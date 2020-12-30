Out of all the products you think Gigabyte is famous for, PC cases maybe the last thing on your list. But that may change with their new PC case line up. Gigabyte has recently unveiled its flagship case AORUS C700 Glass PC chassis.

Exterior:

At first glance, the Neonpunk style front panel catches one’s attention. The small ventilated cutouts on the edge provide airflow. The sides feature tinted full-sized tempered glasses. Moreover, the chassis is made of brushed aluminum, steel & plastic and weighs 42.32 lbs. The case is available in the only color black

Key Features Dimension (H x W x D): 714 x 301 x 671 m

714 x 301 x 671 m Supports: Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-AT

Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-AT Pre-installed fans Front : 3 x 120mm (PWM) Rear: 2 x 20mm (ARGB & PWM)

Fan support:

Front: 3 x 120mm/ 3 x 140m Top: 3 x 120mm /3 x 140m Rear: 2 x 120mm/ 1 x 140 mm

3 x 120mm/ 3 x 140m Max Radiator support: Front: 360 mm Top: 420 mm

Rear: 140 mm

140 mm Features: 4 X 3.5”/ 2.5” Drive bays / 6‎ X 2.5” SDD bays

4 X 3.5”/ 2.5” Drive bays / 6‎ X 2.5” SDD bays Maximum: 490 mm GPU maximum length, 198 mm CPU cooler height, 200 mm PSU length

490 mm GPU maximum length, 198 mm CPU cooler height, 200 mm PSU length Expansion slots: 8‎ + 2 (Requires PCI-E Riser Cable)

8‎ + 2 (Requires PCI-E Riser Cable) I/O Port: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, RGB and Fan Speed Buttons, AC97 /HD Audio Port

1 x USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, RGB and Fan Speed Buttons, AC97 /HD Audio Port Dust filter at the bottom

Price:

Gigabyte has yet to confirm its release date and the cost of the chassis. For more details, visit their official website