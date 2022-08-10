How to Save Your Game Progress in Genshin Impact?

Unlike other games, Genshin Impact does not provide you with a dedicated button to save the game manually. It rather autosaves your progress in their live servers.

This makes the game secure by making it harder for players to cheat or exploit the game’s features. Also, it is easier for players to recover their data in case they accidentally delete the game. However, this requires you to stay connected to their servers all the time.

How Does Saving Game Data Work in Genshin Impact?

Genshin is an action-adventure open world title. Any in-game progress gets auto-saved instantly.

Because of autosaving and cross platform support, Genshin provides users the ability to connect and link other accounts so that they can login and play the game on any device.

However, this feature has its limits as Genshin does not support cross-server play, which means your data won’t get synced between multiple servers. You must log in to the same server to continue playing your game.

Naturally, this means that the game requires persistent internet connection to log in and play.

How Do You Save the Game in Genshin Impact?

Not allowing users to manually save data in the game or the ability to save offline Genshin instead, allows the player other ways to save the game’s progress online. We have compiled some of the methods below:

Using a HoYoverse Account

Using a HoYoverse account is the most common and easy method to save your game data in Genshin. To sign up, go to HoYoverse’s official website

Here tap the “Log In” button located on the top right corner and click “Register Now”

Enter your Email address and password in the text field Click on “Send Code” and solve the captcha to receive verification code Enter the code Click the box labelled “Terms & Conditions” box and click “Register”

You can manage settings here like linking your game account and your devices to save game progress.

Creating a HoYoverse account also enables you to continue your game on other devices and platforms when using the same login ID.

Using a PlayStation Network ID

If you play Genshin on a PlayStation, you can register your PSN ID to save your game’s progress. With the release of version 2.0, PlayStation users can now link their PSN account with HoYoverse account.

If you have a PSN id with a saved game and want to connect to a HoYoverse account without a save game, firstly:

Log in to your game from your PlayStation Go to Settings Select Account > User Centre > Link Account

Link your unused HoYoverse account with your PSN account



If you have a HoYoverse account with a saved game and want to connect to a PSN account without a save game, firstly:

Open Genshin Impact on your Playstation A window will appear that will guide you on how to link your account

Enter the details and be sure that the email you’re linking does not have a saved file connected with it

Using an Apple ID/Google ID/ Facebook/ Twitter

If you play Genshin Impact on an iOS device like iPhone or iPad or any Android device, you can link up your account to your HoYoverse account and save progress there. The linking process is the same in all these platforms.

Cross play features are also enabled if your HoYoverse account does not have any prior save data in it. You can simply log in to any device using your HoYoverse ID and continue your saved game from where you last opened it.

To link your Apple ID, Google ID or your social media account’s data with your HoYoverse account, firstly:

Tap Paimon to open the menu. The icon is located at the top left corner of your screen. Tap the gear icon Go to Account > User Centre

Go to the “Email” option and tap the Link button

Enter a verified email address and then tap “Send verification code” Enter the code received and your mobile device will be linked with your HoYoverse account.

Alternatively, if you want to link a HoYoverse account which already has a save data with your mobile device instead,

Tap Paimon to open the menu. The icon is located at the top left corner of your screen. Tap the gear icon Go to Account > User Centre

From there, locate the “Linked accounts” option and tap it You’ll see a list of options which shows all the possible accounts you can link your game data with

Select the account you want to link up with by pressing the “Link” button You’ll be asked to enter your account details

Enter the details and your device will be linked successfully

These are the ways in which you can save your Genshin Impact data. While the game does not feature any manual save mechanic, it allows players multiple ways to connect their account and enable crossplay providing a seamless transition between devices.