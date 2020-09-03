Gigabyte has released their new line of power supply. Gigabyte has increased its product line by introducing P850GM and P750GM. The P850GM and P750GM are modular power supplies rated at 80+ Gold efficiency.

Gigabyte revamped its overall circuit on the power supply. Swapping out the cheaper parts with power efficient and better parts allowed the power supply to shed its total length. The length has been shredded to 15cm and the height to14 cm.

The smaller sized PSU makes it usable even in small cases providing robust power delivery.

The power supply is created using reliable Japanese capacitors and has OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/ OCP/OTP protection built into it. All the units are rated at 80+ Gold. Meaning the power supply can convert the input with 90% efficiency. The remaining 10% is heat emission from the device.

The PSU provides stable current to the CPU, saving the components from the sudden flux of electricity. It also increases the durability of the system’s component and increases the life span.

The PSU supports the latest NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics card as the power demands from the power supply increases generation after generation, Gigabyte prepared their PSU to last a long time. It has a 4+4 layout enough for the CPU of Core i9 and Ryzen 9.

The Power supply supports modular cables allowing for a cleaner PC build and avoiding making a cable mess. The 12 cm fan on the PSU cools the component of the PSU. The fan doesn’t run until the system draws power above 20%—a cool feature for the low acoustic quiet builds.

Gigabyte also ships low wattage PSUs. The manufacturer also provides P650B, P550B, and P450B power supply. The power supply is rated for 80+ Bronze meaning it has 85% conversion efficiency.

All the PSUs feature the same protection, with longevity kept in mind. The +12 volt rails provide sufficient power—no worries to think about efficient power management. Check out Gigabyte’s PSU here.