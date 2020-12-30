Out of all the products you think Gigabyte is famous for, PC cases maybe the last thing on your list. But that may change with their new PC case line up. Gigabyte has recently unveiled its flagship case AORUS C700 Glass PC chassis.
Exterior:
At first glance, the Neonpunk style front panel catches one’s attention. The small ventilated cutouts on the edge provide airflow. The sides feature tinted full-sized tempered glasses. Moreover, the chassis is made of brushed aluminum, steel & plastic and weighs 42.32 lbs. The case is available in the only color black
Key Features
- Dimension (H x W x D): 714 x 301 x 671 m
- Supports: Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-AT
- Pre-installed fans
- Front: 3 x 120mm (PWM)
- Rear: 2 x 20mm (ARGB & PWM)
- Fan support:
- Front: 3 x 120mm/ 3 x 140m
- Top: 3 x 120mm /3 x 140m
- Rear: 2 x 120mm/ 1 x 140 mm
- Max Radiator support:
- Front: 360 mm
- Top: 420 mm
- Rear: 140 mm
- Features: 4 X 3.5”/ 2.5” Drive bays / 6 X 2.5” SDD bays
- Maximum: 490 mm GPU maximum length, 198 mm CPU cooler height, 200 mm PSU length
- Expansion slots: 8 + 2 (Requires PCI-E Riser Cable)
- I/O Port: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen-2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, RGB and Fan Speed Buttons, AC97 /HD Audio Port
- Dust filter at the bottom
Price:
Gigabyte has yet to confirm its release date and the cost of the chassis. For more details, visit their official website
