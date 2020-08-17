Significant changes might be underway in the Google Play store. Google currently has two video calling apps: Google Duo and Google Meet. The former is focused on personal use while the latter on a professional setting. But with the Covid-19 situation, video calls are no longer a novelty. It has become a regular part of our professional and personal lives. So, it is logical on Google’s part to try to merge the apps for all purposes.

The tech giants’ move of promoting Meet on emails is a sign of the possible merger. The increase of user from 8 to 12 in a group chats in Duo. Allowing a shareable link to join the call in Duo like Meet hints towards the significant change.

What Might Have Triggered The Merger?

Let’s face it; the Corona pandemic is here to stay ( at least for a while). People are getting accustomed to video calls in their personal and professional life. The future is uncertain about when one can switch to an in-person work setting. Companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google are exploring permanent work from home options. Other companies might follow suit. So, it is sensible for Google to bring in a competitive video calling app. In the current scenario, Meet and Duo cannot compete with the video calling giants like Zoom. The similar apps catering to the different audience creates confusion. It is better to combine the forces.

Currently, Duo allows twelve people in a group chat. Its features include sharing video messages and audio calling. But, Meet enables up to 250 users from within or outside one organization. One can share screens, documents, and slides on it. Meet also has a live broadcasting feature. Up to 100,000 in-domain viewers can video the live broadcast at once. Importing Duo’s features: phone number integration and 3D effects on Meet can be an ideal move. End to end transcription is another importable feature of Duo.

If the merger happens, it can clear the app clutter. There might be a significant increase in customer satisfaction. People will be relieved to find top video conference features in one app. It is a win-win situation for everyone.

Google has vaguely hinted-about the merger-with the statement,

We’re fully invested in Duo, which has seen astonishing growth during the pandemic. People around the world are relying on video calling more than ever, and we have no plans to interrupt that. We’ll continue to invest in building new Duo features and delivering a delightful experience for our users, customers and partners. We brought the Duo organization under Javier Soltero’s leadership in May, and it follows that we’re looking at ways that our video calling products can improve alongside one another.”

Thus, it is safe to say one major video calling app is in the cards!