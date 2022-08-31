The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored.

So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will help you find archived emails.

How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

You can archive the email you don’t want in your inbox but don’t want to delete either.

Archiving mail removes it from your inbox and moves it to a separate Archive folder. It doesn’t change the category or parent label of the mail. Unless you delete the email, it will always be available in your All mail. However, you can view and open them from the All mail page.

On PC and Mac

Open Gmail on your preferred browser. On the left side of your page, search for All mail. (Click on More if you cannot locate it) Then, click on All mail. Then, scroll and search for the target mail.



On Android and iOS

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Click on the three lines icon. (top left corner)

Click on All mail.

Scroll and search for the archived mail.

Note: Emails in the archive are not marked with any special symbol. So, it can be a bit of a problem to locate these emails when you need them. This way, you need to remember the emails you archive if they’re important.

How to Use Labels to View Archived Emails in Gmail?

You can create a label for all your archived emails. In this way, you will save time by keeping everything in a single folder. You can do this by following the methods mentioned below:

On PC and Mac

Go to Gmail on your browser. On the left side of your Gmail homepage, locate the Labels section.

There, press the + icon and enter the label name of your choice. Then, press Create.

After creating the Label, we need to use them to store archived emails. So, right-click the target mail, and click on Move to. Then, Click on the Label that you created for archived emails.

Alternatively, you can avoid step 4. If you do, right-click on the target mail. Then, go to Label as and tick the folder name that you created for archived mail.



On Android

The Android Gmail app does not allow you to create labels. However, it is possible to do so if you use the Gmail web version with the desktop view option on your browser. You can use the same steps as you did for desktop browsers.

Open and log in to Gmail on your web browser. Then, click on the three dots in the top right corner.

Scroll down and select the desktop site option.

Then, follow the steps for creating a label on PC as mentioned in the previous section.

On iOS

Open the Gmail app. Then, Click on the three lines. (top right corner)ss

Scroll down and locate Labels section. Click on Create new. Input a name that you prefer.

Then, long-press the target mail. Click the three dots on the top right corner of your screen.

Then, click on Label. Choose the target folder and click on the tick mark to save.

These steps help you assign the email to the folder you created. But they aren’t archived and can be seen in your inbox. So, you need to archive the mail afterward.

How Do You Archive Emails in Gmail?

You can archive emails from the Gmail homepage. The process is similar for iOS, Android, Mac, and PC. However, slight differences and the method for archiving emails are mentioned below.

On Windows and Mac

Open Gmail on your preferred browser. Locate the target mail and tick the checkbox on the left side of the mail.

Then, click the archive icon below the search bar (the box icon with a downward arrow). Or, right-click the target mail and press Archive.



On Android and iOS

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Long press the email you want to archive. Then, click the archive icon (the box icon with a downward arrow).



How to Unarchive Emails in Gmail?

Searching the All mails section whenever you need archived mail is time-consuming. It will save you time to unarchive the archived emails if their priority increases. You can unarchive emails using the methods mentioned below:

On PC

Open Gmail on your browser Go to All mail

Locate the mail you want to unarchive. Then, right-click the target mail. Then, press on Move to inbox.

iOS and Android

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Click on the three lines icon. (top left corner)

Click on All mail.

Locate the archived mail and long press the target email Then, click on the three dots on the screen (top right corner)

Then click on Move to inbox



The emails you unarchive return to your inbox. If they’re important to you, you can star the mail to easily locate them in the future. You need to click the star icon on the email to do so.