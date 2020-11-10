We recently saw Sony’s new ad for the PlayStation 5. It had footages of some of the much-awaited games releasing with the PS5. The ad also featured an elusive message that suggested the release window of Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Nonetheless, the trailer did not show the window for the God of War sequel.

These release window of the games shown in the ad are to be out in 2021. Besides these, there will be other games coming to the console. However, not showing the release window for the God of War Ragnarok sequel is quite a notable issue. Well, according to a teaser trailer for the game released in September, they revealed that the God of War sequel would be released in 2021. However, the reason for not including this game in the Ad is still unknown.

As per the assumptions, Sony probably did not feature God of War Ragnarok in the Ad because there could be a delay in its release. The release date may have already postponed to 2022. The developers of the game, Santa Monica Studios, haven’t shared any footage of the game until now. At the same time, the other featured games have already had their trailers giving a taste of themselves to the gamers. The only screening for God of War Ragnarok is its logo.

Also, looking down on other possibilities, the game could also come out in 2021, but Santa Monica studio may not be ready to commit to a specific date in 2021. Or else, the developers could be saving the announcement for a huge reveal later on. As God of War Ragnarok is one of the biggest games on PS5, there is a high chance for the developers to wait for a special date for unveiling their game.

Even though there are no sure-fire answers to this question, the fans are eagerly waiting for the game irrespective of its release date issue. Furthermore, the latest PS5 Ad has also disclosed games like Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal coming to it in the first half of 2021. Similarly, Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on the PS4 and PS5 in the second half.