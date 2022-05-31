Best 10 Rarest Gliders in Fortnite

Are you tired of flying with the same gliders in the game? Do you want to experience something new and different? Then, you should try the rarest gliders in Fortnite. They are harder to find in the game. But it’s worth every penny if you could get them.

The skin of gliders does not change your ability to play, but it’s fun to explore new gliders to glide across the map. Furthermore, you can have the most conspicuous landing on the game with the rarest gliders.

In this article, I have compiled the list of the best ten rarest gliders in Fortnite. So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article.

Best Rarest Gliders in Fortnite

Fortnite is rich in rare cosmetics. The players have a surplus of gliders to choose from. But various gliders fade away with the progression of the game. Therefore, I have listed some of the game’s most unique and rarest gliders.

Dark Engine Glider

A purple-colored smoke-releasing train lookalike glider is one of the best glider skin in Fortnite. It looks like a train is gliding through the sky in the game. As its game description suggests, Fueled by darkness, this is a black-themed glider with purple steam swaying in the air.

Dark Engine is an Epic glider introduced in Chapter 1, Season 6 of Fortnite Battle Royale. It falls under the category of Western Wilds set. You can get it as a reward after completing Fortnitemares Challenges Part 4.

Details about the Dark Engine:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Glider

Set: Western Wilds

Availability: Challenges

ID: Glider_ID_088_EvilCowboy

Discovery Glider

Straight out from the Galaxy set, this Glider is a bright blue-colored glider with a galaxy-themed wing. This is a reference to the galaxy series of Samsung phones. You can get this Glider for free when you purchase the Samsung phones.

This Glider was first added to the game on Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 6, and falls under the category of Galaxy set. As its game description suggests, the Glider reflects the galaxy where the stars are swirling and twirling.

Details about the Discovery Glider:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Gliders

Set: Galaxy

Availability: Promotion

ID:Glider_ID_090_Celestial

Fighter Kite Glider

The multi-striped multicolored Glider is one of the unique and minimal gliders in the Fortnite. This Glider is rare in the game. First introduced in chapter 1, Season 6, it was a crowd favorite in the Fortnite community.

Fighter Kite glider has first introduced this Glider on the game on April 1st, 2019, and You can buy Fighter Kite for 500 V-Bucks when listed on the item shop. Furthermore, it falls under the Uncommon category in the Fortnite Battle Royale.

Details about the Fighter Kite:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Glider

Availability: Item shop

ID: Glider_ID_020_Fighter

Cost:500 V-Bucks

Tusk Glider

This Glider’s canopy is from the Primal hunter set, featuring white wool on top of the Glider. This Glider reflects the time of hunters and gatherers.

Its rare appearance in the item shop makes the tusk Glider a rare glider. You can buy it for 500 V-Bucks when it becomes available.

First introduced in Chapter 1, Season 7, it is an amazing glider to glide across the map, and it’s rare so that you can flaunt this Glider to your friends and enemy.

Details about the Tusk Glider:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Glider

Set: Primal Hunters

Availability: Item shop

ID: Glider_ID_113_Barbarian

Cost:500 V-Bucks

Diverge Glider

The camouflaged Glider with two thrusts at the back is one of the rare gliders in the game. From Modern Mercenary Set, it is a Rare Glider in Fortnite. You can purchase from the item shop for 800 V-bucks.

Details about the Diverge Glider:

Rarity: Rare

Type: Glider

Set: Modern Mercenary set

Availability: Item Shop

ID: Glider_ID_111_MilitaryFashion

Cost: 800 V-Bucks

Zephyr Glider

This Glider has graffiti scribbled on the top, making it unique among the gliders in the game. The mixture of yellow, orange, green, and red color gives a fresh and distinct look to this Glider.

The first released on January 2nd, 2018, falls under the Rare category of Battle Royale. You can purchase this Glider from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks when listed.

Details about the Zephyr Glider:

Rarity: Rare

Type: Glider

Availability: Item Shop

ID: Glider_ID_008_Graffiti

Cost: 800 V-Bucks

Windbreaker Glider

Windbreaker is a multicolored glider with a dumbbell attached to both ends. From Spandex Squad, this was first introduced in Chapter 1, Season 5, and you can purchase it from the item shop for 500 V-bucks when listed.

Details about the Windbreaker Glider:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Glider

Set: Spandex Squad

Availability: Item Shop

ID: Glider_ID_060_Exercise

Cost: 500 V-Bucks

Get down! Glider

This shining and dazzling Glider is one of the crowd favorites in the game. With the shinny umbrella on top, I can assure you it is one the most unique-looking gliders in the game.

You can buy it through Battle Pass during Season 2 and unlock it at Tier 14.

Details about the Get down! Glider:

Rarity: Epic

Type: Glider

Set: Fortnite Fever

Availability: Battle Pass

ID: Glider_ID_004_Disco

Jolly Roger Glider

Jolly Roger is a Pirate-themed glider that was first introduced on December 22nd, 2017, and in Chapter 1, Season 1. It is an Uncommon glider in Battle Royale. You can purchase this Glider from the item shop for 500 V-bucks when listed.

Jolly Roger did a frequent cameo on the item list of the game. But recently, there have been many days since we have seen this amazing Glider.

Details about the Jolly Roger Glider:

Rarity: Uncommon

Type: Glider

Availability: Item Shop

ID: Glider_ID_011_JollyRoger

Cost: 500 V-Bucks

Sir Glider the Brave Glider

The Glider looks great and alluring, as its name suggests. Sir Glider was first introduced to the Brave in Season 2 of the game. It was one of the popular Gliders in the game. You need a Battle Pass and unlock tier 35 to obtain this Glider.

Details about the Sir Glider, the brave Glider: