It is already the year’s end, and Gigabyte finally unveiled its Radeon RX 6900XT Gaming OC graphics card. The sporty Gigabyte card is the top variant in its gaming family and comes with a massive custom cooler with an Aorus arriving in early 2021.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900XT Gaming OC a full triple-slot card with a factory overclock

Gigabyte is finally bringing the performance in its gaming series. The Radeon RX 6900XT Gaming OC is a league on its own. Gigabyte one and only RX 6900XT card in the market as of now. But the Aorus line will follow suit with its own Radeon RX 6900XT.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900XT gaming OC features a game clock speed of 2050 MHz and boosts up to 2285 MHz. The factory overclock does come in handy considering the $200 upfront cost over the regular version.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900XT gaming OC features Gigabyte’s Windforce 3X cooling solution followed by a thick cooler to cool the VRAM, power delivery system, and the GPU die. The copper heat pipes make direct contact with the copper plate, which sits above the GPU and VRAM. The copper heat pipe and aluminum heatsink fin array dissipate the heat with the triple fan setup. The dual ball bearing fans has a longer longevity thanks due to the graphene-based nano lubricant.

The shroud’s front comes with an attractive white and black fan, whereas the back sports a pretty good silver backplate. The Radeon RX 6900XT takes a triple 8-pin connector for power. The card has a pretty good I/O with two standard HDMI port, 2 Display port. The Dual BIOS design of the graphics card allows users to switch between OC or silent mode.

The Radeon RX 6900XT costs $1200 at launch and will come down to its respective MSRPs. But you might need to wait a bit longer as the stock is dwindling due to the current constraints.