How To Backup And Restore With Google Drive

Cloud storage services like Google Drive provide users with convenient backup options. If you want to prevent data loss due to device problems or system reset, you might want to consider backing up your data.

You automatically get 15 GB of free cloud space if you have a Google account. It provides an easy and flexible alternative to traditional external drive backups. Restoring from Google Drive is also very simple and quick.

So, without further delay, let’s take a look at how you can backup and restore your data with Google Drive.

How to Manually Backup With Google Drive

The general method to manually backup files and folders to Google Drive is to upload them. There are different ways you can do so based on your device. You can either directly upload to the Drive website or the Drive apps provided by Google.

Upload to Website

This is the conventional method to back up any data to Google Drive. To back up your data by uploading to your Google Drive website,

Open Google Drive in your web browser. Sign in to your account if you need to. Click on New from the top left and select File Upload or Folder Upload.

Browse and select the file or folder you want to back up and click Upload.

Note: You can also upload files or folders into Google Drive by dragging and dropping them.

Upload to Google Drive App on Mobile Phones

People use the Google Cloud Storage service through the Google Drive App on mobile devices. You can directly upload files to this application instead of the Drive website.

Note: It is only possible to upload files in the Drive app. Please use your PC to upload folders.

Follow the steps below to back up your files by uploading them to the Drive app:

Open the Google Drive app on your Mobile. Tap + (Add) and select Upload.

Navigate to and check the files you want to upload. Then tap Done/Upload.

Copy to Google Virtual Drive on PC

Google has introduced the Google Drive for Desktop app that facilitates convenient access and syncing with the Drive from your PC. This application creates a Virtual Drive on your PC that syncs with your Google Drive. Here’s how you can back up your data to Google Virtual Drive:

Download and install Google Drive for Desktop . It will create a virtual drive on your PC with the name Google Drive.

Copy/Move files or folders into the Virtual Drive to upload them to your Google Drive.

How to Automatically Backup With Google Drive

It is possible to set up automatic backup to Google Drive for all devices. These methods are mainly used to protect your files before a system reset, or restore them to a new system.

Use Google Drive for Desktop App on PC

The Google Drive for Desktop application also provides an automatic backup and sync feature to backup selected folders. You can use this backup to restore the folders to any new computer or system.

Please follow the steps below to use this feature:

Download and install Google Drive for Desktop. Click on the Google Drive app icon on the Taskbar. Click Settings (gear icon) and select Preferences.

On the My Computer tab, choose Add folder. Navigate to and select the folder you want to back up. Then, click Select Folder. Pick the backup method. Choose Back up to Google Photos if you have to back up photos or videos only. If not, select Sync with Google Drive.

Click on Save to start creating the backup.



Through Backup Settings on Android

Android OS also includes an option for automatic backup to Google Drive. You can use it to upload some apps, messages, call logs, settings, contacts, etc., to the Drive. Backing up photos and videos is also possible, but you’ll have to enable it from the settings separately.

Please follow these directions to set up automatic Google Drive backup on an Android device:

Launch the Settings app on your android device. Search for and tap on Accounts and backup or Backup and restore. Under Google Drive, select Back up data. Then, enable Backup by Google One. Tap Back up now if you want to back up data at the moment. Scroll down to find Backup details. Tap on Photos & Videos and toggle on the switch to back up your photos and videos.

No other options need to be enabled.

How to Restore From Google Drive

There are different ways to restore the backed-up data from Google Drive based on the methods used to create said backups.

Download From Website

You can directly download uploaded backups to your system to restore the data. Here are the steps to download from the Drive website:

Open Google Drive in your web browser. Navigate to the backed-up folder or file. Click on the files or folders while pressing Control or Command to select multiple items. Right-click on your selection and choose Download.

Wait for the zipping and the downloading processes to complete.

Download from Google Drive App

Similar to the above method, mobile users can directly download the backed-up files from the Google Drive app. Follow these instructions to do so:

Launch the Google Drive app on your mobile device. Navigate to the files you want to download. Tap and hold on the file to select it. Then, tap on other files to select them. Tap the triple-dot menu icon on the top-right and choose Download.

Copy from Google Virtual Drive

It is possible to directly copy the files and folders from the Google Virtual Drive to your Local Drive to restore your data. Please follow the steps below:

Download and install Google Drive for Desktop if you haven’t already done so. Open the Google Virtual Drive from This PC, and go to the backup data. Copy these files or folders to your Local Drive.

Restore Google Drive for Desktop App Backup

You can directly restore the automatic backups from your old computer to your new one from Google Drive. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Google Drive in your web browser. Click on the arrow besides Computers from the left sidebar. Click on the computer with the backed-up folders from the sidebar computer list. Select the folders you want to restore and drag them to your new computer from the list.

Restore Android Data During Set up

You can use the automatic backups on your Android device to restore your device settings and data after a reset.

Note: Make sure to connect to a Wi-Fi network before restoring the data.

Follow the steps below to use the automatic backup to restore your Android data:

After you set up your Android, tap on Let’s Go. Select Copy your data from the next screen. Tap on Backup from the cloud. Sign in to your Google account. Accept the Terms of Service by tapping on I agree. Select all the items you wish to restore from the backup and tap on Restore.

Related Questions

Why can’t I download from Google Drive in Chrome?

You won’t be able to download in chrome from Google Drive if you have blocked all third-party cookies.

Here’s how you can solve this issue without allowing cookies from all sites:

Please go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Cookies and other site data from your Chrome browser. Look for Sites that can always use cookies and click on Add for this option. Type drive.google.com and check Including third-party cookies on this site Click Add.

How do I restore files deleted from the Drive?

You will find any deleted file or folder in the Trash. But, such is not the case for permanently deleted files. You’ll likely have to contact the Google Suite Administrator and have them restore these items.

Also, please keep in mind that it is not possible to recover permanently deleted files after 25 days unless you use the Google Vault.

Files that have not been deleted are missing in Drive.

Some files may have become orphaned in Google Drive. It can happen when you create the files under a folder owned by someone else. When they delete the folder, you can’t find your file in your Drive.

Follow these steps to find and make those files available on your Drive: