Gigabyte is soon to announce its seven new laptops featuring the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia. We are finally getting the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti in mobile form factor. The laptop showcase the latest Intel 11th Tiger Lake processor.

Gigabyte G Series Notebooks

Gigabyte is finally offering gaming devices to the budget market. The new Gigabyte G5 and G7 are the latest budget-friendly offerings, both packing the latest hardware. The G5 packs in the Core i5-11400H Hexa-core Tiger Lake processor. The G7 uses the massive 8-core Core i7-11800H.

The notebooks feature dual DDR4-3200MHz slots supporting a maximum of 64GB of system storage. There are two vacant M.2 slots in the motherboard, but one M.2 slot supports PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. For additional storage, Gigabyte has a separate 2.5-inch HDD/SSD SATA drive slot. The new G-series notebooks are configurable with Nvidia’s RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs.

The notebooks are fitted with the Intel AX200 wireless cards supporting WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The devices are paired with a single USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port for connectivity.

The G series is separate from its display units. The G5 comes in a 15-inch display, while the G7 boasts a massive 17-inch display. Both the display have the same panel spec, a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The lowest-end G5 laptop starts from $1,149 and above.

Aero 15/17

The Aero lineup is getting a refresh with Intel’s latest 11th generation processor. The Tiger Lake processor makes its way into one of the best laptops from Gigabyte. The Aero 15 OLED and the Aero 17 HDR are getting a substantial hardware upgrade.

The buyer can fine-tune their Aero devices with a Core i7-11800H CPU or Core i9-11980HK. The devices can also be configured with an RTX 3070 or an RTX 3080 featuring a 105W TDP. The Aero 15 comes with Samsung’s stunning AMOLED display. The Aero 17 sticks with its HDR option with a 4K display panel.

Aorus 17X

The flagship gaming device, the Aorus 17X, is also getting an upgrade. The 17.3-inch gaming device comes with the top-of-the-line Core i9-11980HK with 8 cores and a max turbo frequency of 5 GHz. The processor has a configurable TDP of up to 65W. The Core i9 is paired with an RTX 3080 graphics card with a 165W TDP.

The Aorus 17X uses a thick chassis and a vapor chamber cooling to keep these beasts in check. The device has the top-of-the-line components that the industry offers and comes with a 300Hz display.

The Aorus 17X will launch in June with a starting price tag of $2,099.