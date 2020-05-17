Several of Google’s former and current employees accused the company of rolling back diversity and inclusion programs. And they believe that it’s happening to dodge the accusations of being anti-conservative.

In an interview with NBC news, few of Google’s former and current employees said that the company has significantly cut off or scaled back several of its diversity training programs.

Apart from that, there has been a significant reduction in the size of the team responsible for the programs. And after the employees’ departure, Google didn’t fill out the full-time positions.

Google, however, denies all allegations claiming that it is false, and they’re not scaling back or cutting off any diversity programs.

Google Cuts Well-Received Diversity Training Program

In 2019, Google shut its well-received diversity training program called Sojourn. It was a comprehensive racial justice program that allowed Google employees to learn about implicit bias. It also taught the employees how to navigate conversations about race and equality.

The last Sojourn training that Google employees received was in 2018. And employees believe that the reason behind the cut was to protect Google from facing backlash from conservatives. They think that Google doesn’t want to deal with “lawsuits or claims by right-wing white employees.”

Google Denies Allegations

However, Google disputes the allegation saying the changes will provide “scalable solution across the globe.”

Google’s chief diversity office, Melonie Parker, says that the company is maturing its diversity programs to make sure they’re building their capability.

Speaking to Digital Trends, Google’s spokesperson said, “diversity, equity, and inclusion remains a company-wide commitment.”

Google also acknowledges the fact that it had to end Sojourn after running for three years. But it denies that it has anything to do with conservative criticism. The company had to stop the program as it couldn’t apply to the rest of the world as it was based on the issues of racism in the US.

As for the program cut-offs, Google neither confirms nor denies it. However, the company says that the concepts from the programs are “folded into another manager training program.”