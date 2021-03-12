The first wave of the mining cards is ready to go. Nvidia limited the Ethereum mining hash rate of the RTX 3060 graphics card. Nvidia took another step introducing the latest Mining focused cards. The CMP HX is the mining-specific card. These cards don’t have display outputs making them only useful for mining. We have the first pictured CMP 30HX mining card from Nvidia.

Gigabyte CMP 30HX graphics card pictured, the first mining card of 2021

Videocardz posted the picture of the upcoming Gigabyte CMP 30HX graphics card. The Gigabyte CMP 30HX is the lowest card in the lineup. The CMP 30HX model comes with the TU116-100 GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The CMP 30HX has 125W TDP and offers around 26 MH/s in Ethereum mining.

There is no final specification of the card. The 30HX is a GTX 1660 Super but it is unsure if it has 1408 CUDA cores or 1280 CUDA cores. The CMP 30HX hash rate isn’t that great. But the 26 MH/s is equal to the RTX 3060 with its anti-mining algorithm. The GTX 1660 Super is impressive

The downside of getting a mining card is that you won’t get any of the output displays. Since they are focused on crypto mining, they don’t come with any display output. This slashes the value of the CMP 30HX. The resell value of the card is deteriorated, making it a hard sell for gamers.

Nvidia is trying to push all the mining cards to relieve the supply chain on the gaming cards. But the miners will take the graphics card as it has better resell value and all of the cards are reusable. Plus, you can still game on a graphics card without taking a hit on the card’s performance. But the mining takes a toll on the card reducing the lifespan of the graphics card.

The CMP 30HX is an impressive card, but it won’t alleviate the graphics card demand. Miners usually aim for the RTX 3060Ti or the higher-end RTX 3080 or RTX 3090. The mid-tier cards like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 demands might fall down, making mainstream cards available in the market.