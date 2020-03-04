The coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) outbreak has made a considerable impact not only on peoples’ lives but also on major companies. Not only have the sales and production been affected, but significant events are also getting canceled day-by-day.

Events like and Game Developers Conference are already called off. Facebook also canceled the upcoming F8 developer conference. Even Apple might delay the release of the iPhone 12 because of it. And now, it’s time for Google to take a step forward.

Google Cancels Its Biggest Event of the Year

First, the company canceled its News Initiative Global Summit. After the confirmation that the novel coronavirus infected an employee in Switzerland. So, instead of a group conference, Google turned it into a digital-only conference set for April.



And since the threat of the coronavirus is spreading, even more, Google has decided to call off their most significant event of the year, I/O Developer Conference. This is the first time that Google has called-off one of its flagship events.

In a statement, Google wrote “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre,”

What Happens to the Attendees?

It’s not sure what the company plans to do next with the I/O Developer Conference. However, Google has made sure to send the complete detail about the cancellation via email to its attendees.

As for the people who’ve already signed up for the tickets, they will be receiving a full refund by March 13. And they won’t have to enter the I/O 2021 lottery to purchase tickets for next year’s event.

The company might have taken this huge step to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. But it has made a negative impact, especially for the organizers. So, to make up for it, Google has pledged $1 million to the local Mountain View Organizers. This will help support small businesses as well as increase STEM and computer science opportunities in schools around Mountain View.