you uninstall a game, your android phone deletes all the files related to Genshin Impact. After uninstalling the game, you can download the most recent version from the Google Play store.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open the Setting on your phone. Search Genshin Impact and tap on the Genshin Impact icon. Tap on Uninstall.

Wait till the process end and restart your phone. And then, open Playstore on your phone and search Genshin Impact. And then install the game.