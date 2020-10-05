.Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.1 is coming online for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Just when you thought you were done with this incredible title, Sucker Punch introduces the game’s first multiplayer feature.

The Legends update brings a few changes to the single-player campaign. The add-ons include new charms, dies, apparels, and such. It also introduces the New Game+ feature into the game.

However, the highlight of version 1.1 is the multiplayer feature, previously unseen on Ghost of Tsushima. The online end-game includes raids, 2-player story missions, and 4-player survival missions. Plus, as any good online RPG should, it comes with four unique classes.

Let’s dig into Ghost of Tshusima’s upcoming free DLC. We believe the update introduces a great deal of replayability and lifespan into the game. So far, Ghost of Tsushima only has a single-player campaign and no extra game modes.

The update will become available on October 16, 2020.

Info: Sony already confirmed the PS5 Remaster of one of their IPs, Sony already confirmed the PS5 Remaster of one of their IPs, Spider-Man

Ghost of Tsushima Info

Check official site

Platforms Release Date PlayStation 4 Exclusive Retro-compatible with PlayStation 5 July 17, 2020 Publisher Developer Sucker Punch Productions Sucker Punch Productions Genre Open-world action RPG

1274, feudal Japan. The legendary warrior samurai fail to defend Japan against the Mongol Empire. Jin Sakai survives the first invasion on the Island of Tsushima. Still, he ha to see how his uncle, Lord Shimura, fell under the sword of Khotun Khan.

The real facts behind the game tell a hurricane, later known as “Tsushima,” defeated the Mongol invasion on Japan. As you play as Jin Sakai, though, you’ll have to find a way to push the invaders away and save the local population.

Your methods, though, are something your uncle and mentor would disapprove of. As one of the last samurai standing, you understand that honorable tactics won’t yield victory. Blood for honor, and honor for stealth.

“You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Short review

Ghost of Tsushima has everything going on to become the Game of The Year. It lives on a gorgeous, Japanese open-world and thrives on simple, yet fantastic swordplay.

The RPG elements are subtle and effective with the presence of “Stances,” which serves as regular skill threes to combat your enemies. On top of that, you have a wide array of apparel, weapon effects (charms), gear, and loot.

Your gameplay comes together with a beautiful score, beautiful aesthetics, and blossomed countrysides. Aesthetics wise, the game takes inspiration from classic Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

Taking the gameplay elements aside, Ghost of Tsushima tells a great story. The plot tests Jin Sakai in every corner, and the villain often surpasses our hero both physically and emotionally. Eventually, the Khan forces Sakai to become something he’s not -a Ghost, a terror- to defeat him.

You’ll also see how present circumstances contradict with Sakai’s teaching. Recurrent flashbacks take you back to our character’s youth, with his mentor Lord Shimura. Discussions about honor, discipline, and legacy won’t be relevant next to the Mongol Empire’s real-life threat. In the end,

Jin Sakai will be ready to sacrifice anything, even his name, for the sake of Tsushima’s island. The word”Samurai” only means “To Serve.”

Single-player only

It wasn’t until August when Sucker Punch announced the game’s first multiplayer feature. Games with a heavy focus on the single-player campaign don’t often get this kind of support. Please think of The Witcher 3, forever thriving on its lengthy playthrough.

So far, Ghost of Tsushima is a single-player only game. And it’s such a good campaign that could make anyone go for the PlayStation 5. Plus. with the addition of a co-op feature, Sucker Punch is wearing its single drawback. If the multiplayer proves to be as good as the stellar single-player, Ghost of Tsushima will get 11/10.

PlaythroughThe single-player campaign extends around 30 hours with side quests and exploration. The main quest can take you about 10 to 15 hours, though.

“He is more than a Samurai. He is a vengeful spirit, back from the grave to slaughter the Mongols.”

Check our latest gaming news:

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Update

Legends is a new experience that’s separate from the single-player mode. Instead, it focuses on warriors that became legends through stories and tales of the people of Tsushima.

The settings are haunting, fantastical, and linear; the enemies are new and inspired by Japanese mythology and folkloric tales. These experiences are cooperative and have a great emphasis on combat and loot.

Version 1.1 is free for all Ghost of Tsushima owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. You’d need to access the PlayStation Store from your PS4, search for the game, and download the update when it’s ready. Otherwise, the game will prompt you to install its latest version.

Check official info

“Version 1.1 is a free update* for all Ghost of Tsushima players. This update brings the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a brand new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology, as well as exciting new updates and New Game+ for the single-player campaign.”

2-players co-op mode

Legends introduces two-player co-op Story Missions. You can access these quests through a new NPC you’ll find at various towns, Gyozen The Storyteller. He’s there to share his own -playable- stories about the “Ghosts” and what’s really happening in Tsushima.

Speaking to the new NPC will transport you to Legends’ lobby, although you can also access through the pause menu or the main menu. Alternatively, you can access by accepting your friend’s PSN invitation.

The co-op story missions are fantastical and challenging. As you unlock upper difficulties, you’ll meet more formidable enemies, new encounters, bonus objectives, and better rewards.

4-players co-op multiplayer

You can also access the 4-player co-op through the main menu, the pause menu, or PSN invitations. Naturally, Gyozen will take you to Legend’s lobby, where you can access the 4-player missions as well.

Survival Missions

The Survival Missions is about fighting waves of enemies while defending a location in Tsushima. You and your team and activate different blessings to help you in battle. For example, one of the gifts sets your weapons on fire to ignite the enemies.

The longer you survive on these missions, the greater the reward. Moreover, enemies will get tougher as time goes on.

Raid Missions

These are end-game 4-players missions. They take you to Iyo’s realm, which we’ve seen prominently on the promotional material.

More specifically, Raids deliver a three-part linear adventure for the team. However, it will launch three weeks after Legends premieres.

Ghost of Thusima multiplayer classes

You can access the Legends feature as one of the four available classes. The character you create will progress as you move down the DLC. Moreover, you can customize the character’s gear, Stances, and apparel.

The classes include the Samurai, the Hunter, the Ronin, or the Assasin. These classes work as you’d expect, and each one has different abilities. For instance, the Ronin can summon a Spirit Dog or revive the team with the Breath of Izanami ultimate. If you prefer single-player damage, though, the Assassin can teleport to deal a Shadow Ultimate Strike for massive damage.

Legends pack a ton of new cosmetics for your character without any micro-transactions in the way.

Moreover, the rewards include increasingly powerful and rare gear to go deeper into more significant challenges. Naturally, each class gains experiences as you go on.

Lastly, Legends adds new Trophies and supports the Photo Mode while you’re playing Co-Op.

Ghost of Tsushima single-player new features

Sucker Punch is also adding the New Game+ feature to the single-player campaign. When you finish the game, you can start a new campaign with the New Game+ feature.

The option won’t make you play the tutorial part again. Instead, it starts shortly after Jin’s initial confrontation with the Khan, right when he wakes up from his wounds.

You keep your Techniques, Gear, and Vanity gear. However, the challenge is going to be greater. Moreover, the New Game+ gives you a new horse, new charms, and new weapon upgrades available during your second playthrough.

New Game+ is also featuring a new Flower Merchant. The vendor is in Ariake after completing a particular Tale. You can exchange the Ghost Flowers for vanity items like armor dyes, enabling you to create your own designs.

There’re other minor tweaks like new options to the Photo Mode. You can read the info on PlayStation’s official blog.