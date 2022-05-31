What Is the Ghost of Tsushima Legends Mode?

Ghost of Tsushima Legends mode is free downloadable content of 1.1 updates made available on October 16, 2020. The game is different from the single-player campaign, where you fight cooperatively with other players. It’s combat is also different from that of a campaign.

The game is balanced and designed to play multiplayer, where you and your friends fight through demonic realms and earn Legendary gears as rewards.

What is Legend Mode?

Legend mode is an online mode where you and your friends go on an adventure to unravel stories of legends. The story is different from that of the single-player campaign mode.

There are five gameplay modes, each with a unique aspect and gameplay mechanics.

Quickplay

There are two types of Quickplay: story and survival. You can quickly join the random ongoing battle within the game when matchmaking is enabled. You will be dropped into the chaos of fighting with random players fighting along your side.

Story

The story mode is limited to two players only, players can also play solo. The game mode consists of 10 acts that players must complete in sequential order before playing them individually .

Every act has three chapters, and you can also play them in Difficulty modes such as Bronze, Silver, Or Gold. You can also choose to play Nightmare mode as it unlocks weekly. You will also be rewarded gears according to the difficulty mode you choose.

Each mode has a certain number of continuations for story progression. Bronze has Unlimited Continues, Silver has three continues, and Gold has 2 Continues. Nightmares don’t have any Continues. If you die, It’s game over.

Survival

Survival allows four players to defend an area from hordes of enemies. Enemies attack areas in waves where every fifth wave has a boss attack. Defeating boss waves will refresh any previous area you have lost. Different difficulty modes have different numbers of waves.

Bronze has 15, Silver has 20, whereas Gold and Nightmare both have 25 waves. You can also purchase gears between waves with the currency you earned through kills.

Once you level up to gear score 90, You can take up to weekly Nightmare mode challenges.

There are seven available stages in Survival mode. The Shores of Vengeance The Defense of Aoi Village The shadows of War Blood in the Snow Twilight and Ashes Blood and steel

Rivals

Legends added the mode on September 03, 2021.Battle hordes of enemies and collect Magatama to build up your allies’ defenses or use them to your enemies disadvantage.

There are four available stages in Rivals. In the realm of the Dead Siege in Heaven Trials of the kami The Arena of Shadows

Challenges/Raid

It is a final mode called “The Tale of Iyo.” The mode can be played with four players only when the player upgrades their Ki to 100. The game mode is also called raids which are separated into three different chapters.

What is Legends Classes?

Aside from Game modes, there are four different classes, each with different Combat styles and ultimate.

Samurai

Samurai can head straight to the battle. Offensive players can choose this character as Samurai’s passive ability can sustain damage. Samurai Ultimate slows downtime while dealing with a flurry of strikes to nearby enemies. It can be very useful when the player is swarmed by various enemies.

Hunter

Hunter Class deals damage on a long-range basis. Hunters support their team by knocking enemies out of reach using explosive arrows that can also slow down an enemy group. If ever stuck in combat, Hunter can use his Ultimate “the Eye of Uchitsune,” which will unleash a rain of arrows at enemies.

Ronin

Ronin plays the role of team medic. The player can revive an entire team with the Ultimate “Breath of Izanami.” Ronin has more of a supporting role during battle and can summon a spirit Dog to fight alongside them.

Assassin

Assassins use stealth to defeat enemies. His sneak attack confuses enemies and allows players to deal quick and powerful blows. Assassin uses “Shadow Strike” ultimate attack to teleport inside the battlefield and defeat enemies with a surprise.

Game Progression

Level up by unlocking legendary gears, master the skill of each character, and choose what suits you the most. Raise your power level by crafting rare items with gears. Progressing higher through the game will result in legendary item drops. Below are the elements that affect the result of progression in Legends.

Gears

Gears are items that are obtained after completing missions. Each mission has its difficulty that ranges from Bronze to gold level. The higher the difficulty, the greater you can find rare items and powers. You can also complete a weekly nightmare difficulty challenge that will grant you special legendary rewards.

Skills and Abilities

Every four characters have their unique skill tree and perks to unlock. Master the craft and technique by unlocking unique abilities that will aid your team to victory. Find your play style among four and raise the efficiency of victory in the battle.

Power level/ Ki

The power level, also known as ki, is defined by the rarity and gear levels you have obtained after a successful mission. You can reforge your gear to have a higher Ki range. The higher the power of your gear, the greater the power level you will have.

Resources

There are numbers of gears that can be reforged into special gears or Ghost weapons. Honor, Blessing, and essence are the three resources you must grind to upgrade weapons and gears. You can reroll the chapters where the most resources are obtained.