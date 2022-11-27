Fix: Google Chrome Screen Shifts to the Right or Left

You may encounter a screen-shifting bug while using Google Chrome. Sometimes, while hitting the save button from the print menu, the windows can resize and jump to the left or right. Or, at times, the content within the browser can change its alignment.

Regardless of whether it’s a Google Docs text document or results from a Google search engine query, the experience is not so pleasing. In any case, this article shall help you to fix screen shifting-related issues of Google Chrome.

How to Fix the Screen Shifting Issue with Google Chrome?

Before moving on, check if the shifting issue is any web app specific. Try to reload that webpage, but if it persists with a particular website, report the issue to the developers.

For other instances, you can perform the solutions listed below:

Restart the Browser / PC

You should restart your browser or PC depending on whether the browser window is shifting to the right/left of the desktop or the contents within Chrome are aligning towards one side.

Restart the Browser by pointing your mouse cursor on the top-right edge of the browser windows and clicking the close icon. It will help to fix any temporary glitches within the browser engine and may fix the content-shifting scenario.

But, if you are experiencing a windows shifting scenario, you can restart your PC. It should fix any glitches related to the tiling feature of Windows Manager.

Update Browser

Some versions of Google Chrome are reported to have bugs that sum up as the discussed issue. Since no direct fix is provided within the browser, you can update the browser and expect the shifting problem to resolve from the newer version. The steps to update Chrome are listed below:

Click on the Kebab menu (three vertical dots icon) at the top right.

Hover over the Help option. Click on About Google Chrome within the appearing extensible menu.

If any updates are available, confirm the prompt by clicking the Yes button.

Follow the onscreen instructions to continue.

Turn off Hardware Acceleration

The hardware acceleration feature is expected to enhance particular features within Chrome by utilizing specific hardware functions when feasible. But, this feature can sometimes provoke graphic glitches, as discussed, due to compatibility issues. To fix that, you can turn off the feature with the following steps:

Click on Chrome’s Kebab menu.

Go to Settings.

Choose System.

Then, click on the toggle button of Use hardware acceleration when available to disable it.



Log out or Switch Account

Users have revered the issue in Google Chrome for being account-specific, so switching logged-in account might fix the problem for you. You can give it a try by following the steps below:

Click on the account icon on the top right of the Chrome address bar.

Choose another user account and check if it resolves the problem. If you haven’t signed in to another account, just choose +Add. Then on the sign-in windows, either Sign in with any other account or Continue without an account.



Change Language

Many languages like Urdu, Hebrew, etc., available in Chrome use the right-to-left script for writing. So, the content alignment for those languages is toward the right by default. But sometimes, even with left-to-right scripting languages like English, it can shift towards the right if you have prioritized other languages in your preferences. To fix it, you can change your default language to English:

Go to Settings of Google from the Kebab menu.

Then, choose Languages.

Click on the More actions menu on the right of the English language division.

Select Move to the top.

Click on the Right to Left script language’s More actions menu and choose to Remove to delete it from the language preference.



Use Default Theme

If you’re using a theme picked from the Chrome web store and applied it to your browser, odds are they might highly modify the browser settings. However, some themes might cause compatibility issues if you’re using a different version of the browser than they are suitable with. In such cases, you can fix the issue by restoring the default theme of Google Chrome.

You can follow the steps below to do so:

Click on the three-dot menu of Chrome.

Hover over the Help menu and then go to About Chrome.

Then, click on Appearance.

Hit the Reset to default button.



Reset Margins

Customized margins on the Print screen of Chrome Browser have also been recorded to have created issues in the past due to bugs. So, if you have changed the margins, you can just reset those to default or no margins to fix the issue. The steps to follow would include:

Press Ctrl + P to open Print menu. Click to expand the More settings section.

Pick Default or None from the Margins dropdown menu.

Hit the Cancel button and restart the browser.

Reset Browser

The issue can result from the other content settings you have misconfigured for your browser. Or, some other extension might be causing to shift content towards one of either side.

If you aren’t sure about what may be a potential cause, you can reset your browser to the default version to troubleshoot many problems. To do so, you can follow the steps mentioned below: