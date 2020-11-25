Aorus last year released its water-cooled External Graphics. It featured the top of the line RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 with water-cooling hardware inside it. It was overkill for an eternal GPU, but Gigabyte is not stopping there. Gigabyte is releasing the upgraded Aorus Gaming Box with RTX 3090 and RTX 3080.

Gigabyte backs up its Aorus Gaming Box with an RTX 3090 and RTX 3080

Not all laptop devices are made equal. Mind the fact that laptops are mostly not upgradeable. The eGPU comes in handy for laptops as it provides additional power to the laptop in times of need. Plus, the installation of the eGPU is easy; hook it up to a Thunderbolt supported USB C port, and you are done. But you will still be bottlenecked by the Thunderbolt 3 PCIe bandwidth.

Gigabyte introduced the world’s first external graphics solution featuring a built-in water cooling system. Yes, an eGPU with a full-fledged water cooling system just for the GPU. This time Gigabyte is quick enough to upgrade the GPU from the previous RTX 2070 to the latest RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Now that is a lot of power in a small cuboid box. But it is a shame to see the card in eGPU as its performance isn’t fully harnessed.

The AORUS Gaming Box comes with the WATERFORCE cooling system, great for cooling systems for small form factors. The card comes with a large copper plate and an optimized pump for better cooling performance. The copper plate covers the complete GPU, VRAM, and the MOSFET. The graphics card comes cooled down with a single 240mm aluminum radiator.

It has Thunderbolt 3 support with an HDMI out and ethernet port for general connectivity. The eGPU is handy for Ultrabook owners who want to attach extra visual power. It comes in handy in situations like video editing, rendering, and gaming. There are tons of use cases for the eGPU. The box is quite convenient to travel with, bringing extra power wherever you travel. The box comes with RGB lighting on the front. The lighting can be controlled with the Aorus engine and the RGB Fusion 2.0.

The Aorus RTX 3090/3080 Gaming Box looks excellent, works great but doesn’t come cheap. The external GPU casing isn’t cheap, considering the water-cooling hardware. The additional RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are already expensive, thanks to the market’s lack of stocks. It might cost above $1200 or above for both of the eGPU. Whereas the RTX 3090 might cross over $1700. Plus, there is no support for the Thunderbolt 4 connection, but Gigabyte might revise the product. All in all, this is an overkill for the eGPU format. But still, it doesn’t hurt to see the RTX 3090 action in an eGPU.