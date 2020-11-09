The RTX 3060 Ti leaks have been going around in the market. Previously rumored RTX 3060 Ti is finally ready to launch as more and more board partners cards start production. The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti has been leaked with a quite attractive design. It doesn’t exist, but we might take the shot on this one after the previous leak.

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti sports a fashionable backplate and a triple-fan cooling system.

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti looks quite stunning with its 3 triple fan settings. The card is a 2-slot width. The GPU is only a tad bit smaller than the standard size. The card has quite a thick heatsink, but it is split into 3 parts, and the heat pipe goes across it. The PCIe connector has a silver connection pin, which we are unsure of.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has a stunning and attractive backplate. The Gigabyte logo on the side looks like a software-controlled able to change the color. But this isn’t the final product as it’s just a rendered image. But there is a big chance to release the card. Previously the Gigabyte Eagle OC card rendered image was leaked. The card was later seen on the Saudi Arabian website, and someone had already bought it.

The Dual-fan cooling system on the Eagle OC was already on point, and it seems it will follow suit with Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti as well. We have to wait till 17th November to find out about the launch of RTX 3060 Ti. The RTX 3060 Ti specifications have been leaked and look quite sharp with its 8GB GDDR6 Memory. Nvidia is looking to look at the budget segment of the market. The RTX 3060 Ti is gaining a lot of attention, aside from the upcoming RTX 3050.

We expect more AIB partners to launch or announce their card before the launch week as the card is under embargo. The card’s pricing is expected to be $350 – $400, which is quite admirable for an 8GB card. Nvidia now looks to set eyes on the mid-range card as AMD’s fierce competition on the higher-end segment with its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs.